Van Der Ploeg earns first NRS stage win
Earle GC winner as Huon - Genesys dominate final standings
Stage 5: Queens Park
Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won the Stage 5 of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba ahead of Stage 4 victor Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) and last year's winner on the circuit, Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3).
The win was enough for Van Der Ploeg to secure the Mavic Sprint Classification from overnight leader Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) while Nathan Earle's (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) general classification lead was untroubled on the final stage criterium as the Tasmanian team dominated the final podium.
"It’s pretty special to be able to come here and win," said Earle. "Pat [Shaw] has won it two years previously and I got third in 2010 - I wore the leaders jersey for a day and lost it so that was bit upsetting and I said to myself 'I want to come back here at some point and win the tour.'"
The overall victory at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba for Huon - Genesys is their third in as many National Road Series events this season, having taken out the Tour de Perth and the Battle of the Border. Jack Haig remains the NRS leader on 34 points ahead of Earle (29) with Jai Crawford (Huon - Genesys) and Van Der Ploeg both on 19 points.
"It’s a little bit overwhelming but I’m really enjoying being able to wear a jersey at the tours," Haig explained. "I’m just looking forward to keeping it for as long as I can and trying to get some exposure and get my name out there."
Numerous attacks punctuated the 21 lap race but the bunch sprint was somehow always going to eventuate with Van Der Ploeg first across the finish line in a tightly contested battle. After a tough week in the saddle where not a lot had gone the team's way, the sprinter's win was sweet relief. Adding to the celebrations was the amount of near misses for Van Der Ploeg with four podiums so far this season in the NRS, off the back of his fourth place at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships in January.
"It’s awesome to get the win," Van Der Ploeg said following his victory, his emotion as he crossed the line evident for all to see. "I’ve finished from second place to fifth place numerous times in the NRS so far this year so I was really keen to get a win on the board."
How it unfolded:
Heading into Sunday's fifth and final stage, Huon-Genesys had the podium wrapped up with Earle in the purple leader's jersey, eight seconds ahead of Jack Haig with Ben Dyball a further nine seconds back in third overall. In fourth place on the general classification was Crawford (+1:36) with Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) the best-placed non-Genesys rider at 1:54.
The competition was much closer for the Mavic Sprint Classification with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) leading on 12 points, followed by Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) tied for second place on nine points.
It was a hard and fast start to the action on the 2.4km circuit with Will Walker (Drapac) first to make a move off the front shortly after the conclusion of the first of 21 laps. The Victorian was soon joined by Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) but any gap was short-lived with the race back together.
Budget Forklifts was on the front foot heading into the first sprint lap with the aim of protecting Anderson but it was his nearest rival, Van Der Ploeg who scooped the points, followed by Evers and the classification leader. That resulted in a one-point differential between first and second with Anderson holding onto the lead with 16 laps remaining.
Satalyst Giant were again aggressive and looking to animate the race, sending Adam Semple up ahead of the peloton, with Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) also hovering around the front of the bunch looking for any moves.
At the halfway mark, a small group of riders had earned a slight gap on the bunch with Evers, Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team), Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia), Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3), Dyball and Sheppard gaining close to 10 seconds ahead of the second sprint.
Evers was first over the line, followed by Sheppard and Dyball with the Racing Kangaroos rider the new sprint classification leader by just one point over Anderson and another back to Van Der Ploeg who was unable to contest the lap due to a mechanical.
The race came back together briefly as the lap counter was moved down into single figures but with the stakes high, the attacks were far from over with Semple, Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac), Saturday's breakaway man Nathan Elliott (Target Trek), and Joe Cooper (Huon - Genesys) moving away from the field.
Sulzberger and Cooper were then joined by Budget Forklift's Luke Ockerby riding into the bell lap but the trio would not be able to stay away for too long, caught by a peloton that was splitting under pressure. The brief lull signalled another attack from Walker before the bunch sprint of 34 riders coming to the line decided the stage.
