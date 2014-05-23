Image 1 of 3 Jack Haig (Avanti) celebrates his first NRS win of 2014 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 The four man breakaway (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 The podium on stage two: Brenden Canty (health.com.au/search2retain), Jack Haig and Joe Cooper (Avanti) (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Jack Haig (Avanti Racing) got back winning ways on stage two of the Tour of Toowoomba and moved into the overall lead. Last year’s Subaru National Road Series champion attacked from a selected group which contained two teammates, Mark O’Brien and Joe Cooper, and Brendan Canty (health.com.au-Search2Retain).

"It's super good to be able to get a stage win," said Haig. "I haven't won a stage in the NRS yet this year so it's perfect because I'm heading over to Korea soon and that race is a big goal for me.

"I really want to get a big result there [UCI 2.2 Tour de Korea] and it will probably be the last race I do with the team because I'll be heading over to Europe to race with the U23 World Tour Academy after that," said Haig who in January won the young riders jersey at the Santos Tour Down Under.

With the break reeled in, when the race hot the slopes of Mount Mowbullan, Haig’s Avanti teammates upped the tempo while Cooper and Canty had attacked doff the front.Along with teammate O’Brien, Haig then attacked to bridge up to the two leaders which became a group of four.

O’Brien and Cooper then tried to drop Canty as they set up Haig for the win. In the final 500m, Haig attacked Canty so solo to victory while Cooper dug deep to claim third.

"[Brendan] Canty had a really great ride, I always knew he had it in him," said Haig. "I thought we had a chance to go one-two-three but Brendan is a great climber and it's great to see him get a good result."

It was a first ever NRS podium for the 22-year-old who is getting better with each race.

"This is my first NRS season, it's only my fourth tour, I'm pretty new to racing so the whole strategy of when to attack and which moves to follow are really new to me, " Canty said

"I was a bit worried I might have made a mistake going early but I was able to sit in and save the legs for the final steep section.

"I tried to follow Haig but he had a gap on me, for a moment I thought I might actually finish second but Cooper just got me on the line which is a bit disappointing, but at the same time it's my first podium in the NRS so I'm very happy."

Earlier in the day, a breakaway group of five riders established 9km kilometres into the 127km stage from Highfields to the Bunya Mountains.

Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-Search2Retain), Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant), Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) and the Samuel Volkers (Team Skody Downunder) worked together on the road and their maximum lead was over five minutes before Avanti and BudgetForklifts started the chase.

Mawby was dropped before eventually Woolley and Volkers conceded as Kent-Spark was the final rider to be caught by the peloton after 110 km away which earned him the most combative prize

"We wanted someone in the break and it happened to be me which was wonderful," said Kent-Spark. "At the end the boys weren't working together so I thought I might as well give it one last dig to see if I could secure the most aggressive rider jersey.

"It was great to be a part of Brendan's success today," said Kent-Spark.

Haig now leads the race by 13 seconds to Cooper and a further 15 seconds to Canty with three stages remaining.

The Tour continues on Saturday, May 24 with a duel stage day, beginning with a 23 kilometre team time trial in Clifton before a 104 kilometre road race finishing at the new Wellcamp Airport.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3:22:27 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 5 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:11 6 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:23 7 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:31 8 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:01:40 9 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:01:47 10 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:52 11 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 12 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:59 13 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 14 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 15 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 16 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 17 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:02:03 18 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:06 19 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 20 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:02:18 21 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:23 22 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 23 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:26 24 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 0:02:29 25 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:35 26 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:39 27 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 28 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:50 29 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:02:54 30 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:55 31 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:03 32 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 33 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 34 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:08 35 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:03:09 36 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 37 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 38 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:23 39 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 40 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:25 41 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:36 42 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 43 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:03:38 44 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:22 46 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:04:24 47 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:28 48 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 49 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 50 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 51 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 52 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:04:46 53 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:04:48 54 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 0:04:51 55 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:04:55 56 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:05:01 57 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:07 58 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:05:18 59 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:06:42 60 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:07:04 61 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:07:08 62 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:07:17 63 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:07:24 64 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:07:36 65 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:07:46 66 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 67 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:07:50 68 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:08:05 69 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 70 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:08:38 71 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:08:58 72 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:09:01 73 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 74 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 75 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:16 76 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 77 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 78 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 79 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 80 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 81 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 82 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 83 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 84 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 85 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:09:58 86 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 87 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 88 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 89 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:21 90 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 91 Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 92 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:11:39 93 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:12:01 94 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:12:09 95 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 96 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 97 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 0:13:06 98 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:14:00 99 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 100 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:14:17 101 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 102 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:14:19 103 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:15:18 104 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:15:35 105 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:19:38 106 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:26:22

