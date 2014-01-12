Trending

Ferrand Prevot triumphs at French cyclo-cross championships

Defending champion Chainel-Lefevre second, Mani third in women's title race

Brief Results
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)0:37:27
2Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (EC Stephanois)0:00:41
3Caroline Mani (CC Etupes Le Doubs PM)0:00:56
4Marlène Morel Petitgirard (V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit)0:02:14
5Julie Boucher (Montrichard Cyclisme 41)0:02:50
6Eva Colin (Velo Club Ornans)0:02:54
7Fanny Stumpf (La Pedale Fertoise)0:03:01
8Ludivine Emile Loze (Montauban Cyclisme Formation 82)0:03:06
9Marlene Petit (Chambery C. Competition)0:03:11
10Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Pedale Semuroise)0:03:18

