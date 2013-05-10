Trending

Earle unbeatable at Bunya Mountains

Huon Salmon-Genesys rider takes race leadership

Image 1 of 15

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) wins Stage 2 ahead of Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development) atop Bunya Mountains at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) wins Stage 2 ahead of Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development) atop Bunya Mountains at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 15

Giant TCR Advanced bikes fitted to the top of the CharterMason team car

Giant TCR Advanced bikes fitted to the top of the CharterMason team car
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 3 of 15

The CharterMason team demonstrated they are more than just a development squad for the Drapac Professional outfit today

The CharterMason team demonstrated they are more than just a development squad for the Drapac Professional outfit today
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 4 of 15

More bikes loaded into the back of the CharterMason Drapac Development team van

More bikes loaded into the back of the CharterMason Drapac Development team van
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 5 of 15

Toowoomba Stage 2 podium: Jack Haig, Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development)

Toowoomba Stage 2 podium: Jack Haig, Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 15

Earle takes the stage at Bunya Mountains ahead of Matt Clark (CharterMason)

Earle takes the stage at Bunya Mountains ahead of Matt Clark (CharterMason)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 15

Earle, Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Matt Clark on the final climb up Bunya

Earle, Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Matt Clark on the final climb up Bunya
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 15

Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) helped to set things up for his teammate Nathan Earle

Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) helped to set things up for his teammate Nathan Earle
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 15

Satalyst-Giant came to the front nearing the base of Bunya for their GC man Adam Semple

Satalyst-Giant came to the front nearing the base of Bunya for their GC man Adam Semple
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 15

Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon) shows the strain

Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon) shows the strain
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 15

Will Walker (Drapac) started the day in the purple FKG Tour of Toowoomba race leader's jersey

Will Walker (Drapac) started the day in the purple FKG Tour of Toowoomba race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 15

The peloton travel along the narrow roads in Stage 2 at Tour of Toowoomba

The peloton travel along the narrow roads in Stage 2 at Tour of Toowoomba
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 15

A crash brought down Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) but he still managed to finish in 17th place on the stage

A crash brought down Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) but he still managed to finish in 17th place on the stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 15

The day's breakaway led by Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health.com.au)

The day's breakaway led by Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health.com.au)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 15

Matt Clarke (CharterMason Drapac Development) at the top of Bunya Mountains

Matt Clarke (CharterMason Drapac Development) at the top of Bunya Mountains
(Image credit: Alex Malone)

Nathan Earle proved once again that he is the man to beat on an uphill finish when he won Stage 2 atop Bunya Mountains at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba. The Huon Salmon-Genesys rider has already won a multitude of hill-top finishes this year starting with the queen stage at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and showed his climbing prowess on the gruelling climb at the end of the 122km stage in Toowoomba. 

Earle and his Huon Salmon-Genesys teammate Ben Dyball piled on the pressure on the final ascent at Bunya - that ramps up in the first kilometre to more than 15% - with Matt Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development) the only rider able to stay with the Tasmanian outfit duo. At the finish it was Earle who bested Clark to the line while last week's Battle on the Border winner Jack Haig, also from the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad bridged up to the group halfway up the climb to snatch third-place.

"The climb was really tough, we knew it was going to come down to the climb and today we wanted a break to go and we knew Drapac would have to defend," Earle told Cyclingnews. "We wanted to keep them out of it [the break] and we did so we got quite an easy ride to the base of the climb.

"Dyball and myself were up there and just rode away from everyone. Matt Clark he was there and Jack Haig did an awesome ride to bridge across to us and it was just a matter of trying to maximise the damage on the climb and leave a little bit until the end."

Dyball slipped back in the final sprint for the line after giving it his all to set up the win for Earle and would eventually finish in fourth, just four-seconds down on the newest race leader Earle. Clark however, was not so easily dispatched and gave Earle a run for his money in the final kick to the line.

The day's purple jersey wearer Will Walker, who took out the opening stage yesterday crossed the line in 13th place and relinquished his overall classification lead as he expected. Walker's Drapac Professional Cycling Team did their duty at the front of the peloton for the nearly the entire stage after a five-rider break formed in the opening 10km.

The breakaway was finally caught after making the right-hand turn onto Bunya Mountain Road and just before the start of the 5.5km ascent. The bunch was at full-speed leading into the steep opening pinch with the climbers immediately to the fore. Those who misjudged their position at the bottom were soon forced to chase hard as the gaps former and riders began to become unhitched.

For Clark, it was a matter of trying to maintain his position in the hectic race to the bottom of Bunya. The result on the line and his new position in second-overall is evidence that the CharterMason squad is more than just a feeder team, according to this year's Mount Buller road race.

"It was really aggressive, especially towards the bottom," Clarke told Cyclingnews. "Guys trying to fight for position before the climb started so I was doing whatever I could to stay up the front, all I could hear behind me was a fair few crashes so I really had to fight to stay towards the front.

"We had a couple of guys up the front to try and hold the gap [to the break] and I guess we are showing now that we are not just the young guys behind Drapac, we are standing up as our own team now and we are also capable of getting our own results at big races," he added.

Tomorrow's stage is the toughest in the four-day race with teams facing a morning team time trial of 27km before taking on the 113km wind-swept Greenmount road race. The morning TTT will no doubt favour the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad who will then need to refuel and recover before defending a likely bigger lead in the afternoon.

