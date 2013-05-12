Trending

Van Der Ploeg earns first NRS stage win

Earle GC winner as Huon - Genesys dominate final standings



Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) celebrates his victory in Stage 5 of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba

Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) celebrates his victory in Stage 5 of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


search2retain-health take a turn on the front of the bunch

search2retain-health take a turn on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Joe Cooper (Huon - Genesys) and Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) try their hand with a late attack, while Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) chases

Joe Cooper (Huon - Genesys) and Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) try their hand with a late attack, while Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) chases
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) rounds a bend down the back of the 2.4km course

Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) rounds a bend down the back of the 2.4km course
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Mal Rudolph (Drapac) spends some time out front

Mal Rudolph (Drapac) spends some time out front
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Race leader Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) sits behind his teammates with overall victory assured

Race leader Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) sits behind his teammates with overall victory assured
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


A bagpiper at the start of the final stage criterium at the Tour of Toowoomba

A bagpiper at the start of the final stage criterium at the Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Overall leader heading into the final stage in Toowoomba, Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) looks cool

Overall leader heading into the final stage in Toowoomba, Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) looks cool
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Huon - Genesys take out the team classification at the 2013 FKG Tour of Toowoomba

Huon - Genesys take out the team classification at the 2013 FKG Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)


Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) was crowned overall winner at the 2013 FKG Tour of Toowoomba

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) was crowned overall winner at the 2013 FKG Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won the Stage 5 of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba ahead of Stage 4 victor Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) and last year's winner on the circuit, Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3).

The win was enough for Van Der Ploeg to secure the Mavic Sprint Classification from overnight leader Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) while Nathan Earle's (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) general classification lead was untroubled on the final stage criterium as the Tasmanian team dominated the final podium.

"It’s pretty special to be able to come here and win," said Earle. "Pat [Shaw] has won it two years previously and I got third in 2010 - I wore the leaders jersey for a day and lost it so that was bit upsetting and I said to myself 'I want to come back here at some point and win the tour.'"

The overall victory at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba for Huon - Genesys is their third in as many National Road Series events this season, having taken out the Tour de Perth and the Battle of the Border. Jack Haig remains the NRS leader on 34 points ahead of  Earle (29) with Jai Crawford (Huon - Genesys) and Van Der Ploeg both on 19 points.

"It’s a little bit overwhelming but I’m really enjoying being able to wear a jersey at the tours," Haig explained. "I’m just looking forward to keeping it for as long as I can and trying to get some exposure and get my name out there."

Numerous attacks punctuated the 21 lap race but the bunch sprint was somehow always going to eventuate with Van Der Ploeg first across the finish line in a tightly contested battle. After a tough week in the saddle where not a lot had gone the team's way, the sprinter's win was sweet relief. Adding to the celebrations was the amount of near misses for Van Der Ploeg with four podiums so far this season in the NRS, off the back of his fourth place at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships in January.

"It’s awesome to get the win," Van Der Ploeg said following his victory, his emotion as he crossed the line evident for all to see. "I’ve finished from second place to fifth place numerous times in the NRS so far this year so I was really keen to get a win on the board."

How it unfolded:

Heading into Sunday's fifth and final stage, Huon-Genesys had the podium wrapped up with Earle in the purple leader's jersey, eight seconds ahead of Jack Haig with Ben Dyball a further nine seconds back in third overall. In fourth place on the general classification was Crawford (+1:36) with Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) the best-placed non-Genesys rider at 1:54.

The competition was much closer for the Mavic Sprint Classification with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) leading on 12 points, followed by Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) tied for second place on nine points.

It was a hard and fast start to the action on the 2.4km circuit with Will Walker (Drapac) first to make a move off the front shortly after the conclusion of the first of 21 laps. The Victorian was soon joined by Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) but any gap was short-lived with the race back together.

Budget Forklifts was on the front foot heading into the first sprint lap with the aim of protecting Anderson but it was his nearest rival, Van Der Ploeg who scooped the points, followed by Evers and the classification leader. That resulted in a one-point differential between first and second with Anderson holding onto the lead with 16 laps remaining.

