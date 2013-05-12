Image 1 of 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) celebrates his victory in Stage 5 of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 10 search2retain-health take a turn on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 10 Joe Cooper (Huon - Genesys) and Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) try their hand with a late attack, while Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) chases (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 10 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) rounds a bend down the back of the 2.4km course (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 10 Mal Rudolph (Drapac) spends some time out front (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 10 Race leader Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) sits behind his teammates with overall victory assured (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 10 A bagpiper at the start of the final stage criterium at the Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 10 Overall leader heading into the final stage in Toowoomba, Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) looks cool (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 9 of 10 Huon - Genesys take out the team classification at the 2013 FKG Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 10 of 10 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) was crowned overall winner at the 2013 FKG Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won the Stage 5 of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba ahead of Stage 4 victor Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) and last year's winner on the circuit, Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3).

The win was enough for Van Der Ploeg to secure the Mavic Sprint Classification from overnight leader Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) while Nathan Earle's (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) general classification lead was untroubled on the final stage criterium as the Tasmanian team dominated the final podium.

"It’s pretty special to be able to come here and win," said Earle. "Pat [Shaw] has won it two years previously and I got third in 2010 - I wore the leaders jersey for a day and lost it so that was bit upsetting and I said to myself 'I want to come back here at some point and win the tour.'"

The overall victory at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba for Huon - Genesys is their third in as many National Road Series events this season, having taken out the Tour de Perth and the Battle of the Border. Jack Haig remains the NRS leader on 34 points ahead of Earle (29) with Jai Crawford (Huon - Genesys) and Van Der Ploeg both on 19 points.

"It’s a little bit overwhelming but I’m really enjoying being able to wear a jersey at the tours," Haig explained. "I’m just looking forward to keeping it for as long as I can and trying to get some exposure and get my name out there."

Numerous attacks punctuated the 21 lap race but the bunch sprint was somehow always going to eventuate with Van Der Ploeg first across the finish line in a tightly contested battle. After a tough week in the saddle where not a lot had gone the team's way, the sprinter's win was sweet relief. Adding to the celebrations was the amount of near misses for Van Der Ploeg with four podiums so far this season in the NRS, off the back of his fourth place at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships in January.

"It’s awesome to get the win," Van Der Ploeg said following his victory, his emotion as he crossed the line evident for all to see. "I’ve finished from second place to fifth place numerous times in the NRS so far this year so I was really keen to get a win on the board."

How it unfolded:

Heading into Sunday's fifth and final stage, Huon-Genesys had the podium wrapped up with Earle in the purple leader's jersey, eight seconds ahead of Jack Haig with Ben Dyball a further nine seconds back in third overall. In fourth place on the general classification was Crawford (+1:36) with Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) the best-placed non-Genesys rider at 1:54.

The competition was much closer for the Mavic Sprint Classification with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) leading on 12 points, followed by Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) tied for second place on nine points.

It was a hard and fast start to the action on the 2.4km circuit with Will Walker (Drapac) first to make a move off the front shortly after the conclusion of the first of 21 laps. The Victorian was soon joined by Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) but any gap was short-lived with the race back together.

Budget Forklifts was on the front foot heading into the first sprint lap with the aim of protecting Anderson but it was his nearest rival, Van Der Ploeg who scooped the points, followed by Evers and the classification leader. That resulted in a one-point differential between first and second with Anderson holding onto the lead with 16 laps remaining.

Satalyst Giant were again aggressive and looking to animate the race, sending Adam Semple up ahead of the peloton, with Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) also hovering around the front of the bunch looking for any moves.

At the halfway mark, a small group of riders had earned a slight gap on the bunch with Evers, Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team), Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia), Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3), Dyball and Sheppard gaining close to 10 seconds ahead of the second sprint.

Evers was first over the line, followed by Sheppard and Dyball with the Racing Kangaroos rider the new sprint classification leader by just one point over Anderson and another back to Van Der Ploeg who was unable to contest the lap due to a mechanical.

The race came back together briefly as the lap counter was moved down into single figures but with the stakes high, the attacks were far from over with Semple, Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac), Saturday's breakaway man Nathan Elliott (Target Trek), and Joe Cooper (Huon - Genesys) moving away from the field.

Sulzberger and Cooper were then joined by Budget Forklift's Luke Ockerby riding into the bell lap but the trio would not be able to stay away for too long, caught by a peloton that was splitting under pressure. The brief lull signalled another attack from Walker before the bunch sprint of 34 riders coming to the line decided the stage.

"I think you’d be a bit of a fool not to be concerned with someone like Will going off the front," Van Der Ploeg said with Walker escaping late in the piece for victory on the opening stage. "Luckily we had Angus Tobin there to do a bit of a chase which was just enough in the end and I can’t thank the team enough."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:08:58 2 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 4 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 5 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 7 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 11 Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon) 12 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 13 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 14 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 15 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 16 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 17 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 18 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 21 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 22 Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team) 23 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 24 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 25 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 26 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 27 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 28 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 30 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 31 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 32 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 33 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 34 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 35 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:11 36 Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing) 37 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 38 Tim Rush (New Zealand) 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 40 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 41 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos) 42 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 43 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 44 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 45 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 46 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 48 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:17 49 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 50 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 51 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 52 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 53 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 54 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 56 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 57 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 58 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 59 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 60 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 61 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 62 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 63 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 64 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:24 65 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:00:29 66 Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia) 0:00:31 67 Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon) 0:00:32 68 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:36 69 Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) 70 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:00:59 71 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:05 72 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 73 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:26 74 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 0:02:05 75 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:03:00 76 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 77 Jared Holmes (New Zealand) 78 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 79 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 80 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 81 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:04:00 82 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 83 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 84 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 85 Karl Murray (New Zealand) 86 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 87 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 88 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 89 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 90 Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon) 91 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 92 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:00 93 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 94 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 95 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 96 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 97 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos) 98 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 99 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 100 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:10:00 101 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 102 Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 103 Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team) 104 Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team) 105 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 106 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 107 Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon) 108 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 109 Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team) 110 Brad Tilby (New Zealand) 111 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 112 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 113 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 114 Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team) 115 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) DNF Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing) DNF Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) DNS Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)

