Trending

Tour of Toowomba: Jack Haig wins stage 2 to Bunya Mountains

2013 NRS winner the new race leader

Image 1 of 3

Jack Haig (Avanti) celebrates his first NRS win of 2014

Jack Haig (Avanti) celebrates his first NRS win of 2014
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 3

The four man breakaway

The four man breakaway
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 3

The podium on stage two: Brenden Canty (health.com.au/search2retain), Jack Haig and Joe Cooper (Avanti)

The podium on stage two: Brenden Canty (health.com.au/search2retain), Jack Haig and Joe Cooper (Avanti)
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Jack Haig (Avanti Racing) got back winning ways on stage two of the Tour of Toowoomba and moved into the overall lead. Last year’s Subaru National Road Series champion attacked from a selected group which contained two teammates, Mark O’Brien and Joe Cooper, and Brendan Canty (health.com.au-Search2Retain).

"It's super good to be able to get a stage win," said Haig. "I haven't won a stage in the NRS yet this year so it's perfect because I'm heading over to Korea soon and that race is a big goal for me.

"I really want to get a big result there [UCI 2.2 Tour de Korea] and it will probably be the last race I do with the team because I'll be heading over to Europe to race with the U23 World Tour Academy after that," said Haig who in January won the young riders jersey at the Santos Tour Down Under.

With the break reeled in, when the race hot the slopes of Mount Mowbullan, Haig’s Avanti teammates upped the tempo while Cooper and Canty had attacked doff the front.Along with teammate O’Brien, Haig then attacked to bridge up to the two leaders which became a group of four.
O’Brien and Cooper then tried to drop Canty as they set up Haig for the win. In the final 500m, Haig attacked Canty so solo to victory while Cooper dug deep to claim third.

"[Brendan] Canty had a really great ride, I always knew he had it in him," said Haig. "I thought we had a chance to go one-two-three but Brendan is a great climber and it's great to see him get a good result."

It was a first ever NRS podium for the 22-year-old who is getting better with each race.
"This is my first NRS season, it's only my fourth tour, I'm pretty new to racing so the whole strategy of when to attack and which moves to follow are really new to me, " Canty said

"I was a bit worried I might have made a mistake going early but I was able to sit in and save the legs for the final steep section.

"I tried to follow Haig but he had a gap on me, for a moment I thought I might actually finish second but Cooper just got me on the line which is a bit disappointing, but at the same time it's my first podium in the NRS so I'm very happy."

Earlier in the day, a breakaway group of five riders established 9km kilometres into the 127km stage from Highfields to the Bunya Mountains.

Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-Search2Retain), Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant), Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) and the Samuel Volkers (Team Skody Downunder) worked together on the road and their maximum lead was over five minutes before Avanti and BudgetForklifts started the chase.

Mawby was dropped before eventually Woolley and Volkers conceded as Kent-Spark was the final rider to be caught by the peloton after 110 km away which earned him the most combative prize

"We wanted someone in the break and it happened to be me which was wonderful," said Kent-Spark. "At the end the boys weren't working together so I thought I might as well give it one last dig to see if I could secure the most aggressive rider jersey.

"It was great to be a part of Brendan's success today," said Kent-Spark.

Haig now leads the race by 13 seconds to Cooper and a further 15 seconds to Canty with three stages remaining.

The Tour continues on Saturday, May 24 with a duel stage day, beginning with a 23 kilometre team time trial in Clifton before a 104 kilometre road race finishing at the new Wellcamp Airport.

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3:22:27
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
3Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
5Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team0:01:11
6Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:23
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:31
8Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:01:40
9Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:01:47
10Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:52
11Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
12Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:59
13Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
15Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
16Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
17Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:02:03
18Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:06
19Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
20Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:02:18
21Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:23
22Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
23Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:26
24Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD0:02:29
25Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:35
26Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:39
27Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
28David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:50
29Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:02:54
30Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:55
31Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:03:03
32Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
33Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
34Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:08
35Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:03:09
36Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
37James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
38Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:23
39Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:25
41Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:36
42Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
43Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:03:38
44Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
45Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:22
46Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:04:24
47Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:28
48Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
49Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
50Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
51Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
52Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:04:46
53Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:04:48
54Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD0:04:51
55Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:04:55
56Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:05:01
57Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:07
58Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:05:18
59Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:06:42
60Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:07:04
61Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:07:08
62Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:07:17
63Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:24
64Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:07:36
65James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:07:46
66Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
67Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:50
68Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:08:05
69Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
70Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:08:38
71Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:08:58
72Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:09:01
73Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
74Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
75Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:09:16
76Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
77Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
78Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
79Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
80Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
81Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
82Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
83Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
84Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
85Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:58
86Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
87Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
88Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team
89Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:21
90Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
91Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
92Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:11:39
93Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:12:01
94Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:12:09
95Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)
96Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
97Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team0:13:06
98Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:14:00
99James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
100Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:14:17
101Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
102Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:14:19
103Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:15:18
104Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:15:35
105Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:19:38
106Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:26:22