Satalyst Giant were again aggressive and looking to animate the race, sending Adam Semple up ahead of the peloton, with Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) also hovering around the front of the bunch looking for any moves.

At the halfway mark, a small group of riders had earned a slight gap on the bunch with Evers, Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team), Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia), Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3), Dyball and Sheppard gaining close to 10 seconds ahead of the second sprint.

Evers was first over the line, followed by Sheppard and Dyball with the Racing Kangaroos rider the new sprint classification leader by just one point over Anderson and another back to Van Der Ploeg who was unable to contest the lap due to a mechanical.

The race came back together briefly as the lap counter was moved down into single figures but with the stakes high, the attacks were far from over with Semple, Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac), Saturday's breakaway man Nathan Elliott (Target Trek), and Joe Cooper (Huon - Genesys) moving away from the field.

Sulzberger and Cooper were then joined by Budget Forklift's Luke Ockerby riding into the bell lap but the trio would not be able to stay away for too long, caught by a peloton that was splitting under pressure. The brief lull signalled another attack from Walker before the bunch sprint of 34 riders coming to the line decided the stage.

"I think you’d be a bit of a fool not to be concerned with someone like Will going off the front," Van Der Ploeg said with Walker escaping late in the piece for victory on the opening stage. "Luckily we had Angus Tobin there to do a bit of a chase which was just enough in the end and I can’t thank the team enough."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:08:58
2Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
4Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
5Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
7James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
8Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
11Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon)
12Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
13Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
14Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
15Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
16Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
17Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
18Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
21Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
22Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team)
23Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
24Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
25Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
26Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
27Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
28William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
30Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
31Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
32Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
33Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
34Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
35Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:11
36Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing)
37Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
38Tim Rush (New Zealand)
39Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
40Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
41Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
42Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
43Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
44Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
45Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
46Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
47Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
48Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:17
49Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)
50James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
51Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
52Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
53Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
54Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
56Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
57Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
58Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
59Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
60Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
61Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
62Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
63Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
64Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:24
65Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:00:29
66Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia)0:00:31
67Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon)0:00:32
68Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:36
69Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia)
70Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:00:59
71Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:05
72Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
73Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:01:26
74Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)0:02:05
75Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)0:03:00
76James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
77Jared Holmes (New Zealand)
78Brad Davies (Euride Racing)
79Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)
80Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
81Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:04:00
82Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
83Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
84Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
85Karl Murray (New Zealand)
86Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
87Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
88David Melville (GPM Data#3)
89James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
90Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon)
91Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
92Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:06:00
93Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
94Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
95Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
96Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
97Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos)
98Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
99Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
100Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:10:00
101Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
102Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
103Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team)
104Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team)
105Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
106Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
107Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon)
108Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
109Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team)
110Brad Tilby (New Zealand)
111Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
112Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
113Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
114Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team)
115Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
DNFThomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing)
DNFAdam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
DNSNicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)

Intermediate Sprints: Sprint #1 - 16 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)2
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint #2 - 8 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)3pts
2Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Sprint #4 - Glenvale Criterium (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)2
3Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling3:26:54
2African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
6Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:00:11
7Pro Team Downunder
8Budget Forklifts0:00:17
9Euride Racing0:00:28
10Pensar SPM Racing
11CharterMason Drapac Development Team
12Target Trek Racing Team0:00:34
13Campos Avalon0:00:49
14Team Polygon Australia0:01:07
15Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:01:16
16GPM Data#30:03:59
17Parramatta Race Team0:04:17
18search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:05
19New Zealand0:07:11
20Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:10:11
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:12:29
22Balmoral Elite Team0:20:00
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:26:00

