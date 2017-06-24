Trending

French nationals: Charlotte Bravard wins women's road race

Amélie Rivat second, Marjolaine Bazin third

Charlotte Bravard is the new champion of France

(Image credit: Federation Francaise de Cyclisme)

After a wide-open race in Saint-Omer, 25 year-old Charlotte Bravard (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) captured the French title on Saturday, winning the sprint from a small group ahead of Amélie Rivat-Mas (Lares-Waowdeals) and Marjolaine Bazin (SAS-MACOGEP).

"I'm not realizing yet what's happening, what I pulled off. We really wanted to get the jersey with the team. There was a lot of pressure because I was the only rider from the team in front. I didn't want to mess it up for the team. It's my first title and maybe it'll be the only one in my career, who knows. In the final I wasn't pulling because Victorie Guilman was coming up," Bravard said, reacting emotional after taking her first pro win.

A disappointed Rivat-Mas again fell just short of the win, capturing her third silver medal at the French national championships. Bazin finished as runner-up last year and now captured the bronze medal. Fanny Zambon didn't take part in the sprint and finished fourth at short distance, it was more than enough for the 20 year-old to take the Women U23 title. Victorie Guilman (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) finished fifth and captured the silver medal in the Women U23 category.

The women raced 108 kilometres at Saint-Omer, in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region. Seven laps of 15.5 kilometres were to be covered. The main features were two endless straight sections, two small climbs up to 120 metres and a few corners in the centre of Saint-Omer.

Halfway through the race, a group of 14 riders was a minute ahead of the peloton. Zambon and Bravard distanced this group and collected a maximal bonus of three minutes. Bazin and Rivat-Mas were also present in the large group and launched a counter-attack.

At 30 kilometres from the finish Bazin and Rivat-Mas bridged up with Zambon and Bravard. Behind, pre-race favourite and TT champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5) and 2013 champion Elise Delzenne (Lotto-Soudal) were marked by the FDJ-team when attempting to get back to the front. It meant the four riders in front were battling for the victory, with Bravard proving to be the fastest.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:07:25
2Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
3Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:00:03
4Fanny Zambon (Fra)0:00:06
5Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:10
6Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:01:20
7Fanny Leleu (Fra)0:01:29
8Gaelle Poirier Carreau (Fra)0:01:48
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:02
10Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Elise Delzenne (Fra) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
14Ophelie Fenart (Fra)
15Marion Sicot (Fra)
16Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
17Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra) Bizkaia-Durango
18Lucie Jounier (Fra)
19Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
20Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Maelle Grossetete (Fra)
22Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
23Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Sylvie Riedle (Fra)
25Marie Gielen (Fra)0:02:08
26Pauline Cantele (Fra)
27Manon Souyris (Fra)
28Aurélia Perry (Fra)
29Melodie Lesueur (Fra)
30Sandrine Bideau (Fra)0:02:19
31Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)0:02:42
32Gladys Verhulst (Fra)
33Clemence Eraud (Fra)
34Esther Eustache (Fra)
35Alphanie Midelet (Fra)
36Cyriane Muller (Fra)
37Juliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
38Laura Asencio (Fra)
39Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
40Annie Thomas (Fra)
41Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Marion Borras (Fra)
43Morgane Coston (Fra)
44Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)
45Camille Robert (Fra)0:02:58
46Clémence Jolly (Fra)0:03:09
47Lucie Lahaye (Fra)0:03:25
48Elodie Belz (Fra)
49Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)0:06:02
50Oceane Tessier (Fra)0:06:31
51Amelie Hild (Fra)
52Bérengère Staelens (Fra)0:07:07
53Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
54Emilie Jamme (Fra)0:07:12
55Marine Quiniou (Fra)0:07:20
56Audrey Gascon (Fra)
57Océanne Philibert (Fra)
58Jennifer Mark (Fra)0:08:52
59Agathe Auger (Fra)0:09:04
60Typhaine Laurance (Fra)0:13:30
61Sophie Almeida (Fra)
62Manon Minaud (Fra)
63Emeline Azam (Fra)0:13:35
64Margot Dutour (Fra)0:14:19
65Anaïs Maurel (Fra)
DNFLisa Guerin (Fra)
DNFCoralie Houdin (Fra)
DNFLaurie Berthon (Fra)
DNFSoline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFIris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFMarie Tondereau (Fra)
DNFEmmanuelle Brossard (Fra)
DNFFiona Dutriaux (Fra)
DNFMaud Laloux (Fra)
DNFElise Amartin (Fra)
DNFThérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
DNFTatiana Blin (Fra)
DNFJohanna Mancel (Fra)
DNFMarine Cloarec (Fra)