"I think you’d be a bit of a fool not to be concerned with someone like Will going off the front," Van Der Ploeg said with Walker escaping late in the piece for victory on the opening stage. "Luckily we had Angus Tobin there to do a bit of a chase which was just enough in the end and I can’t thank the team enough."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1:08:58
|2
|Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)
|3
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|4
|Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|7
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon)
|12
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|14
|Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
|15
|Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
|16
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|17
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|18
|Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|20
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|21
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|22
|Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team)
|23
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|24
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|26
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|27
|Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
|28
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|29
|Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
|30
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|32
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|33
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|34
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|35
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:11
|36
|Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing)
|37
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|38
|Tim Rush (New Zealand)
|39
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|40
|Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|41
|Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|42
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|43
|Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|44
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|45
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|46
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|47
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|48
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:00:17
|49
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)
|50
|James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
|51
|Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|52
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|53
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|54
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|55
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|56
|Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
|57
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|58
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|59
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|60
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|61
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|62
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|63
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|64
|Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:24
|65
|Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:00:29
|66
|Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia)
|0:00:31
|67
|Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon)
|0:00:32
|68
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|69
|Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia)
|70
|Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
|0:00:59
|71
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:01:05
|72
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|73
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:26
|74
|Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)
|0:02:05
|75
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)
|0:03:00
|76
|James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
|77
|Jared Holmes (New Zealand)
|78
|Brad Davies (Euride Racing)
|79
|Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)
|80
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|81
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|0:04:00
|82
|Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|83
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|84
|Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|85
|Karl Murray (New Zealand)
|86
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|87
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|88
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|89
|James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
|90
|Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon)
|91
|Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|92
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:06:00
|93
|Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|94
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|95
|Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|96
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|97
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos)
|98
|Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|99
|Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|100
|Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:10:00
|101
|Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|102
|Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|103
|Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team)
|104
|Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team)
|105
|Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|106
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|107
|Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon)
|108
|Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
|109
|Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team)
|110
|Brad Tilby (New Zealand)
|111
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|112
|Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
|113
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|114
|Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team)
|115
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing)
|DNF
|Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|DNS
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|3
|pts
|2
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|2
|3
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|3
|pts
|2
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|3
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)
|2
|3
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
|2
|3
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|3:26:54
|2
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|6
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Pro Team Downunder
|8
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:17
|9
|Euride Racing
|0:00:28
|10
|Pensar SPM Racing
|11
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:34
|13
|Campos Avalon
|0:00:49
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:07
|15
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:01:16
|16
|GPM Data#3
|0:03:59
|17
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:04:17
|18
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:05
|19
|New Zealand
|0:07:11
|20
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|21
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:12:29
|22
|Balmoral Elite Team
|0:20:00
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:26:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|10:23:41
|2
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|3
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|4
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:36
|5
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:02:05
|6
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:37
|7
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:59
|8
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:08
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:11
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:15
|11
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:25
|12
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:50
|13
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:03:52
|14
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:21
|15
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:04:41
|16
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:04:42
|17
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:05:24
|18
|Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:05:26
|19
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:05:35
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:05:37
|21
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:05:46
|22
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:05:51
|23
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:05:54
|24
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:14
|25
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:19
|26
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:41
|27
|Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:07:11
|28
|Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:07:13
|29
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:08:12
|30
|Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)
|0:08:29
|31
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:08:44
|32
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:08:49
|33
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:08:52
|34
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:09:17
|35
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:09:20
|36
|Tim Rush (New Zealand)
|0:09:26
|37
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:20
|38
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:10:22
|39
|James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:10:44
|40
|Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:10:53
|41
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:11:07
|42
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:11:19
|43
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:11:22
|44
|Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team)
|0:11:33
|45
|Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:11:48
|46
|Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:11:59
