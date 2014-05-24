Trending

Oliver Kent-Spark claims breakaway victory at Tour of Toowoomba

Jack Haig holds onto the overall race lead with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 4

Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain) wins stage 4

Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 4

The stage included a section of strade bianchi

The stage included a section of strade bianchi
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 4

The top three from stage 4

The top three from stage 4
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 4 of 4

Riders take a tumble

Riders take a tumble
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain) won a maiden Subaru National Road Series stage victory as outsprinting his stage 4 breakaway companions at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba on a day marred by crashes and windy conditions on the afternoon's 109km stage which followed the morning's team time trial.

Kent-Spark, riding in the most aggressive jersey won the stage ahead of Morgan Smith (CharterMason) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) which finished on Toowoomba's purpose built criterium circuit.

"It's my first win in the NRS, I still can't believe it," said Kent-Spark. "I crossed the line and thought 'is this really me', it's just unbelievable.

"When Cupitt and I attacked I thought we wouldn't stay away, it's just amazing it was such a tough day.

"We made a truce on the way into the circuit to keep working together because we could see Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) and Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) chasing. We rolled together into the final corner and we were all so knackered that it was a matter of who had enough in their legs at the end," explained Kent-Spark.

Jack Haig (Avanti Racing) retained his 13 second buffer over teammate and overall NRS leader Joe Cooper while Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing) is 22 seconds in arrears and the Bendigo native looks like sealing the win with the final stage a criterium. Cooper however fractured his pelvis during the race and won't start stage 5.

"It would be great to finish this NRS tour off on top," said Haig. "It will probably be the last NRS race I do with the team, so to win it would be great. I got second overall last year so it's nice to come back and win it.

"The guys did a massive effort out there today. It was super hard with the winds and the roads, I can't thank the guys enough," said Haig.

With the second stage of the day in and around Clifton, NSW, the peloton continuously split into multiple groups with narrow roads, crashes and dirt sections making it a difficult day in the saddle.

A breakaway was eventually formed after 52km with Cupitt and Kent-Spark the two leaders on the road. They were joined by Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) and Smith 30 kilometres later.

The quartet's maximum lead was just over one minute and then with 17km left to race, Talbot returned to the bunch which was raising the tempo in order to make the catch but it would prove futile. The main bunch came in 24 seconds after Kent-Spark.

"This is my first NRS podium, it feels amazing," said New Zealand's Smith. "I'm disappointing I didn't get the win, but I had a go and came out with second which is awesome.

"Today was crazy. I was in the fourth group on the road at one point, I hit a guy in front of me but managed not to crash. As soon as it came back together I just started attacking, I didn't want to be at the back," Smith described.

 

 

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2:34:01
2Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
3Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
5Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:00:15
7Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:19
8James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:00:21
9Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
10Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:00:24
11Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
13Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
14Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
15Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team
16Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
18Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
19Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
20Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
21Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
22Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
23Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
25Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
26Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
27Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
28Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
29Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
30Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
31Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
32Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
33Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
34Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
35Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
36Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
37Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
38Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
39Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
40Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
41Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:33
42Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:00:54
43Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD
44Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:01:21
45Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:22
46Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:24
47Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:46
48Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
49Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:03:05
50Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
51Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:24
52Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:03:26
53Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:04:34
54Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:08:01
55Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
56Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:09:41
57Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
58Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:10:11
59Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
60Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:11:07
61Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
62David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
63Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
64Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:11:09
65Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:15:38
66Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD
67Trent West (QLD) Team TLD
68Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
69Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
70Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
71Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
72Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
73Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
74Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
75Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
76Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
77Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
78Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
79Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
80Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
81Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team
82Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
83Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
84Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
85Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
86Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
87Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
88Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
89Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:26:07
90Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
91Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:26:30
92Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
93Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:30:48
94Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
95Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
DNFJames Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFJames Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
DNFAlex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNFBenjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
DNFHamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
DNFSamuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFAyden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
DNFJoshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
DNFKris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
DNFDeclan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 West Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Sprint #2 Wyreema
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Sprint #3 Bunkers Hill School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Sprint #4 Glenvale Crit Circuit (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1

Hill Climbs - KOM #1 (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder1

KOM #2 (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder1

KOM #3 (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts1

Stage Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing7:42:48
2health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:03
3Team Budget Forklifts
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:06
5Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
6GPM Stulz0:00:18
7Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:27
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Team Scody Downunder0:00:57
10Team Polygon Australia0:09:01
11SUVelo Racing0:09:44
12Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:11:10
13Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:15:41
14Team TLD0:16:08
15FKG Invitational Team0:25:28
16Racing Kangaroos0:30:55
17Cellarbrations Racing Team0:33:36
18St. George Merida0:35:05
19Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:40:42

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9:04:27
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:13
3Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:22
4Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team0:01:57
5Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:37
7Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
8Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:17
9Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:20
10Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:37
11Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:46
12Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:49
13Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:53
14Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:59
15Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
16Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:14
17Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
18Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:27
19Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
20Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:33
21Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:04:34
22Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:43
23Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz0:05:08
24Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:22
25Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:33
26Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:34
27Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD0:05:39
28Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:41
29Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:05:42
30Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:49
31Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:05
32Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:08:00
33Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:08:01
34Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:15
35Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:27
36Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:09:29
37Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:58
38Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:06
39Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:14
40James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:10:23
41Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:39
42Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:10:40
43Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:12:22
44Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:12:52
45Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:12:54
46Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:14:19
47Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:14:28
48David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:15:41
49Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:16:12
50Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:30
51Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:17:43
52Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:17:59
53Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:19:08
54Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:19:11
55Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:19:52
56Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:20:21
57Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:21:10
58Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:21:36
59Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:22:04
60Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:22:06
61Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:22:15
62Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:22:43
63Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:23:04
64Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:23:13
65Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:23:36
66Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:23:44
67Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:23:46
68Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:24:49
69Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD0:25:10
70Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:25:18
71Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:25:25
72Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD0:25:40
73Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:25:51
74Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:26:15
75Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:28:23
76Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:28:24
77Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz0:28:42
78Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:28:46
79Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:29:33
80Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:30:29
81Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:31:52
82Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:32:44
83Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:33:14
84Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:33:16
85Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:33:22
86Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:36:34
87Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:36:45
88Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:37:09
89Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team0:37:42
90Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:38:18
91Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:45:01
92Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:49:38
93Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:50:15
94Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:53:57
95Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:55:29

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team13pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder8
4Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder5
5Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing5
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team4
7Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
8Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
9Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
10Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
11Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
12Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts2
13Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing2
14Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
15Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
16Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1
17Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
18Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
19Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team13pts
2Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder10
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
5Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts7
6Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team6
7Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team6
8Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6
9Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team5
10Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
11Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts4
12Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
13Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
14Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9:04:27
2Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:57
3Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
4Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:20
5Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:49
6Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:53
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:59
8Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:14
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:27

Aggressive Rider Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team9pts
2Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
4Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
5Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts1
6Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
7Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team27:14:03
2Team Budget Forklifts0:08:05
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:19
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:55
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:11
6GPM Stulz0:12:01
7CharterMason Giant Racing0:12:07
8Jayco/John West/VIS0:13:06
9Team Scody Downunder0:19:25
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:25:49
11SUVelo Racing0:26:01
12Team Polygon Australia0:36:24
13Team TLD0:38:05
14Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:40:39
15Cellarbrations Racing Team0:48:00
16Racing Kangaroos0:51:18
17FKG Invitational Team0:52:11
18St. George Merida0:57:02
19Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:12:38

 

