Mourey defends French cyclo-cross title

FDJ rider earns a record eighth national 'cross championship

Brief Results
1Francis Mourey (FDJ.fr)1:06:22
2Fabien Canal (EC Armee de Terre)0:00:31
3Nicolas Bazin (US Domont Cyclisme)0:00:32
4Guillaume Perrot (EC St Etienne-Loire)
5Melvin Rulliere (S.C. Olympique de Dijon)0:00:39
6Steve Chainel (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:49
7Julien Pion (EC Armee de Terre)0:01:28
8Laurent Colombatto (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)0:02:18
9Damien Mougel (Velo Sprint Eguisheim)0:02:27
10David Derepas (Prodialog-David Derepas)