|47
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:13:09
|48
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:26
|49
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:13:31
|50
|Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:13:40
|51
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:13:43
|52
|Jared Holmes (New Zealand)
|0:13:56
|53
|Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia)
|0:14:26
|54
|Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia)
|0:14:37
|55
|Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:14:55
|56
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:16:13
|57
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:16:57
|58
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:17:06
|59
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:17:09
|60
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:17:14
|61
|James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:17:38
|62
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:18:49
|63
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:19:45
|64
|Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)
|0:20:17
|65
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:20:20
|66
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:20:47
|67
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:20:51
|68
|Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:21:06
|69
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)
|0:21:56
|70
|Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:22:58
|71
|Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon)
|0:23:04
|72
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|73
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:23:06
|74
|Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
|75
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:24:16
|76
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:25:15
|77
|Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon)
|0:25:37
|78
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:25:49
|79
|Karl Murray (New Zealand)
|0:25:53
|80
|Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
|0:27:43
|81
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:28:22
|82
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:29:04
|83
|Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)
|0:31:07
|84
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:33:27
|85
|Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
|0:34:00
|86
|Brad Davies (Euride Racing)
|0:36:39
|87
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|0:36:42
|88
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:36:45
|89
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|0:37:05
|90
|Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:37:18
|91
|Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:37:21
|92
|Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team)
|0:37:44
|93
|James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
|0:39:02
|94
|Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:39:18
|95
|Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:39:45
|96
|Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team)
|0:39:50
|97
|Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:40:54
|98
|Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:41:25
|99
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:42:08
|100
|Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:43:19
|101
|Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:43:25
|102
|Brad Tilby (New Zealand)
|0:45:04
|103
|Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon)
|0:46:25
|104
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:46:47
|105
|Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:47:55
|106
|Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:48:28
|107
|Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:52:28
|108
|Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team)
|0:54:28
|109
|Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:57:59
|110
|Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|1:00:28
|111
|Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|1:05:17
|112
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|1:13:51
|113
|Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|1:22:06
|114
|Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team)
|1:23:35
|115
|Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon)
|1:49:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|15
|pts
|2
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|14
|3
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|13
|4
|Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)
|7
|5
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|7
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|5
|8
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|4
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|10
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|11
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|2
|12
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|13
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|14
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|1
|15
|Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|1
|16
|Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)
|1
|17
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|1
|18
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|3
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|8
|4
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|5
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|6
|6
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|7
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|8
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|5
|9
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|5
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|11
|Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)
|4
|12
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|13
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|3
|14
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|3
|15
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|16
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|17
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|2
|18
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|1
|19
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|pts
|2
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|3
|Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)
|3
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|6
|Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
|2
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|8
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1
|9
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|1
|10
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|1
|11
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|10:23:49
|2
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:01:57
|3
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:04:33
|4
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:05:27
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:05:29
|6
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:08:04
|7
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:08:41
|8
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:08:44
|9
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:09:09
|10
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:10:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|31:11:48
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:08:01
|3
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:09:39
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:12:59
|5
|Euride Racing
|0:14:49
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:15:55
|8
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:17:04
|9
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:18:50
|10
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:21:24
|11
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:24:19
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:26:49
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:32:47
|14
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:33:53
|15
|GPM Data#3
|0:34:31
|16
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:35:51
|17
|New Zealand
|0:44:23
|18
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:44:41
|19
|Campos Avalon
|0:58:22
|20
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:10:32
|21
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|1:26:41
|22
|Balmoral Elite Team
|1:28:22
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|2:24:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|69
|pts
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|43
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|33
|4
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|23
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|21
|6
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|19
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Euride Racing
|17
|9
|Pro Team Downunder
|12
|10
|St George Skoda HP Team
|7
|11
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|7
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|13
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|14
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|4
|15
|Parramatta Race Team
|4
|16
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|3
|17
|GPM Data#3
|3
|18
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|19
|Team Polygon Australia
|2
|20
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|2
|22
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|1
|24
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|34
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|3
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|19
|5
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|6
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|7
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|14
|8
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|10
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|10
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|8
|11
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|8
|12
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|13
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|14
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|15
|Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)
|7
