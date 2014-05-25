Image 1 of 4 Riders on the stage 5 criterium course (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 4 The top three from stage 5 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 4 Tour of Toowoomba overall winner Jack Haig (Avanti) (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti's Neil Van Der Ploeg started the Tour of Toowoomba with a stage win and has ended the five stage event by winning the sprint ahead of Alistair Donohoe and Ryan MacAnally. Jack Haig finished safely in the bunch to secure overall victory in what is likely to be his last NRS race for Avanti while Mark O'Brien made it one-two on GC for the team.

The withdrawal of NRS overall leader Joe Cooper from the race due to a fractured pelvis saw Tim Roe (BudgetForklifts) move up into third overall, 1:49 minutes down on Haig.

"It's good to finish the Tour in the lead," said Haig. "I got to do a fair bit of the lead out for Neil today so it was great to get him up for the win and repay him for all the hard work he did for me during the week.

"It makes it all the more special to have a teammate take out the final stage.

"After racing last season it was all still very new for me, and the whole season was really taxing," said Haig who also rode the Tour Down Under on the UniSA team. "Now that I have more racing under my belt it's a little bit easier and I'm ready to take the next step up in Europe, I'm really looking forward to that."

Haig’s next race is the UCI 2.2 Tour de Korea before he joins Australia's under 23 development team, the Jayco-AIS World Tour Academy for a stint of racing in Europe.

For Van der Ploeg, the stage win was special as he also won the final stage of the 2013 event.

"Last year it was my first ever NRS win so that was huge for me, it's pretty special to come back and do the double," said van der Ploeg.

"Having Cooper injured is a massive dampener, but it is fantastic to have Jack and Mark go one-two on the General Classification and for the team the get four of five stage wins is awesome."

Despite a late race crash in the race, Donohoe recovered to finish on the podium.

"With five laps to go I followed my teammate Oliver [Kent-Spark] to the left of the road and a rider swung into me and I bounced off Oli onto the ground," said Donohoe. "I took a lap out to replace my wheel and regain my thoughts and re-joined the bunch with a lot of adrenaline.

"I've got a third and a second place, but I haven't quite got onto that top step which will hopefully come this year."

For MacAnally, third place was just reward for his persevere after crashing out of the two previous NRS events he entered.

"It's good to find some legs on the last day, especially two days before I leave for Europe. I was fifth out of the last corner but I managed to finish third, it feels like I'm back."

MacAnally heads to Belgium to join his Bianchi DCM Arbitrage teammates for a stint of overseas racing.

Despite his withdrawing from the race due to his injury, Cooper retains his lead in the overall NRS standings Haig and Roe with Haig and Roe both 10 points in arrears.

Results

Stage 5 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1:07:42 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 4 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 5 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 8 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 9 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 12 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 13 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 14 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 15 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 16 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:05 17 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 18 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 20 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 21 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 22 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 23 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 24 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 25 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 26 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 27 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 28 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 29 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 30 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 31 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 34 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 35 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 36 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 37 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 38 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 39 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 40 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 41 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 42 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 43 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:00:13 44 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 45 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 0:00:15 46 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 47 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:18 48 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 49 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 50 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 51 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:00:22 52 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 53 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 54 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 55 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 56 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 57 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 58 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 59 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 60 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 61 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 62 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 63 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 64 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:30 65 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 66 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 67 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 68 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 69 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:00:34 70 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:00:36 71 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:00:37 72 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:00:41 73 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:11 74 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 75 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:02:46 76 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:10 77 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:06:20 78 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 79 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing DNF Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team DNF Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNF Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz DNF Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz DNF Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz DNF Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder DNF Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) DNF Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos DNF Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD DNF Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team DNF Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team DNF Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team DNS Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team DNS Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNS Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 at 16 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Sprint #2 at 8 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Sprint #3 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 1

Stage Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3:23:06 2 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 GPM Stulz 4 CharterMason Giant Racing 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:10 6 Avanti Racing Team 7 Jayco/John West/VIS 8 Team Budget Forklifts 9 SUVelo Racing 0:00:15 10 Team Scody Downunder 0:00:32 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:40 12 Racing Kangaroos 0:00:45 13 FKG Invitational Team 0:00:55 14 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:57 15 Team TLD 0:01:00 16 St. George Merida 0:01:22 17 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:01:46

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10:12:14 2 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:22 3 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:49 4 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:52 5 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:37 6 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 7 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:12 8 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:15 9 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:32 10 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:44 11 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:46 12 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:48 13 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:59 14 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:03 15 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:04 16 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:14 17 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:27 18 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:33 20 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:43 21 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:04:51 22 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:05:03 23 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:05:22 24 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:34 25 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:41 26 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:42 27 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:49 28 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:05:50 29 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 0:06:04 30 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:07:22 31 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:08:37 32 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:28 33 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:09:46 34 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:06 35 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:11 36 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:10:15 37 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:44 38 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:10:57 39 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:12:36 40 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:13:04 41 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:13:09 42 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:31 43 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:14:19 44 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:14:20 45 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:16:06 46 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:16:29 47 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:30 48 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:18:00 49 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:19:03 50 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:19:11 51 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:20:05 52 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:20:53 53 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:21:10 54 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:22:01 55 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:22:23 56 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:22:29 57 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:23:08 58 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:23:21 59 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:23:44 60 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:23:46 61 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:24:01 62 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:24:41 63 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:25:18 64 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 0:25:20 65 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:25:42 66 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 0:25:50 67 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:28:24 68 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:30:39 69 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:30:58 70 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:32:44 71 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:33:09 72 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:33:33 73 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:34:38 74 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:38:07 75 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:38:35 76 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:45:14 77 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:50:03 78 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:50:28 79 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 1:01:44

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 15 3 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 8 4 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 5 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 5 6 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 7 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 8 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 9 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 10 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 11 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 12 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 13 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 2 14 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 2 15 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 16 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 17 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1 18 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 19 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 1 20 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 10 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 9 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 6 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 7 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 5 8 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 9 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 4 10 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 4 11 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 12 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 13 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10:12:14 2 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:52 3 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 4 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:15 5 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:44 6 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:48 7 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:59 8 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:03 9 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:04 10 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:27

Aggressive Rider Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 9 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 5 3 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 4 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 5 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 6 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 1 7 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 8 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 9 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 30:37:19 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:05 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:09 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:55 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:11:06 6 GPM Stulz 0:11:56 7 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:12:02 8 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:13:06 9 Team Scody Downunder 0:19:47 10 SUVelo Racing 0:26:06 11 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:26:36 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:36:54 13 Team TLD 0:38:55 14 Racing Kangaroos 0:51:53 15 FKG Invitational Team 0:52:56 16 St. George Merida 0:58:14 17 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:14:14

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 98 pts 2 Team Budget Forklifts 69 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 41 4 CharterMason Giant Racing 39 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 38 6 Drapac Professional Cycling 27 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 26 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 9 GPM Sultz 13 10 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 9 11 SUVelo Racing 8 12 Team Scody Downunder 7 13 Jayco/John West/VIS 5 14 St. George Merida 4 15 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 3 16 Team Polygon Australia 3 17 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 18 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 19 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 2 20 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 2 21 Cellarbrations Racing Team 2 22 Wormall Civil CCS 1 23 Team Direct Asia 1 24 Racing Kangaroos 1 25 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1 26 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 27 SASI Cycling Team 1 28 DH Racing 1 29 Team Seight 1 30 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 1 31 GDT Racing 1 32 Hall Cycle Training 1 33 Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan 1 34 Total Sports NeilPryde Team 1