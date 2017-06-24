French nationals: Charlotte Bravard wins women's road race
Amélie Rivat second, Marjolaine Bazin third
Road Race - Women: Saint - Omer - Saint - Omer
After a wide-open race in Saint-Omer, 25 year-old Charlotte Bravard (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) captured the French title on Saturday, winning the sprint from a small group ahead of Amélie Rivat-Mas (Lares-Waowdeals) and Marjolaine Bazin (SAS-MACOGEP).
"I'm not realizing yet what's happening, what I pulled off. We really wanted to get the jersey with the team. There was a lot of pressure because I was the only rider from the team in front. I didn't want to mess it up for the team. It's my first title and maybe it'll be the only one in my career, who knows. In the final I wasn't pulling because Victorie Guilman was coming up," Bravard said, reacting emotional after taking her first pro win.
A disappointed Rivat-Mas again fell just short of the win, capturing her third silver medal at the French national championships. Bazin finished as runner-up last year and now captured the bronze medal. Fanny Zambon didn't take part in the sprint and finished fourth at short distance, it was more than enough for the 20 year-old to take the Women U23 title. Victorie Guilman (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) finished fifth and captured the silver medal in the Women U23 category.
The women raced 108 kilometres at Saint-Omer, in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region. Seven laps of 15.5 kilometres were to be covered. The main features were two endless straight sections, two small climbs up to 120 metres and a few corners in the centre of Saint-Omer.
Halfway through the race, a group of 14 riders was a minute ahead of the peloton. Zambon and Bravard distanced this group and collected a maximal bonus of three minutes. Bazin and Rivat-Mas were also present in the large group and launched a counter-attack.
At 30 kilometres from the finish Bazin and Rivat-Mas bridged up with Zambon and Bravard. Behind, pre-race favourite and TT champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5) and 2013 champion Elise Delzenne (Lotto-Soudal) were marked by the FDJ-team when attempting to get back to the front. It meant the four riders in front were battling for the victory, with Bravard proving to be the fastest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:07:25
|2
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|3
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:00:03
|4
|Fanny Zambon (Fra)
|0:00:06
|5
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:10
|6
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:01:20
|7
|Fanny Leleu (Fra)
|0:01:29
|8
|Gaelle Poirier Carreau (Fra)
|0:01:48
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:02
|10
|Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|14
|Ophelie Fenart (Fra)
|15
|Marion Sicot (Fra)
|16
|Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
|17
|Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra) Bizkaia-Durango
|18
|Lucie Jounier (Fra)
|19
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
|20
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra)
|22
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|23
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra)
|25
|Marie Gielen (Fra)
|0:02:08
|26
|Pauline Cantele (Fra)
|27
|Manon Souyris (Fra)
|28
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|29
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra)
|30
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
|0:02:19
|31
|Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)
|0:02:42
|32
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra)
|33
|Clemence Eraud (Fra)
|34
|Esther Eustache (Fra)
|35
|Alphanie Midelet (Fra)
|36
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|37
|Juliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
|38
|Laura Asencio (Fra)
|39
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|40
|Annie Thomas (Fra)
|41
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|43
|Morgane Coston (Fra)
|44
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)
|45
|Camille Robert (Fra)
|0:02:58
|46
|Clémence Jolly (Fra)
|0:03:09
|47
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra)
|0:03:25
|48
|Elodie Belz (Fra)
|49
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|0:06:02
|50
|Oceane Tessier (Fra)
|0:06:31
|51
|Amelie Hild (Fra)
|52
|Bérengère Staelens (Fra)
|0:07:07
|53
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
|54
|Emilie Jamme (Fra)
|0:07:12
|55
|Marine Quiniou (Fra)
|0:07:20
|56
|Audrey Gascon (Fra)
|57
|Océanne Philibert (Fra)
|58
|Jennifer Mark (Fra)
|0:08:52
|59
|Agathe Auger (Fra)
|0:09:04
|60
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|0:13:30
|61
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|62
|Manon Minaud (Fra)
|63
|Emeline Azam (Fra)
|0:13:35
|64
|Margot Dutour (Fra)
|0:14:19
|65
|Anaïs Maurel (Fra)
|DNF
|Lisa Guerin (Fra)
|DNF
|Coralie Houdin (Fra)
|DNF
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|DNF
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Marie Tondereau (Fra)
|DNF
|Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra)
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
|DNF
|Maud Laloux (Fra)
|DNF
|Elise Amartin (Fra)
|DNF
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
|DNF
|Tatiana Blin (Fra)
|DNF
|Johanna Mancel (Fra)
|DNF
|Marine Cloarec (Fra)
