Image 1 of 15 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) wins Stage 2 ahead of Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development) atop Bunya Mountains at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 Giant TCR Advanced bikes fitted to the top of the CharterMason team car (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 3 of 15 The CharterMason team demonstrated they are more than just a development squad for the Drapac Professional outfit today (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 4 of 15 More bikes loaded into the back of the CharterMason Drapac Development team van (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 5 of 15 Toowoomba Stage 2 podium: Jack Haig, Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 Earle takes the stage at Bunya Mountains ahead of Matt Clark (CharterMason) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Earle, Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Matt Clark on the final climb up Bunya (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) helped to set things up for his teammate Nathan Earle (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 Satalyst-Giant came to the front nearing the base of Bunya for their GC man Adam Semple (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon) shows the strain (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 Will Walker (Drapac) started the day in the purple FKG Tour of Toowoomba race leader's jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 The peloton travel along the narrow roads in Stage 2 at Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 A crash brought down Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) but he still managed to finish in 17th place on the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 The day's breakaway led by Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health.com.au) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 Matt Clarke (CharterMason Drapac Development) at the top of Bunya Mountains (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Nathan Earle proved once again that he is the man to beat on an uphill finish when he won Stage 2 atop Bunya Mountains at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba. The Huon Salmon-Genesys rider has already won a multitude of hill-top finishes this year starting with the queen stage at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and showed his climbing prowess on the gruelling climb at the end of the 122km stage in Toowoomba.

Earle and his Huon Salmon-Genesys teammate Ben Dyball piled on the pressure on the final ascent at Bunya - that ramps up in the first kilometre to more than 15% - with Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development) the only rider able to stay with the Tasmanian outfit duo. At the finish it was Earle who bested Clark to the line while last week's Battle on the Border winner Jack Haig, also from the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad bridged up to the group halfway up the climb to snatch third-place.

"The climb was really tough, we knew it was going to come down to the climb and today we wanted a break to go and we knew Drapac would have to defend," Earle told Cyclingnews. "We wanted to keep them out of it [the break] and we did so we got quite an easy ride to the base of the climb.

"Dyball and myself were up there and just rode away from everyone. Matt Clark he was there and Jack Haig did an awesome ride to bridge across to us and it was just a matter of trying to maximise the damage on the climb and leave a little bit until the end."

Dyball slipped back in the final sprint for the line after giving it his all to set up the win for Earle and would eventually finish in fourth, just four-seconds down on the newest race leader Earle. Clark however, was not so easily dispatched and gave Earle a run for his money in the final kick to the line.

The day's purple jersey wearer Will Walker, who took out the opening stage yesterday crossed the line in 13th place and relinquished his overall classification lead as he expected. Walker's Drapac Professional Cycling Team did their duty at the front of the peloton for the nearly the entire stage after a five-rider break formed in the opening 10km.

The breakaway was finally caught after making the right-hand turn onto Bunya Mountain Road and just before the start of the 5.5km ascent. The bunch was at full-speed leading into the steep opening pinch with the climbers immediately to the fore. Those who misjudged their position at the bottom were soon forced to chase hard as the gaps former and riders began to become unhitched.

For Clark, it was a matter of trying to maintain his position in the hectic race to the bottom of Bunya. The result on the line and his new position in second-overall is evidence that the CharterMason squad is more than just a feeder team, according to this year's Mount Buller road race.

"It was really aggressive, especially towards the bottom," Clarke told Cyclingnews. "Guys trying to fight for position before the climb started so I was doing whatever I could to stay up the front, all I could hear behind me was a fair few crashes so I really had to fight to stay towards the front.

"We had a couple of guys up the front to try and hold the gap [to the break] and I guess we are showing now that we are not just the young guys behind Drapac, we are standing up as our own team now and we are also capable of getting our own results at big races," he added.

Tomorrow's stage is the toughest in the four-day race with teams facing a morning team time trial of 27km before taking on the 113km wind-swept Greenmount road race. The morning TTT will no doubt favour the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad who will then need to refuel and recover before defending a likely bigger lead in the afternoon.

