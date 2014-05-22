Tour of Toowoomba: Neil van der Ploeg claims stage 1 sprint
Another NRS stage win for Avanti
Stage 1: Toowoomba - Highfields
Avanti Racing has continued its dominance of May’s NRS racing with another of its riders snaring a stage win. This time it was Neil van der Ploeg's time as he bested Daniel Fitter (CharterMason) and Alistair Donohoe (Health.com.au-search2retain) on stage 1 of the Tour of Toowoomba.
Van der Ploeg also claimed the first leader’s jersey of the race along with the lead in the points and climbers classifications.
"I'm really happy to win the first stage of the Tour," said van der Ploeg. "Last week we had such a great result as a team so it's really nice to be able to continue that here in Toowoomba."
"There wasn't much time to think about the sprint in the end because there were attacks going all day. I went too early last year so this year I just held back a bit and got the timing right."
Second placed Fitter was pleased with his third podium finish this week after his efforts at the Battle on the Border
"I just couldn't get there in the end, I had to sprint from pretty far out and I just ran out of legs at the end, but I'm still happy with the result," said Fitter.
"Tomorrow will split the general classification and show who's on form for this Tour. We'll be looking at Keagan [Girdlestone] who's probably one of our best climbers in the team, so we'll have to really help him tomorrow."
Stage two of the race concludes with a climb to the summit of Mount Mowbullan in the Bunya Mountains and van der Ploeg isn’t expecting to retain the jersey after the 1000m plus ascent.
"I'll definitely be looking for one of my teammates to take up the reins tomorrow," said van der Ploeg. "I've gone into it thinking I might be able to do alright in the past but two years is enough to know it is not a climb for me, it's brutal."
On 118 km stage from Toowoomba to Highfields, it wasn’t until 85km had been raced that a break established and built a 30 second lead on the peloton.
Stuart Smith (Health.com.au-search2retain) and Paralympic gold medallist Michael Gallagher (Jayco/John West/VIS) were the leaders on the road. The duo established a maximum lead of 50 seconds in the 20km that they were away.
With the bunch all back together, a sprint finish was inevitable and it was the man in blue was the fastest legs after an aggressive day of racing.
The race continues with a 132km stage from Highfields to the Bunya Mountains.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2:44:09
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|10
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|11
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|12
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|16
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|17
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|18
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|19
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|20
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|21
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
|22
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|23
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|24
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|25
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|26
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|27
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|28
|Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|29
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|30
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|31
|Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|32
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|33
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|34
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|35
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|36
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|37
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|38
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|39
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|40
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|41
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|43
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|44
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|45
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|46
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|47
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|48
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|49
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|50
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|51
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|52
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|53
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|54
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|55
|Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|56
|James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD
|57
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|58
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|59
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|60
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|61
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|62
|Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
|63
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|64
|Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
|65
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|66
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|67
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
|68
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|69
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|70
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|71
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|72
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:00:21
|73
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|74
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:00:29
|75
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:00:32
|76
|Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
|77
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:45
|78
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|79
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:28
|80
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:02
|81
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|82
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|83
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|84
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|85
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|86
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|87
|Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|88
|Trent West (QLD) Team TLD
|0:03:37
|89
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:16
|90
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:05:13
|91
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|92
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:06:18
|93
|Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|94
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
|95
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|96
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|97
|Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|98
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|99
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|100
|Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD
|0:08:52
|101
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|102
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|103
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|104
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:26
|105
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:17:06
|106
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|DNF
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|DNF
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|2
|3
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|3
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|8:12:27
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|GPM Stulz
|5
|SUVelo Racing
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|9
|Team Budget Forklifts
|10
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|12
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|13
|St. George Merida
|14
|Racing Kangaroos
|15
|Team TLD
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:32
|17
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:45
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|19
|FKG Invitational Team
|0:03:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2:43:52
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|7
|Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|10
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|12
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|13
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|14
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:17
|18
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|20
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|21
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|22
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|23
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|24
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|26
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|28
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|29
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|30
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|31
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|32
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
|33
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|34
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|35
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|36
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|37
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|38
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|39
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|40
|Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|41
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|42
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|43
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|45
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|46
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|47
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|48
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|49
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|50
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|51
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|52
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|53
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|54
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|55
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|56
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|57
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|58
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|59
|Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|60
|James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD
|61
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|62
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|63
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|64
|Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
|65
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|66
|Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
|67
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|68
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
|69
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|70
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|71
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|72
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:00:38
|74
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|75
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:00:46
|76
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:00:49
|77
|Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
|78
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:02
|79
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:45
|80
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:16
|81
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|82
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:19
|83
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|84
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|85
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|86
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|87
|Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|88
|Trent West (QLD) Team TLD
|0:03:54
|89
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:33
|90
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:28
|91
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:05:30
|92
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:06:35
|93
|Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|94
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
|95
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|96
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|97
|Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|98
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|99
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|100
|Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD
|0:09:09
|101
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|102
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|103
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|104
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|105
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:43
|106
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:17:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|3
|3
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|4
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|6
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|2
|7
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|9
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|10
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|12
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|1
|14
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|3
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|5
|4
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|5
|Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|6
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|7
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|8
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2:44:01
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:08
|6
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|8
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|9
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|10
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|8:12:27
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|GPM Stulz
|5
|SUVelo Racing
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|9
|Team Budget Forklifts
|10
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|12
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|13
|St. George Merida
|14
|Racing Kangaroos
|15
|Team TLD
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:32
|17
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:45
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|19
|FKG Invitational Team
|0:03:31
