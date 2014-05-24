Avanti on the way to winning the TTT (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Avanti Racing continued its dominance in the NRS as is added a Team Time Trial victory to its 2014 win. It is no three stages, three wins for Avanti at the Tour of Toowoomba and the top three on the overall classification.

BudgetForklifts were the only team within one minute of the blue express while African Wildlife Safaris were third, 1:05 minutes down on Avanti in the morning race against the clock.

Oceania time trial champion and 2013 New Zealand national time trial champion Joe Cooper led the team across the line to stop the clock in 23:39.4, recording an average of 50km p/hr across the flat 20 kilometre course.

Jack Haig's lead in the Tour remained 13 seconds ahead of Cooper while teammate Mark O'Brien moved up into third position, 22 seconds in arrears, to overtake Brendan Canty (health.com.au-Search2Retain).

"The team worked really well," said Cooper. "We started strong; it was unfortunate to lose [Neil] van der Ploeg before he took a turn with a mechanical, meaning we were down to five for a good 18km of the race.

"We put in a really good turn of speed and managed to come out on top.

"We looked at the course beforehand, we definitely knew it was going to be faster than last year because it was flat and there was no wind today. We were aiming for high 50km p/hr all ride," said Cooper.

BudgetForklift’s ride moved Tim Roe into fourth place overall. "We're quite happy with that ride. I think we just lacked the strength compared to Avanti today," said Roe.

"We lost one of our really strong guys in a crash before the Tour began. We would have benefited from having Sam Horgan today but we gave it our best and we've got to be happy with it."

The Tour continues this afternoon with a 104 kilometre road race from Clifton to Toowoomba criterium circuit.

Results

Stage 3 Team Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 0:23:39 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:37 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:05 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:42 5 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:44 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:45 7 GPM Stulz 0:01:46 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:55 9 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:02:15 10 SUVelo Racing 0:02:20 11 Team TLD 0:02:27 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:02:29 13 Team Scody Downunder 0:02:33 14 Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:02:34 15 St. George Merida 0:02:48 16 FKG Invitational Team 0:02:51 17 Racing Kangaroos 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:02:59 19 Subaru NSWIS Development Team

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6:30:02 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:57 5 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 7 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:40 8 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:17 9 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:20 10 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:46 11 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:53 12 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:54 13 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:57 14 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:58 15 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:59 16 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:04 17 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:14 18 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 19 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:04:24 20 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:27 21 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 22 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:04:34 23 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:36 24 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:43 25 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:58 26 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:05:07 27 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 28 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:05:08 29 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 0:05:09 30 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:05:19 31 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:05:22 32 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:05:33 33 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:34 34 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:41 35 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:42 36 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:05:49 37 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:05:56 38 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:06:09 39 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:06:36 40 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:06:50 41 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 42 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:06:55 43 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:07:01 44 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:05 45 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:07:29 46 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:07:37 47 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:07:50 48 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:07:59 49 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:08:00 50 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:08:01 51 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:08:17 52 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:08:30 53 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:08:42 54 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 0:09:56 55 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:09:58 56 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:06 57 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:10:11 58 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:10:18 59 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:10:26 60 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 61 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:30 62 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:10:39 63 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:00 64 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:11:01 65 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:11:12 66 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:12:15 67 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:12:22 68 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:12:28 69 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:12:59 70 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:13:03 71 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:13:09 72 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:13:10 73 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:13:14 74 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 0:13:28 75 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:13:44 76 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:14:19 77 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 78 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:14:28 79 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:15:15 80 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:16:04 81 Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:16:27 82 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:17:12 83 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:35 84 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:17:43 85 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:18:00 86 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:18:01 87 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:18:02 88 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 89 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:18:36 90 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:19:08 91 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:20:50 92 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:20:55 93 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:21:09 94 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:21:20 95 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 0:22:28 96 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:22:39 97 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:23:04 98 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:23:33 99 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:24:09 100 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:25:05 101 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:25:21 102 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:26:26 103 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:29:47 104 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:30:13 105 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:34:24

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 5 3 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 5 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 5 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 6 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 7 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 8 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 9 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 10 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 2 11 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 2 12 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 13 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 14 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 15 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1 16 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 17 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 18 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 1 19 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 20 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 8 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 5 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 6 6 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 6 7 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 8 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 5 9 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 10 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 3 11 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 12 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 13 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6:30:02 2 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:57 3 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 4 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:20 5 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:53 6 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:03:58 7 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:59 8 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:04 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:14 10 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:27

Aggressive Rider Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 4 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1 5 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1