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 West Meringandan # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Sprint #2 Kulpi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Sprint #3 Quinalow School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 3 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Sprint #4 Bunya Mountain (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Hill Climbs - KOM #1 Haden CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

KOM #2 Kulpi - Mt Darry Rd CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 3 pts 2 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

KOM #3 Dalby Cooyar Rd CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 3 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

KOM #4 Bunya Mountain CAT1 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 6 3 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 4 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 5 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 10:07:40 2 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:05:21 3 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:45 4 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:06:05 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:22 6 GPM Stulz 0:06:36 7 Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:06:53 8 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:07:06 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:07:40 10 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:09:05 11 SUVelo Racing 0:09:28 12 Team Scody Downunder 0:10:15 13 Racing Kangaroos 0:12:01 14 St. George Merida 0:13:44 15 Team TLD 0:14:47 16 FKG Invitational Team 0:14:50 17 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:12 18 Team Polygon Australia 0:19:35 19 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:20:08

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6:06:23 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:15 4 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:22 5 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:20 6 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:36 7 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:44 8 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:01:50 9 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:02:00 10 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:03 11 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:02:05 12 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:09 13 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:02:12 14 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 15 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 16 Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 17 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:02:16 18 Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:19 19 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 20 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:02:31 21 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:32 22 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:02:33 23 Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:39 24 Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD 0:02:42 25 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:48 26 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 0:02:51 27 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:52 28 David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:03 29 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:03:07 30 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:14 31 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:16 32 Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 33 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:20 34 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:21 35 Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:03:22 36 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz 37 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:28 38 Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:38 39 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:49 40 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 41 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:50 42 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:03:51 43 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:35 44 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 45 Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:04:41 46 Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing 47 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 48 Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:04:59 49 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:05:01 50 Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:05:08 51 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:05:10 52 Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:05:14 53 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:20 54 Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:05:31 55 Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD 0:05:36 56 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:06:35 57 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:07:30 58 Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:07:37 59 Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:07:43 60 James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD 0:07:59 61 Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD 62 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:08:03 63 Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos 0:08:10 64 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:11 65 Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:09:14 66 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:18 67 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:25 68 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:09:28 69 Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:09:29 70 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 71 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz 72 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:09:46 73 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:09:49 74 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:11 75 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 76 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:54 77 Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:11:11 78 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:11:20 79 Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 80 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:12:22 81 Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 82 Trent West (QLD) Team TLD 0:12:48 83 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:13:13 84 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:36 85 Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 86 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:14:12 87 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:14:30 88 Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:14:42 89 Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:15:03 90 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:15:20 91 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:15:32 92 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:16:03 93 Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:16:37 94 Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:18:21 95 Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:18:40 96 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:19:26 97 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team 0:19:37 98 Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:20:44 99 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:20:55 100 Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD 0:21:06 101 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:59 102 Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 0:22:18 103 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:22:48 104 Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:24:40 105 Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos 0:26:56 106 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:31:36

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 5 3 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 5 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 5 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 6 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 7 Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 3 8 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 9 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 10 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 2 11 Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing 2 12 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 13 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 14 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 15 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 16 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 17 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 1 18 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 19 Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos 1 20 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 21 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 8 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 5 Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team 6 6 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 6 7 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 8 Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team 5 9 Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 10 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts 3 11 Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 12 Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 13 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 14 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6:06:23 2 Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:36 4 Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:44 5 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN) 0:02:05 6 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:02:12 7 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 8 Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team 0:02:16 9 Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:19 10 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 0:02:31

Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 2 4 Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1 5 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1