Intermediate Sprints: Sprint #1 - 16 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 2 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint #2 - 8 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 3 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Sprint #4 - Glenvale Criterium (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 2 3 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 3:26:54 2 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 6 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Pro Team Downunder 8 Budget Forklifts 0:00:17 9 Euride Racing 0:00:28 10 Pensar SPM Racing 11 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 12 Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:34 13 Campos Avalon 0:00:49 14 Team Polygon Australia 0:01:07 15 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:01:16 16 GPM Data#3 0:03:59 17 Parramatta Race Team 0:04:17 18 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:05:05 19 New Zealand 0:07:11 20 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:10:11 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:12:29 22 Balmoral Elite Team 0:20:00 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:26:00

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10:23:41 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:08 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:16 4 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:36 5 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:05 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:37 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:59 8 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:08 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:11 10 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:15 11 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:25 12 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:50 13 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 0:03:52 14 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:21 15 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:04:41 16 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:42 17 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:05:24 18 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:05:26 19 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:05:35 20 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:37 21 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:46 22 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:51 23 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:05:54 24 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:14 25 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:19 26 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:41 27 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:11 28 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:13 29 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:08:12 30 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 0:08:29 31 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:44 32 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:49 33 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:52 34 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:09:17 35 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:20 36 Tim Rush (New Zealand) 0:09:26 37 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:20 38 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:10:22 39 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:10:44 40 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:10:53 41 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:11:07 42 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:19 43 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:22 44 Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:11:33 45 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:11:48 46 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:11:59 47 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:13:09 48 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:26 49 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:13:31 50 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos) 0:13:40 51 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:13:43 52 Jared Holmes (New Zealand) 0:13:56 53 Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia) 0:14:26 54 Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) 0:14:37 55 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:14:55 56 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:16:13 57 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos) 0:16:57 58 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:17:06 59 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:17:09 60 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:17:14 61 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:17:38 62 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:18:49 63 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:19:45 64 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 0:20:17 65 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:20:20 66 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:20:47 67 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:20:51 68 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:21:06 69 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:21:56 70 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:22:58 71 Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon) 0:23:04 72 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 73 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:23:06 74 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 75 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:24:16 76 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 0:25:15 77 Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon) 0:25:37 78 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:25:49 79 Karl Murray (New Zealand) 0:25:53 80 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:27:43 81 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:28:22 82 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:29:04 83 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 0:31:07 84 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:33:27 85 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:34:00 86 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:36:39 87 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:36:42 88 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:36:45 89 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:37:05 90 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:37:18 91 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:37:21 92 Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:37:44 93 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:39:02 94 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:39:18 95 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:39:45 96 Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:39:50 97 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:40:54 98 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 0:41:25 99 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:42:08 100 Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:43:19 101 Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:43:25 102 Brad Tilby (New Zealand) 0:45:04 103 Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon) 0:46:25 104 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:46:47 105 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:47:55 106 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:48:28 107 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:52:28 108 Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:54:28 109 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:57:59 110 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 1:00:28 111 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 1:05:17 112 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 1:13:51 113 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 1:22:06 114 Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team) 1:23:35 115 Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon) 1:49:50

Mavic Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 15 pts 2 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 14 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 13 4 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 7 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 6 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 5 8 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 11 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 12 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 13 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 14 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1 15 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1 16 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 1 17 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 1 18 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 1

Arrow Energy King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 13 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 3 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 8 4 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 6 5 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 6 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 8 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 5 9 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 5 10 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 11 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 4 12 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 13 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 3 14 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 3 15 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 16 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 17 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 2 18 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1 19 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

WIN News Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 pts 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 3 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 2 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 8 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1 9 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 1 10 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1 11 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 1

The Chronicle Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10:23:49 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:57 3 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:04:33 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:05:27 5 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:29 6 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:08:04 7 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:41 8 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:44 9 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:09:09 10 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:12

Triple Play Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 31:11:48 2 Drapac Cycling 0:08:01 3 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:09:39 4 Budget Forklifts 0:12:59 5 Euride Racing 0:14:49 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:15:07 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:15:55 8 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:17:04 9 Pro Team Downunder 0:18:50 10 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:21:24 11 Pensar SPM Racing 0:24:19 12 Target Trek Racing Team 0:26:49 13 Team Polygon Australia 0:32:47 14 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:33:53 15 GPM Data#3 0:34:31 16 Parramatta Race Team 0:35:51 17 New Zealand 0:44:23 18 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:44:41 19 Campos Avalon 0:58:22 20 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:10:32 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:26:41 22 Balmoral Elite Team 1:28:22 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2:24:04

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 69 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 43 3 Drapac Cycling 33 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 23 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 21 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 19 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 8 Euride Racing 17 9 Pro Team Downunder 12 10 St George Skoda HP Team 7 11 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 7 12 Target Trek Racing Team 6 13 Pensar SPM Racing 5 14 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 4 15 Parramatta Race Team 4 16 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 3 17 GPM Data#3 3 18 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 19 Team Polygon Australia 2 20 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 2 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 2 22 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2 23 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 1 24 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 1