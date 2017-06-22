Trending

Latour wins French time trial title

Paillot is second, Roux third

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piere Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:50
2Yoann Paillot (Fra) Oceane Top 160:00:27
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:08
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:20
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Bruno Armirail (Fra) Occitane Cyclisme Formation0:01:21
7Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee De Terre0:01:26
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:48
9Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Team Wiggins0:01:55
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:57

