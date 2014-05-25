Trending

Neil Van Der Ploeg claims second Tour of Toowoomba stage win

Jack Haig secures overall victory as Avanti dominate race

Riders on the stage 5 criterium course

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
The top three from stage 5

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Tour of Toowoomba overall winner Jack Haig (Avanti)

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti's Neil Van Der Ploeg started the Tour of Toowoomba with a stage win and has ended the five stage event by winning the sprint ahead of Alistair Donohoe and Ryan MacAnally. Jack Haig finished safely in the bunch to secure overall victory in what is likely to be his last NRS race for Avanti while Mark O'Brien made it one-two on GC for the team.

The withdrawal of NRS overall leader Joe Cooper from the race due to a fractured pelvis saw Tim Roe (BudgetForklifts) move up into third overall, 1:49 minutes down on Haig.

"It's good to finish the Tour in the lead," said Haig. "I got to do a fair bit of the lead out for Neil today so it was great to get him up for the win and repay him for all the hard work he did for me during the week.

"It makes it all the more special to have a teammate take out the final stage.

"After racing last season it was all still very new for me, and the whole season was really taxing," said Haig who also rode the Tour Down Under on the UniSA team. "Now that I have more racing under my belt it's a little bit easier and I'm ready to take the next step up in Europe, I'm really looking forward to that."

Haig’s next race is the UCI 2.2 Tour de Korea before he joins Australia's under 23 development team, the Jayco-AIS World Tour Academy for a stint of racing in Europe.

For Van der Ploeg, the stage win was special as he also won the final stage of the 2013 event.

"Last year it was my first ever NRS win so that was huge for me, it's pretty special to come back and do the double," said van der Ploeg.

"Having Cooper injured is a massive dampener, but it is fantastic to have Jack and Mark go one-two on the General Classification and for the team the get four of five stage wins is awesome."

Despite a late race crash in the race, Donohoe recovered to finish on the podium.

"With five laps to go I followed my teammate Oliver [Kent-Spark] to the left of the road and a rider swung into me and I bounced off Oli onto the ground," said Donohoe. "I took a lap out to replace my wheel and regain my thoughts and re-joined the bunch with a lot of adrenaline.

"I've got a third and a second place, but I haven't quite got onto that top step which will hopefully come this year."

For MacAnally, third place was just reward for his persevere after crashing out of the two previous NRS events he entered.

"It's good to find some legs on the last day, especially two days before I leave for Europe. I was fifth out of the last corner but I managed to finish third, it feels like I'm back."

MacAnally heads to Belgium to join his Bianchi DCM Arbitrage teammates for a stint of overseas racing.

Despite his withdrawing from the race due to his injury, Cooper retains his lead in the overall NRS standings Haig and Roe with Haig and Roe both 10 points in arrears.

Results

Stage 5 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1:07:42
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
3Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
4Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
5Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
8Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
9Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
11Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
12Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
13Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
14Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
15Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
16Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:05
17Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
18Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
19Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
20Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
21Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
22Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
23Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
24Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
26Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
27Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
28Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
29Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
30Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
31Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
32Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
33Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
34Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
35Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
36Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
37Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
38Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
39Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
40Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
41Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
42Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
43Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:13
44Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
45Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD0:00:15
46Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
47Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:18
48Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
49Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
50Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
51Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:00:22
52Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
53Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
54Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
55Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
56Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
57Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
58Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
59Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
60Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
61Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
62Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
63Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
64David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:30
65Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
66Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
67Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
68Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
69Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:00:34
70Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:00:36
71Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:00:37
72Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:00:41
73Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:11
74Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
75James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:02:46
76Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:03:10
77Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:06:20
78Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
79Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFMitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
DNFFraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNFJulian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
DNFEdward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
DNFAlastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
DNFBen Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
DNFJason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
DNFHarrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
DNFSebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
DNFMatthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
DNFCameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
DNSJoseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
DNSTheodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNSHarrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 at 16 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3pts
2Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Sprint #2 at 8 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Sprint #3 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team1

