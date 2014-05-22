Trending

Tour of Toowoomba: Neil van der Ploeg claims stage 1 sprint

Another NRS stage win for Avanti

Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Toowoomba

Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) celebrates the win

Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) celebrates the win
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
The top three from stage 1

The top three from stage 1
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti Racing has continued its dominance of May’s NRS racing with another of its riders snaring a stage win. This time it was Neil van der Ploeg's time as he bested Daniel Fitter (CharterMason) and Alistair Donohoe (Health.com.au-search2retain) on stage 1 of the Tour of Toowoomba.

Van der Ploeg also claimed the first leader’s jersey of the race along with the lead in the points and climbers classifications.

"I'm really happy to win the first stage of the Tour," said van der Ploeg. "Last week we had such a great result as a team so it's really nice to be able to continue that here in Toowoomba."

"There wasn't much time to think about the sprint in the end because there were attacks going all day. I went too early last year so this year I just held back a bit and got the timing right."

Second placed Fitter was pleased with his third podium finish this week after his efforts at the Battle on the Border

"I just couldn't get there in the end, I had to sprint from pretty far out and I just ran out of legs at the end, but I'm still happy with the result," said Fitter.

"Tomorrow will split the general classification and show who's on form for this Tour. We'll be looking at Keagan [Girdlestone] who's probably one of our best climbers in the team, so we'll have to really help him tomorrow."

Stage two of the race concludes with a climb to the summit of Mount Mowbullan in the Bunya Mountains and van der Ploeg isn’t expecting to retain the jersey after the 1000m plus ascent.

"I'll definitely be looking for one of my teammates to take up the reins tomorrow," said van der Ploeg. "I've gone into it thinking I might be able to do alright in the past but two years is enough to know it is not a climb for me, it's brutal."

On 118 km stage from Toowoomba to Highfields, it wasn’t until 85km had been raced that a break established and built a 30 second lead on the peloton.

Stuart Smith (Health.com.au-search2retain) and Paralympic gold medallist Michael Gallagher (Jayco/John West/VIS) were the leaders on the road. The duo established a maximum lead of 50 seconds in the 20km that they were away.

With the bunch all back together, a sprint finish was inevitable and it was the man in blue was the fastest legs after an aggressive day of racing.
The race continues with a 132km stage from Highfields to the Bunya Mountains.

Results

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2:44:09
2Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
5Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
6Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
10Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
11Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
12Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
14Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
15Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
16Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
17Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
18Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
19Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
20Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
21Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
22Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
23Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
24Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
25Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
26Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
27Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
28Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
29Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
30Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
31Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
32Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
33Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
34Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
35Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
36Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
37Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
38David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
39Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
40Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
41Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
42James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
43Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
44Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
45Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
46Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
47Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
48Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
49Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
50Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
51Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
52Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
53Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
54Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
55Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
56James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD
57Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
58Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
59Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
60Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
61Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
62Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
63Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
64Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
65Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
66Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
67Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
68Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
69Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
70Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
71Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
72Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:00:21
73Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
74Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:00:29
75Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:00:32
76Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
77Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:00:45
78Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
79Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:02:28
80Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:03:02
81Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
82Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
83Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
84Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
85Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
86Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
87Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
88Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:03:37
89Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:16
90Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:05:13
91Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
92Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:06:18
93Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
94Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
95Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:46
96Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
97Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
98Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
99Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
100Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:08:52
101Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
102Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
103Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
104Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:11:26
105Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:17:06
106Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:08:52
DNFCallum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNFNicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
DNFSamuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 Meringandan West
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1

Sprint #2 Goombungee
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3pts
2Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing2
3Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos1

Sprint #3 Acland
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Sprint #4 Goombungee
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
3James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Sprint #5 Highfields (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Hill Climbs KOM - #1 Gowrie (CAT 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1

KOM #2 Plain View (CAT 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3pts
2Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

KOM #3 Klein Road (CAT 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing8:12:27
2Avanti Racing Team
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4GPM Stulz
5SUVelo Racing
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Subaru NSWIS Development Team
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
9Team Budget Forklifts
10health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
11Jayco/John West/VIS
12Cellarbrations Racing Team
13St. George Merida
14Racing Kangaroos
15Team TLD
16Team Polygon Australia0:00:32
17Team Scody Downunder0:00:45
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:03:02
19FKG Invitational Team0:03:31

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2:43:52
2Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:09
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:13
4Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
5Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:00:14
6Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
7Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:15
8Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
9Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
10James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
11Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
12James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:16
13Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
14Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
15Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:17
18Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
19Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
21Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
22Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
23Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
24Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
26Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
27Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
28Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
29Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
30Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
31Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
32Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
33Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
34Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
35Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
36Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
37Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
38Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
39Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
40Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
41Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
42Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
43Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
44Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
45Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
46Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
47David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
48Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
49Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
50Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
51Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
52Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
53Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
54Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
55Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
56Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
57Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
58Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
59Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
60James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD
61Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
62Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
63Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
64Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
65Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
66Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
67Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
68Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
69Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
70Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
71Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
72Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:00:38
74Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
75Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:00:46
76Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:00:49
77Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
78Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:01:02
79Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:02:45
80Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:03:16
81Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
82Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:03:19
83Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
84Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
85Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
86Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
87Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
88Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:03:54
89Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:33
90Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:28
91Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:05:30
92Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:06:35
93Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
94Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
95Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:08:03
96Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
97Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
98Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
99Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
100Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:09:09
101Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
102Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
103Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
104Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
105Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:11:43
106Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:17:23

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6pts
2Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3
3Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder3
4Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
5Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
6Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing2
7James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
8Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
9Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
10Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
11Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1
12James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
13Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos1
14Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team5
3Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team5
4Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
5Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
6Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts3
7Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
8Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2:44:01
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:04
3Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:00:05
4Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:07
5Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:08
6Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
8Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
9Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
10Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing8:12:27
2Avanti Racing Team
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4GPM Stulz
5SUVelo Racing
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Subaru NSWIS Development Team
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
9Team Budget Forklifts
10health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
11Jayco/John West/VIS
12Cellarbrations Racing Team
13St. George Merida
14Racing Kangaroos
15Team TLD
16Team Polygon Australia0:00:32
17Team Scody Downunder0:00:45
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:03:02
19FKG Invitational Team0:03:31

 