"We are in purple now and I think we have the strongest TT'ing team here," Earle told Cyclingnews. "We have Jack Haig, who is a strong time traillist but then Joe Copper and Aaron Donnelly - those guys are freaks so I should be able to just sit on and get them to get the job done."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3:06:50 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:02 4 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:04 5 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 0:00:43 6 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:10 7 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:22 8 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:32 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 11 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 12 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:39 15 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:43 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:46 17 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:52 18 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:14 19 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:22 20 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:02:26 21 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:35 22 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:02:38 23 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 24 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 25 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:44 26 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:46 27 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 28 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:49 29 Tim Rush (New Zealand) 30 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 31 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:02:52 32 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 0:03:04 33 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:06 34 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:08 35 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:18 36 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:21 37 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 38 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:37 39 Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:03:38 40 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:03:40 41 Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team) 42 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:44 43 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:46 44 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos) 45 Jared Holmes (New Zealand) 0:03:49 46 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos) 47 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 48 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 49 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 0:03:52 50 Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) 51 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:03:55 52 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:44 53 Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:05:01 54 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:15 55 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 56 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 57 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:05:21 58 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:06:02 59 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 60 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:06:09 61 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 62 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:14 63 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:25 64 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 65 Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia) 66 Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon) 0:06:32 67 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:06:39 68 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:06:55 69 Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:59 70 Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:07:22 71 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:07:38 72 Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team) 73 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:40 74 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:07:41 75 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 76 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:43 77 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:07:45 78 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 79 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 80 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:07:54 81 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:08:05 82 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 83 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 84 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 85 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:08:28 86 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:08:33 87 Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:08:39 88 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:08:54 89 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:09:12 90 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:09:15 91 Brad Tilby (New Zealand) 0:09:43 92 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 93 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:10:01 94 Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon) 0:10:15 95 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos) 0:10:21 96 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 97 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 98 Karl Murray (New Zealand) 99 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 100 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:10:34 101 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:11:31 102 Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon) 0:11:38 103 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:12:18 104 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 0:12:23 105 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:13:10 106 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 107 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 108 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:13:56 109 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 110 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:13:58 111 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:16:44 112 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:17:43 113 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 114 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:18:35 115 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 116 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:19:37 117 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:21:18 118 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:25:41 119 Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon) 0:34:38 120 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:35:45 121 Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:42:14 122 Travis Frisby (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:50:38 123 Jack Drake (Balmoral Elite Team) DNF Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) DNF Ben Price (Polygon Australia) DNF Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) DNF Aaron Watts (Campos Avalon)

Intermediate sprints - Sprint #1 - Goombungee # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 2 3 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1

Sprint #2 - Peranga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 1

Sprint #3 - Quinalow # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 2 3 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1

Hill climbs - KoM #1 - Haden CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 3 3 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 1

KoM #2 - Evergreen CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 3 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

KoM #3 - TV Tower CAT1 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 6 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 4 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 5 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1

Stage awards - Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1

Team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:20:36 2 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:04:04 3 Drapac Cycling 0:04:30 4 Budget Forklifts 0:06:15 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:04 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:08:11 7 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:08:12 8 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:08:24 9 Pro Team Downunder 0:08:39 10 Euride Racing 0:09:42 11 Pensar SPM Racing 0:10:11 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:10:42 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:12:40 14 Target Trek Racing Team 0:13:12 15 GPM Data#3 0:14:20 16 Balmoral Elite Team 0:14:50 17 Parramatta Race Team 0:15:12 18 New Zealand 0:16:15 19 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:18:25 20 Campos Avalon 0:19:07 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:19:15 22 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:19:16 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:21:35

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5:59:15 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:04 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:05 4 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14 5 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 0:00:49 6 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:19 7 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:24 8 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:30 9 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:32 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:39 11 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:42 12 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 13 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:49 15 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:50 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:24 18 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:32 19 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:02:36 20 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:02:47 21 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:48 22 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:54 23 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:56 24 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 25 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:59 26 Tim Rush (New Zealand) 27 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 28 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:03:02 29 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:12 30 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 0:03:14 31 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:16 32 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:18 33 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:28 34 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:31 35 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 36 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:46 37 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:47 38 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:49 39 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:03:50 40 Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team) 41 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:55 42 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 0:03:56 43 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:03:59 44 Jared Holmes (New Zealand) 45 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 46 Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) 0:04:02 47 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:05 48 Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:04:49 49 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:04:54 50 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos) 0:04:57 51 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos) 0:05:00 52 Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:05:11 53 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:25 54 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 55 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:06:12 56 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 57 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:24 58 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:06:26 59 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:06:32 60 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:35 61 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:06:38 62 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:07:05 63 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:07:36 64 Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia) 65 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:07:48 66 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:50 67 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 68 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:51 69 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 70 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:53 71 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:07:55 72 Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:08:10 73 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 0:08:11 74 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:08:15 75 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:20 76 Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:08:49 77 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:08:56 78 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:09:39 79 Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:09:50 80 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:10:05 81 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:10:07 82 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:10:23 83 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos) 0:10:31 84 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 85 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:10:35 86 Brad Tilby (New Zealand) 0:10:54 87 Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon) 0:11:26 88 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 0:11:32 89 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:11:33 90 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:11:47 91 Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:12:02 92 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:12:07 93 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:45 94 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:29 95 Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon) 0:13:49 96 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:14:14 97 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:17 98 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 0:14:37 99 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:15:01 100 Karl Murray (New Zealand) 101 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:15:21 102 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:24 103 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:15:25 104 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:15:28 105 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:16:20 106 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:17:50 107 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:17:55 108 Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon) 0:18:08 109 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:18:27 110 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:18:45 111 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:19:03 112 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:19:41 113 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:20:46 114 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:20:48 115 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:22:29 116 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:30:24 117 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:36:56 118 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:37:58 119 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:42:27 120 Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:48:34 121 Jack Drake (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:58:35 122 Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon) 1:04:51 123 Travis Frisby (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1:20:51

Mavic Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 9 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 4 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 7 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 2 8 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 9 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 1 11 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1 12 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 1 13 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 1

Arrow Energy King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 3 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 8 4 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 6 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 5 8 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 4 9 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 3 11 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 3 12 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 13 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 14 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 2 15 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1 16 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

WIN News Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 3 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 5 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1 6 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 1

The Chronicle Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5:59:19 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:01 3 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:02:32 4 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:02:43 5 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:44 6 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:50 7 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 0:03:10 8 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:14 9 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:42 10 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:45