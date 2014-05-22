Image 1 of 3 Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) celebrates the win (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 The top three from stage 1 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti Racing has continued its dominance of May’s NRS racing with another of its riders snaring a stage win. This time it was Neil van der Ploeg's time as he bested Daniel Fitter (CharterMason) and Alistair Donohoe (Health.com.au-search2retain) on stage 1 of the Tour of Toowoomba.

Van der Ploeg also claimed the first leader’s jersey of the race along with the lead in the points and climbers classifications.

"I'm really happy to win the first stage of the Tour," said van der Ploeg. "Last week we had such a great result as a team so it's really nice to be able to continue that here in Toowoomba."

"There wasn't much time to think about the sprint in the end because there were attacks going all day. I went too early last year so this year I just held back a bit and got the timing right."

Second placed Fitter was pleased with his third podium finish this week after his efforts at the Battle on the Border

"I just couldn't get there in the end, I had to sprint from pretty far out and I just ran out of legs at the end, but I'm still happy with the result," said Fitter.

"Tomorrow will split the general classification and show who's on form for this Tour. We'll be looking at Keagan [Girdlestone] who's probably one of our best climbers in the team, so we'll have to really help him tomorrow."

Stage two of the race concludes with a climb to the summit of Mount Mowbullan in the Bunya Mountains and van der Ploeg isn’t expecting to retain the jersey after the 1000m plus ascent.

"I'll definitely be looking for one of my teammates to take up the reins tomorrow," said van der Ploeg. "I've gone into it thinking I might be able to do alright in the past but two years is enough to know it is not a climb for me, it's brutal."

On 118 km stage from Toowoomba to Highfields, it wasn’t until 85km had been raced that a break established and built a 30 second lead on the peloton.

Stuart Smith (Health.com.au-search2retain) and Paralympic gold medallist Michael Gallagher (Jayco/John West/VIS) were the leaders on the road. The duo established a maximum lead of 50 seconds in the 20km that they were away.

With the bunch all back together, a sprint finish was inevitable and it was the man in blue was the fastest legs after an aggressive day of racing.

The race continues with a 132km stage from Highfields to the Bunya Mountains.

Results

Stage 1 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2:44:09 2 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 9 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 10 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 11 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 12 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 13 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 14 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 15 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 16 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 17 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 19 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 20 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 21 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 22 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 23 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 24 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 25 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 26 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 27 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 28 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 29 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 30 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 31 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 32 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 33 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 34 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 35 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 36 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 37 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 38 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 39 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 40 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 41 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 42 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 43 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 44 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 45 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 46 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 47 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 48 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 49 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 50 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 51 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 52 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 53 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 54 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 55 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 56 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 57 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 58 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 59 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 60 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 61 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 62 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 63 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 64 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 65 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 66 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 67 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 68 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 69 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 70 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 71 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 72 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:00:21 73 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 74 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:00:29 75 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:00:32 76 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 77 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:45 78 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 79 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:28 80 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:02 81 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 82 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 83 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 84 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 85 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 86 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 87 Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 88 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:03:37 89 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:16 90 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:05:13 91 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 92 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:06:18 93 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 94 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 95 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:07:46 96 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 97 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 98 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 99 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 100 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:08:52 101 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 102 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 103 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 104 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:26 105 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:17:06 106 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:08:52 DNF Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNF Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida DNF Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 Meringandan West # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1

Sprint #2 Goombungee # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 pts 2 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 2 3 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 1

Sprint #3 Acland # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Sprint #4 Goombungee # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 3 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Sprint #5 Highfields (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Hill Climbs KOM - #1 Gowrie (CAT 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1

KOM #2 Plain View (CAT 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

KOM #3 Klein Road (CAT 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CharterMason Giant Racing 8:12:27 2 Avanti Racing Team 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 GPM Stulz 5 SUVelo Racing 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 9 Team Budget Forklifts 10 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 Jayco/John West/VIS 12 Cellarbrations Racing Team 13 St. George Merida 14 Racing Kangaroos 15 Team TLD 16 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:32 17 Team Scody Downunder 0:00:45 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:03:02 19 FKG Invitational Team 0:03:31

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2:43:52 2 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:09 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 5 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:00:14 6 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 7 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:15 8 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 9 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 10 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 12 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:16 13 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 14 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 15 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 17 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:17 18 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 19 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 20 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 21 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 22 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 23 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 24 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 25 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 26 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 27 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 28 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 29 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 30 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 31 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 32 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 33 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 34 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 35 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 36 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 38 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 39 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 40 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 41 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 42 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 43 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 44 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 45 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 46 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 47 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 48 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 49 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 50 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 51 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 52 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 53 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 54 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 55 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 56 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 57 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 58 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 59 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 60 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 61 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 62 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 63 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 64 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 65 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 66 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 67 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 68 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 69 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 70 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 71 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 72 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:00:38 74 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 75 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:00:46 76 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:00:49 77 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 78 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:02 79 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:45 80 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:16 81 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 82 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:19 83 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 84 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 85 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 86 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 87 Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 88 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:03:54 89 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:33 90 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:28 91 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:05:30 92 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:06:35 93 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 94 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 95 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:08:03 96 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 97 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 98 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 99 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 100 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:09:09 101 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 102 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 103 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 104 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 105 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:43 106 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:17:23

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 pts 2 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 3 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 3 4 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 5 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 6 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 2 7 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 8 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 9 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 10 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 11 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1 12 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 13 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 1 14 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 pts 2 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 5 3 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 5 4 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 5 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 6 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 3 7 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 8 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2:44:01 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:08 6 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 8 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 9 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 10 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team