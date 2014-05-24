Image 1 of 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 4 The stage included a section of strade bianchi (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 4 The top three from stage 4 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 4 Riders take a tumble (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain) won a maiden Subaru National Road Series stage victory as outsprinting his stage 4 breakaway companions at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba on a day marred by crashes and windy conditions on the afternoon's 109km stage which followed the morning's team time trial.

Kent-Spark, riding in the most aggressive jersey won the stage ahead of Morgan Smith (CharterMason) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) which finished on Toowoomba's purpose built criterium circuit.

"It's my first win in the NRS, I still can't believe it," said Kent-Spark. "I crossed the line and thought 'is this really me', it's just unbelievable.

"When Cupitt and I attacked I thought we wouldn't stay away, it's just amazing it was such a tough day.

"We made a truce on the way into the circuit to keep working together because we could see Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) and Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) chasing. We rolled together into the final corner and we were all so knackered that it was a matter of who had enough in their legs at the end," explained Kent-Spark.

Jack Haig (Avanti Racing) retained his 13 second buffer over teammate and overall NRS leader Joe Cooper while Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing) is 22 seconds in arrears and the Bendigo native looks like sealing the win with the final stage a criterium. Cooper however fractured his pelvis during the race and won't start stage 5.

"It would be great to finish this NRS tour off on top," said Haig. "It will probably be the last NRS race I do with the team, so to win it would be great. I got second overall last year so it's nice to come back and win it.

"The guys did a massive effort out there today. It was super hard with the winds and the roads, I can't thank the guys enough," said Haig.

With the second stage of the day in and around Clifton, NSW, the peloton continuously split into multiple groups with narrow roads, crashes and dirt sections making it a difficult day in the saddle.

A breakaway was eventually formed after 52km with Cupitt and Kent-Spark the two leaders on the road. They were joined by Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) and Smith 30 kilometres later.

The quartet's maximum lead was just over one minute and then with 17km left to race, Talbot returned to the bunch which was raising the tempo in order to make the catch but it would prove futile. The main bunch came in 24 seconds after Kent-Spark.

"This is my first NRS podium, it feels amazing," said New Zealand's Smith. "I'm disappointing I didn't get the win, but I had a go and came out with second which is awesome.

"Today was crazy. I was in the fourth group on the road at one point, I hit a guy in front of me but managed not to crash. As soon as it came back together I just started attacking, I didn't want to be at the back," Smith described.

Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2:34:01 2 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:00:15 7 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:19 8 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:00:21 9 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:24 11 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 13 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 14 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 15 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 16 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 17 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 18 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 20 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 21 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 22 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 23 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 25 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 26 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 27 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 28 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 29 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 30 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 31 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 32 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 33 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 34 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 35 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 36 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 37 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 38 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 39 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 40 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 41 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:33 42 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:54 43 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 44 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:01:21 45 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:22 46 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:24 47 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:46 48 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 49 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:03:05 50 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 51 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:24 52 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:26 53 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:04:34 54 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:08:01 55 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 56 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:09:41 57 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 58 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:10:11 59 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 60 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:11:07 61 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 62 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 63 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 64 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:11:09 65 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:15:38 66 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 67 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 68 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 69 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 70 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 71 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 72 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 73 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 74 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 75 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 76 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 77 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 78 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 79 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 80 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 81 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 82 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 83 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 84 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 85 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 86 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 87 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 88 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 89 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:26:07 90 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 91 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:26:30 92 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 93 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:30:48 94 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 95 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing DNF James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team DNF Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNF Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida DNF Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) DNF Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team DNF Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos DNF Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team DNF Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 West Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Sprint #2 Wyreema # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Sprint #3 Bunkers Hill School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Sprint #4 Glenvale Crit Circuit (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Hill Climbs - KOM #1 (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 1

KOM #2 (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 1

KOM #3 (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Stage Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CharterMason Giant Racing 7:42:48 2 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Team Budget Forklifts 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 6 GPM Stulz 0:00:18 7 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:27 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Team Scody Downunder 0:00:57 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:09:01 11 SUVelo Racing 0:09:44 12 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:11:10 13 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:15:41 14 Team TLD 0:16:08 15 FKG Invitational Team 0:25:28 16 Racing Kangaroos 0:30:55 17 Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:33:36 18 St. George Merida 0:35:05 19 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:40:42

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9:04:27 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:57 5 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:37 7 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 8 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:17 9 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:20 10 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:37 11 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:46 12 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:49 13 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:53 14 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:59 15 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:04 16 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:14 17 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 18 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:27 19 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:33 21 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:04:34 22 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:43 23 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:05:08 24 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:05:22 25 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:05:33 26 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:34 27 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 0:05:39 28 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:41 29 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:42 30 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:49 31 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:07:05 32 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:08:00 33 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:08:01 34 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:15 35 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:09:27 36 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:09:29 37 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:09:58 38 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:06 39 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:14 40 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:10:23 41 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:39 42 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:10:40 43 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:12:22 44 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:12:52 45 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:12:54 46 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:14:19 47 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:14:28 48 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:15:41 49 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:16:12 50 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:30 51 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:17:43 52 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:17:59 53 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:19:08 54 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:19:11 55 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:19:52 56 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:20:21 57 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:21:10 58 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:21:36 59 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:22:04 60 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:22:06 61 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:22:15 62 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:22:43 63 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:23:04 64 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:23:13 65 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:23:36 66 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:23:44 67 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:23:46 68 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:24:49 69 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 0:25:10 70 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:25:18 71 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:25:25 72 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 0:25:40 73 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:25:51 74 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:26:15 75 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:28:23 76 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:28:24 77 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 0:28:42 78 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:28:46 79 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:29:33 80 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:30:29 81 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:31:52 82 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:32:44 83 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:33:14 84 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:33:16 85 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:33:22 86 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:36:34 87 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:36:45 88 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:37:09 89 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 0:37:42 90 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:38:18 91 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:45:01 92 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:49:38 93 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:50:15 94 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:53:57 95 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:55:29

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 8 4 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 5 5 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 6 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 7 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 8 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 9 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 10 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 11 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 2 12 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 2 13 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 2 14 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 15 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 16 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1 17 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 18 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 19 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 10 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 5 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 7 6 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 6 7 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 6 8 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 9 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 5 10 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 11 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 4 12 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 13 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 14 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9:04:27 2 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:57 3 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 4 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:20 5 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:49 6 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:53 7 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:59 8 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:04 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:14 10 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:27

Aggressive Rider Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 9 pts 2 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 4 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 5 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 1 6 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 7 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1