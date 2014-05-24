Oliver Kent-Spark claims breakaway victory at Tour of Toowoomba
Jack Haig holds onto the overall race lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Clifton - Wellcamp Airport
Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain) won a maiden Subaru National Road Series stage victory as outsprinting his stage 4 breakaway companions at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba on a day marred by crashes and windy conditions on the afternoon's 109km stage which followed the morning's team time trial.
Kent-Spark, riding in the most aggressive jersey won the stage ahead of Morgan Smith (CharterMason) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) which finished on Toowoomba's purpose built criterium circuit.
"It's my first win in the NRS, I still can't believe it," said Kent-Spark. "I crossed the line and thought 'is this really me', it's just unbelievable.
"When Cupitt and I attacked I thought we wouldn't stay away, it's just amazing it was such a tough day.
"We made a truce on the way into the circuit to keep working together because we could see Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) and Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) chasing. We rolled together into the final corner and we were all so knackered that it was a matter of who had enough in their legs at the end," explained Kent-Spark.
Jack Haig (Avanti Racing) retained his 13 second buffer over teammate and overall NRS leader Joe Cooper while Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing) is 22 seconds in arrears and the Bendigo native looks like sealing the win with the final stage a criterium. Cooper however fractured his pelvis during the race and won't start stage 5.
"It would be great to finish this NRS tour off on top," said Haig. "It will probably be the last NRS race I do with the team, so to win it would be great. I got second overall last year so it's nice to come back and win it.
"The guys did a massive effort out there today. It was super hard with the winds and the roads, I can't thank the guys enough," said Haig.
With the second stage of the day in and around Clifton, NSW, the peloton continuously split into multiple groups with narrow roads, crashes and dirt sections making it a difficult day in the saddle.
A breakaway was eventually formed after 52km with Cupitt and Kent-Spark the two leaders on the road. They were joined by Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) and Smith 30 kilometres later.
The quartet's maximum lead was just over one minute and then with 17km left to race, Talbot returned to the bunch which was raising the tempo in order to make the catch but it would prove futile. The main bunch came in 24 seconds after Kent-Spark.
"This is my first NRS podium, it feels amazing," said New Zealand's Smith. "I'm disappointing I didn't get the win, but I had a go and came out with second which is awesome.
"Today was crazy. I was in the fourth group on the road at one point, I hit a guy in front of me but managed not to crash. As soon as it came back together I just started attacking, I didn't want to be at the back," Smith described.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2:34:01
|2
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:00:15
|7
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:19
|8
|James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD
|0:00:21
|9
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:24
|11
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|14
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|16
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|18
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|20
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|21
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|23
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|25
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|26
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|27
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|28
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
|29
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|30
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|31
|Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|32
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|33
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|34
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|35
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|36
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|37
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|38
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|40
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|41
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|42
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:54
|43
|Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
|44
|Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:01:21
|45
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|46
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:24
|47
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:46
|48
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|49
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:03:05
|50
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|51
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|52
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:26
|53
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:04:34
|54
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:08:01
|55
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|56
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:09:41
|57
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|58
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:10:11
|59
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|60
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:11:07
|61
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|62
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|63
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|64
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:11:09
|65
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:15:38
|66
|Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
|67
|Trent West (QLD) Team TLD
|68
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|69
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|70
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|71
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|72
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|73
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|74
|Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
|75
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|76
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|77
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|78
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|79
|Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|80
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|81
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
|82
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|83
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|84
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|86
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|87
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
|88
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|89
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:26:07
|90
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|91
|Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:26:30
|92
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|93
|Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD
|0:30:48
|94
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|95
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|DNF
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|DNF
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|DNF
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|DNF
|Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|DNF
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|DNF
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|7:42:48
|2
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|6
|GPM Stulz
|0:00:18
|7
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:27
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:57
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:01
|11
|SUVelo Racing
|0:09:44
|12
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:11:10
|13
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:15:41
|14
|Team TLD
|0:16:08
|15
|FKG Invitational Team
|0:25:28
|16
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:30:55
|17
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:33:36
|18
|St. George Merida
|0:35:05
|19
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:40:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9:04:27
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:57
|5
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:37
|7
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:39
|8
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|9
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:20
|10
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:37
|11
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:03:46
|12
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:03:49
|13
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|14
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:03:59
|15
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:04
|16
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|17
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|18
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:04:27
|19
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:33
|21
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:04:34
|22
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|23
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:05:08
|24
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:05:22
|25
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:05:33
|26
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:34
|27
|Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
|0:05:39
|28
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:41
|29
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|0:05:42
|30
|Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:05:49
|31
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:07:05
|32
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:08:00
|33
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:08:01
|34
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|35
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:09:27
|36
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:09:29
|37
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:09:58
|38
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:06
|39
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|40
|James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD
|0:10:23
|41
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|42
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:10:40
|43
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:12:22
|44
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:12:52
|45
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:12:54
|46
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:14:19
|47
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|48
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:15:41
|49
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:16:12
|50
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:30
|51
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:17:43
|52
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:17:59
|53
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:19:08
|54
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:19:11
|55
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:19:52
|56
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:20:21
|57
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:21:10
|58
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:21:36
|59
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:22:04
|60
|Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:22:06
|61
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:22:15
|62
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:22:43
|63
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:23:04
|64
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:23:13
|65
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:23:36
|66
|Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:23:44
|67
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:23:46
|68
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:24:49
|69
|Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
|0:25:10
|70
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:25:18
|71
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:25:25
|72
|Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
|0:25:40
|73
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:25:51
|74
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|0:26:15
|75
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:28:23
|76
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:28:24
|77
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
|0:28:42
|78
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:28:46
|79
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:29:33
|80
|Trent West (QLD) Team TLD
|0:30:29
|81
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:31:52
|82
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:32:44
|83
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:33:14
|84
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:33:16
|85
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:33:22
|86
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:36:34
|87
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:36:45
|88
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:37:09
|89
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
|0:37:42
|90
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:38:18
|91
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|0:45:01
|92
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:49:38
|93
|Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
|0:50:15
|94
|Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD
|0:53:57
|95
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
|0:55:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|8
|4
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|5
|5
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|6
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|7
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|8
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|12
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|13
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|2
|14
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|15
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|16
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|17
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|3
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|10
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|5
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|6
|Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|8
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|5
|10
|Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|11
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|12
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|13
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|14
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9:04:27
|2
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|3
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:39
|4
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:20
|5
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:03:49
|6
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|7
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:03:59
|8
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:04
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|10
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:04:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|4
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|2
|5
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|6
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|7
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|27:14:03
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:05
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:10:55
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|6
|GPM Stulz
|0:12:01
|7
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:12:07
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:13:06
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:19:25
|10
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:25:49
|11
|SUVelo Racing
|0:26:01
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:36:24
|13
|Team TLD
|0:38:05
|14
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:40:39
|15
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:48:00
|16
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:51:18
|17
|FKG Invitational Team
|0:52:11
|18
|St. George Merida
|0:57:02
|19
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:12:38