Stage Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3:23:06
2African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:05
3GPM Stulz
4CharterMason Giant Racing
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:10
6Avanti Racing Team
7Jayco/John West/VIS
8Team Budget Forklifts
9SUVelo Racing0:00:15
10Team Scody Downunder0:00:32
11Team Polygon Australia0:00:40
12Racing Kangaroos0:00:45
13FKG Invitational Team0:00:55
14Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:57
15Team TLD0:01:00
16St. George Merida0:01:22
17Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:01:46

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10:12:14
2Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:22
3Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team0:01:49
4Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:52
5Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:37
6Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
7Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:12
8Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:15
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:32
10Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:44
11Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:46
12Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:48
13Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:59
14Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:03
15Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
16Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:14
17Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:27
18Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
19Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:33
20Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:43
21Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:04:51
22Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz0:05:03
23Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:22
24Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:34
25Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:41
26Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:05:42
27Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:49
28Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:50
29Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD0:06:04
30Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:22
31Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:08:37
32Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:28
33Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:09:46
34Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:06
35Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:11
36Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:15
37Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:44
38Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:10:57
39Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:12:36
40James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:13:04
41Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:13:09
42Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:13:31
43Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:14:19
44Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:14:20
45David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:16:06
46Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:16:29
47Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:30
48Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:18:00
49Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:19:03
50Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:19:11
51Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:20:05
52Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:20:53
53Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:21:10
54Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:22:01
55Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:22:23
56Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:22:29
57Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:23:08
58Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:23:21
59Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:23:44
60Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:23:46
61Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:24:01
62Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:24:41
63Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:25:18
64Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD0:25:20
65Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:25:42
66Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD0:25:50
67Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:28:24
68Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:30:39
69Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:30:58
70Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:32:44
71Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:33:09
72Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:33:33
73Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:34:38
74Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:38:07
75Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:38:35
76Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:45:14
77Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:50:03
78Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:50:28
79Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)1:01:44

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team16pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team15
3Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder8
4Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team6
5Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder5
6Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing5
7Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team4
8Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
9Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
10Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
11Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
12Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
13Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts2
14Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing2
15Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
16Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
17Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1
18Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
19Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos1
20Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team13pts
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder10
4Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team9
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
6Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6
7Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team5
8Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
9Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts4
10Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts4
11Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
12Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
13Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10:12:14
2Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:52
3Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
4Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:15
5Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:44
6Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:48
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:59
8Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:03
9Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:27

Aggressive Rider Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team9pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder5
3Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
4Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
5Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
6Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts1
7Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
8Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
9Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team30:37:19
2Team Budget Forklifts0:08:05
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:09
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:55
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:06
6GPM Stulz0:11:56
7CharterMason Giant Racing0:12:02
8Jayco/John West/VIS0:13:06
9Team Scody Downunder0:19:47
10SUVelo Racing0:26:06
11Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:26:36
12Team Polygon Australia0:36:54
13Team TLD0:38:55
14Racing Kangaroos0:51:53
15FKG Invitational Team0:52:56
16St. George Merida0:58:14
17Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:14:14

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team98pts
2Team Budget Forklifts69
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team41
4CharterMason Giant Racing39
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team38
6Drapac Professional Cycling27
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team26
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team14
9GPM Sultz13
10Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
11SUVelo Racing8
12Team Scody Downunder7
13Jayco/John West/VIS5
14St. George Merida4
15Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
16Team Polygon Australia3
17Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
18Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team2
20Subaru NSWIS Development Team2
21Cellarbrations Racing Team2
22Wormall Civil CCS1
23Team Direct Asia1
24Racing Kangaroos1
25Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
26Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
27SASI Cycling Team1
28DH Racing1
29Team Seight1
30Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1
31GDT Racing1
32Hall Cycle Training1
33Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
34Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team44pts
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team34
3Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team34
4Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team22
5Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts18
6Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing17
7Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac13
8Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team10
9Travis Meyer (WA) Drapac9
10Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
11Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
12Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti8
13Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing8
14Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti7
15Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7

 