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10:23:41
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:08
3Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:16
4Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:36
5Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:05
6William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:37
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:02:59
8Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:08
9Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:11
10Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:15
11Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:25
12Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:50
13Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:03:52
14Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:04:21
15Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:04:41
16Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:04:42
17Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:05:24
18Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)0:05:26
19Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:05:35
20Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:05:37
21Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:05:46
22Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:05:51
23Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)0:05:54
24Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:14
25James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:19
26Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:06:41
27Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:11
28Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:07:13
29Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:08:12
30Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)0:08:29
31Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:08:44
32Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:49
33Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:52
34Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:09:17
35Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:20
36Tim Rush (New Zealand)0:09:26
37Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:10:20
38Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:10:22
39James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:10:44
40Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:10:53
41Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:11:07
42Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:19
43Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:22
44Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team)0:11:33
45Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)0:11:48
46Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:11:59
47Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:13:09
48Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:13:26
49Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:13:31
50Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)0:13:40
51David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:13:43
52Jared Holmes (New Zealand)0:13:56
53Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia)0:14:26
54Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia)0:14:37
55Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:14:55
56Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:16:13
57Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos)0:16:57
58Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:17:06
59Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:17:09
60Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:17:14
61James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)0:17:38
62Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:18:49
63Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:19:45
64Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)0:20:17
65Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:20:20
66Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:20:47
67Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:20:51
68Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:21:06
69Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)0:21:56
70Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:22:58
71Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon)0:23:04
72Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
73Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:23:06
74Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
75Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:24:16
76Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)0:25:15
77Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon)0:25:37
78Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:25:49
79Karl Murray (New Zealand)0:25:53
80Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)0:27:43
81Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:28:22
82Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:29:04
83Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)0:31:07
84Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)0:33:27
85Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:34:00
86Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:36:39
87Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:36:42
88Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:36:45
89Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:37:05
90Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)0:37:18
91Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:37:21
92Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team)0:37:44
93James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:39:02
94Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:39:18
95Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:39:45
96Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team)0:39:50
97Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:40:54
98Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos)0:41:25
99Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:42:08
100Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:43:19
101Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing)0:43:25
102Brad Tilby (New Zealand)0:45:04
103Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon)0:46:25
104Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:46:47
105Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:47:55
106Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:48:28
107Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:52:28
108Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team)0:54:28
109Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:57:59
110Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)1:00:28
111Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)1:05:17
112Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)1:13:51
113Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)1:22:06
114Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team)1:23:35
115Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon)1:49:50

Mavic Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)15pts
2Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)14
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)13
4Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)7
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
6Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
7Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)5
8Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
10Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
11Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
12Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
13Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
14Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)1
15Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1
16Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)1
17Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)1
18Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)1

Arrow Energy King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)13pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
3Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)8
4Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)6
5Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)6
6William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
8Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)5
9Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)5
10Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
11Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)4
12Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
13Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)3
14Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)3
15Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
16Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
17Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)2
18Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)1
19Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

WIN News Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)6pts
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
3Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)3
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)2
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
8Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1
9Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)1
10Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1
11Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)1

The Chronicle Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10:23:49
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:57
3Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:04:33
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:05:27
5Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:05:29
6Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:08:04
7Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:41
8Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:44
9Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:09:09
10Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:10:12

Triple Play Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team31:11:48
2Drapac Cycling0:08:01
3CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:09:39
4Budget Forklifts0:12:59
5Euride Racing0:14:49
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:15:07
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:15:55
8Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:17:04
9Pro Team Downunder0:18:50
10Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:21:24
11Pensar SPM Racing0:24:19
12Target Trek Racing Team0:26:49
13Team Polygon Australia0:32:47
14Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:33:53
15GPM Data#30:34:31
16Parramatta Race Team0:35:51
17New Zealand0:44:23
18search2retain p/b health.com.au0:44:41
19Campos Avalon0:58:22
20Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:10:32
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:26:41
22Balmoral Elite Team1:28:22
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team2:24:04

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team69pts
2Budget Forklifts43
3Drapac Cycling33
4search2retain p/b health.com.au23
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team21
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team19
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team18
8Euride Racing17
9Pro Team Downunder12
10St George Skoda HP Team7
11Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program7
12Target Trek Racing Team6
13Pensar SPM Racing5
14Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team4
15Parramatta Race Team4
16Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team3
17GPM Data#33
18Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
19Team Polygon Australia2
20Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team2
22Paradice Investment Cycling Team2
23Sydney Uni Velo Racing1
24Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)34pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)29
3Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)19
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)19
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
6Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)16
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)14
8Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)10
9Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
10Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8
11Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)8
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)8
13Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)8
14William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
15Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)7

 

