Tour of Toowoomba: Avanti cruise to TTT victory

Jack Haig retains leader's jersey

Avanti on the way to winning the TTT

Avanti on the way to winning the TTT
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti Racing continued its dominance in the NRS as is added a Team Time Trial victory to its 2014 win. It is no three stages, three wins for Avanti at the Tour of Toowoomba and the top three on the overall classification.

BudgetForklifts were the only team within one minute of the blue express while African Wildlife Safaris were third, 1:05 minutes down on Avanti in the morning race against the clock.

Oceania time trial champion and 2013 New Zealand national time trial champion Joe Cooper led the team across the line to stop the clock in 23:39.4, recording an average of 50km p/hr across the flat 20 kilometre course.

Jack Haig's lead in the Tour remained 13 seconds ahead of Cooper while teammate Mark O'Brien moved up into third position, 22 seconds in arrears, to overtake Brendan Canty (health.com.au-Search2Retain).

"The team worked really well," said Cooper. "We started strong; it was unfortunate to lose [Neil] van der Ploeg before he took a turn with a mechanical, meaning we were down to five for a good 18km of the race.

"We put in a really good turn of speed and managed to come out on top.

"We looked at the course beforehand, we definitely knew it was going to be faster than last year because it was flat and there was no wind today. We were aiming for high 50km p/hr all ride," said Cooper.

BudgetForklift’s ride moved Tim Roe into fourth place overall. "We're quite happy with that ride. I think we just lacked the strength compared to Avanti today," said Roe.

"We lost one of our really strong guys in a crash before the Tour began. We would have benefited from having Sam Horgan today but we gave it our best and we've got to be happy with it."

The Tour continues this afternoon with a 104 kilometre road race from Clifton to Toowoomba criterium circuit.

 

Results

Stage 3 Team Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team0:23:39
2Team Budget Forklifts0:00:37
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:05
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:42
5CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:44
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:45
7GPM Stulz0:01:46
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:55
9Jayco/John West/VIS0:02:15
10SUVelo Racing0:02:20
11Team TLD0:02:27
12Team Polygon Australia0:02:29
13Team Scody Downunder0:02:33
14Cellarbrations Racing Team0:02:34
15St. George Merida0:02:48
16FKG Invitational Team0:02:51
17Racing Kangaroos
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:02:59
19Subaru NSWIS Development Team

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6:30:02
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:13
3Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:22
4Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team0:01:57
5Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
7Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:40
8Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:17
9Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:20
10Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:46
11Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:53
12Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:54
13Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:57
14Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:58
15Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:59
16Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
17Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:14
18Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
19Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:04:24
20Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:27
21Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
22Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:04:34
23Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:36
24Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:43
25David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:58
26Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:05:07
27Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
28Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz0:05:08
29Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD0:05:09
30Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:05:19
31Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:05:22
32Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:33
33Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:34
34Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:41
35Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:05:42
36Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:05:49
37Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:05:56
38Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:06:09
39Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:06:36
40Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:06:50
41Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
42Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:06:55
43Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:07:01
44Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:05
45Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:07:29
46James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:07:37
47Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:07:50
48Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:07:59
49Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:08:00
50Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:08:01
51Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:08:17
52Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:08:30
53Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:08:42
54Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD0:09:56
55Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:58
56Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:06
57Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:10:11
58Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:10:18
59James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:10:26
60Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
61Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:30
62Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:10:39
63Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:00
64Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:11:01
65Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:11:12
66Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:12:15
67Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:12:22
68Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:12:28
69Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:12:59
70Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:13:03
71Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:13:09
72Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:13:10
73Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:13:14
74Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz0:13:28
75Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:13:44
76Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:14:19
77Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
78Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:14:28
79Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:15:15
80Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:16:04
81Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:16:27
82Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:17:12
83Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:35
84Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:17:43
85Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:18:00
86Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:18:01
87Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:18:02
88Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
89Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:18:36
90Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:19:08
91James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:20:50
92Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:20:55
93Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:21:09
94Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:21:20
95Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team0:22:28
96Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:22:39
97Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:23:04
98Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:23:33
99Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:24:09
100Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:25:05
101Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:25:21
102Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:26:26
103Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:29:47
104Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:30:13
105Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:34:24

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder5
3Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder5
4Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
5Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
7Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3
8Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
9Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
10Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
11Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing2
12Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
13James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
14Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
15Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1
16Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
17Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
18Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos1
19Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
20James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder8
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
4Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
5Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team6
6Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team6
7Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6
8Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team5
9Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
10Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts3
11Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
12Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
13Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6:30:02
2Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:57
3Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
4Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:20
5Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:53
6Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:03:58
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:59
8Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:14
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:27

Aggressive Rider Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6pts
2Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
4Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1
5Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team19:31:04
2Team Budget Forklifts0:08:13
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:27
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:55
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:11:00
6GPM Stulz0:11:54
7CharterMason Giant Racing0:12:18
8Jayco/John West/VIS0:12:50
9Cellarbrations Racing Team0:14:35
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:14:50
11SUVelo Racing0:16:28
12Team Scody Downunder0:18:39
13Racing Kangaroos0:20:34
14Team TLD0:22:08
15St. George Merida
16Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:25:09
17FKG Invitational Team0:26:54
18Team Polygon Australia0:27:34
19Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:32:07

 