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint #1 West Meringandan
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Sprint #2 Kulpi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Sprint #3 Quinalow School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
3Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Sprint #4 Bunya Mountain (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
3Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Hill Climbs - KOM #1 Haden CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

KOM #2 Kulpi - Mt Darry Rd CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder3pts
2Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

KOM #3 Dalby Cooyar Rd CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
3Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

KOM #4 Bunya Mountain CAT1 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team6
3Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
4Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
5Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team10:07:40
2health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:05:21
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:45
4Jayco/John West/VIS0:06:05
5Team Budget Forklifts0:06:22
6GPM Stulz0:06:36
7Cellarbrations Racing Team0:06:53
8CharterMason Giant Racing0:07:06
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:40
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:05
11SUVelo Racing0:09:28
12Team Scody Downunder0:10:15
13Racing Kangaroos0:12:01
14St. George Merida0:13:44
15Team TLD0:14:47
16FKG Invitational Team0:14:50
17Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:12
18Team Polygon Australia0:19:35
19Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:20:08

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6:06:23
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:13
3Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:15
4Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:22
5Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team0:01:20
6Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:36
7Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:44
8Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:01:50
9Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:02:00
10Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:03
11Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:02:05
12Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:09
13Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:02:12
14Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
15Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
16Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
17Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:02:16
18Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:19
19Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:02:31
21Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:32
22Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:02:33
23Chris Hamilton (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:02:39
24Darren Rolfe (QLD) Team TLD0:02:42
25Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:48
26Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos0:02:51
27Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:52
28David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:03
29Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:03:07
30Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:14
31Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:03:16
32Nicholas Miller (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
33James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:20
34Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:21
35Dylan Sunderland (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:03:22
36Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Stulz
37Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:28
38Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:38
39Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:49
40Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
41Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:50
42Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:03:51
43Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:35
44Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
45Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:04:41
46Tristan Cardew (NSW) SUVelo Racing
47Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
48Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:04:59
49Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:01
50Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:05:08
51Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:05:10
52Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:05:14
53Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:20
54Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:05:31
55Christopher Maycock (QLD) Team TLD0:05:36
56Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:06:35
57Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:07:30
58Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:37
59Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:07:43
60James Thompson (QLD) Team TLD0:07:59
61Sam Allen (QLD) Team TLD
62Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:08:03
63Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos0:08:10
64Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:09:11
65Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:09:14
66Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:18
67Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:25
68Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:09:28
69Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:09:29
70Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
71Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Stulz
72Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:09:46
73Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:09:49
74Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:11
75Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
76Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:54
77Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:11:11
78Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:11:20
79Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
80Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:12:22
81Michael Cupitt (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
82Trent West (QLD) Team TLD0:12:48
83Ryan MacAnally (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:13:13
84Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:13:36
85Joshua Haggerty (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
86James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:14:12
87Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:14:30
88Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:14:42
89Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:15:03
90Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:15:20
91Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:15:32
92Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:16:03
93Sean Grimes (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:16:37
94Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:18:21
95Ben Grenda (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:18:40
96Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:19:26
97Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) FKG Invitational Team0:19:37
98Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:20:44
99Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:20:55
100Sebastian Scott (QLD) Team TLD0:21:06
101Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:59
102Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:22:18
103Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:22:48
104Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:24:40
105Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:26:56
106Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:31:36

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder5
3Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder5
4Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
5Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
7Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team3
8Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
9Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
10Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
11Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing2
12James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
13Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
14Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
15Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
16Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
17Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team1
18Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
19Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos1
20Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
21James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder8
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
4Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
5Timothy Roe (SA) Avanti Racing Team6
6Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team6
7Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6
8Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team5
9Mark O’Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
10Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts3
11Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
12Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
13Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
14Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6:06:23
2Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:15
3Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:36
4Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:44
5Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia (PGN)0:02:05
6Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:02:12
7Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
8Mitch Neumann (QLD) FKG Invitational Team0:02:16
9Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:19
10Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida0:02:31

Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team6pts
2Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder2
4Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1
5Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team18:20:07
2health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:05:21
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:45
4Jayco/John West/VIS0:06:05
5Team Budget Forklifts0:06:22
6GPM Stulz0:06:36
7Cellarbrations Racing Team0:06:53
8CharterMason Giant Racing0:07:06
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:40
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:05
11SUVelo Racing0:09:28
12Team Scody Downunder0:11:00
13Racing Kangaroos0:12:01
14St. George Merida0:13:44
15Team TLD0:14:47
16Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:12
17FKG Invitational Team0:18:21
18Team Polygon Australia0:20:07
19Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:23:10

Latest on Cyclingnews