"We are in purple now and I think we have the strongest TT'ing team here," Earle told Cyclingnews. "We have Jack Haig, who is a strong time traillist but then Joe Copper and Aaron Donnelly - those guys are freaks so I should be able to just sit on and get them to get the job done." 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3:06:50
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:02
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:04
5Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:00:43
6Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:10
7Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:22
8Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
9Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:32
10Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
11Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
12Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:39
15Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:01:43
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:46
17Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:01:52
18Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:14
19Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:22
20Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)0:02:26
21Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:35
22Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:02:38
23Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
24Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
25Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:02:44
26Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:02:46
27Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
28Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:49
29Tim Rush (New Zealand)
30Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
31David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:02:52
32Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)0:03:04
33Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:06
34Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:08
35Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:03:18
36Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:21
37Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
38Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:37
39Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team)0:03:38
40Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:03:40
41Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team)
42Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:44
43Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:46
44Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
45Jared Holmes (New Zealand)0:03:49
46Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos)
47Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
48James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
49Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)0:03:52
50Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia)
51Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:03:55
52Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:04:44
53Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing)0:05:01
54Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:15
55Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
56Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
57James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:05:21
58Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:02
59Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
60Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)0:06:09
61Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
62Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:06:14
63Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:25
64Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
65Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia)
66Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon)0:06:32
67Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:06:39
68James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)0:06:55
69Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:59
70Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing)0:07:22
71Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:07:38
72Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team)
73Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:07:40
74Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:07:41
75Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
76Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:07:43
77Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:07:45
78Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
79Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
80Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)0:07:54
81Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:08:05
82Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
83James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
84Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)
85Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)0:08:28
86Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:08:33
87Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team)0:08:39
88Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:08:54
89Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:09:12
90Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:09:15
91Brad Tilby (New Zealand)0:09:43
92Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
93Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:10:01
94Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon)0:10:15
95Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)0:10:21
96Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
97Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
98Karl Murray (New Zealand)
99Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
100Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:10:34
101Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:11:31
102Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon)0:11:38
103Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:12:18
104Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)0:12:23
105Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:13:10
106Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
107Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
108Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:13:56
109Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
110Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:13:58
111Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:16:44
112Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:17:43
113Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
114Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:18:35
115Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
116Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:19:37
117Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:21:18
118Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:25:41
119Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon)0:34:38
120Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:35:45
121Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team)0:42:14
122Travis Frisby (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:50:38
123Jack Drake (Balmoral Elite Team)
DNFMichael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
DNFBen Price (Polygon Australia)
DNFAndrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
DNFAaron Watts (Campos Avalon)

Intermediate sprints - Sprint #1 - Goombungee
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)2
3Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1

Sprint #2 - Peranga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)1

Sprint #3 - Quinalow
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)2
3Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1

Hill climbs - KoM #1 - Haden CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)5pts
2Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)3
3Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)1

KoM #2 - Evergreen CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)5pts
2Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)3
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

KoM #3 - TV Tower CAT1 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10pts
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)6
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
5Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)1

Stage awards - Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1

Team stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team9:20:36
2CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:04:04
3Drapac Cycling0:04:30
4Budget Forklifts0:06:15
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:04
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:08:11
7Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:08:12
8Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:08:24
9Pro Team Downunder0:08:39
10Euride Racing0:09:42
11Pensar SPM Racing0:10:11
12Team Polygon Australia0:10:42
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:12:40
14Target Trek Racing Team0:13:12
15GPM Data#30:14:20
16Balmoral Elite Team0:14:50
17Parramatta Race Team0:15:12
18New Zealand0:16:15
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:18:25
20Campos Avalon0:19:07
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:19:15
22search2retain p/b health.com.au0:19:16
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:21:35

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5:59:15
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:04
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:05
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:14
5Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:00:49
6Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:19
7William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:24
8Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:30
9Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:32
10Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)0:01:39
11Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:42
12Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
13Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:49
15Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:01:50
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:24
18Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:32
19Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)0:02:36
20Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:02:47
21Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:48
22Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:02:54
23Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:02:56
24Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
25Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:59
26Tim Rush (New Zealand)
27Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
28David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:03:02
29Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:03:12
30Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)0:03:14
31Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:16
32Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:18
33Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:03:28
34Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:31
35Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
36Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:46
37Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:47
38Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:49
39Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:03:50
40Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team)
41Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:55
42Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)0:03:56
43Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:03:59
44Jared Holmes (New Zealand)
45James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
46Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia)0:04:02
47Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:05
48Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team)0:04:49
49Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:04:54
50Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)0:04:57
51Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos)0:05:00
52Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing)0:05:11
53Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:05:25
54Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
55Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:12
56Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
57Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:06:24
58Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:06:26
59James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:06:32
60Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:35
61Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)0:06:38
62James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)0:07:05
63Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)0:07:36
64Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia)
65Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:07:48
66Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:07:50
67Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
68Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:51
69Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
70Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:07:53
71Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:07:55
72Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:08:10
73Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)0:08:11
74Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:08:15
75Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:20
76Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team)0:08:49
77Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:08:56
78Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)0:09:39
79Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team)0:09:50
80Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:10:05
81Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:10:07
82Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:10:23
83Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)0:10:31
84Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
85Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:10:35
86Brad Tilby (New Zealand)0:10:54
87Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon)0:11:26
88Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos)0:11:32
89Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:11:33
90Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:11:47
91Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing)0:12:02
92Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:12:07
93Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:12:45
94Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:13:29
95Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon)0:13:49
96Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)0:14:14
97Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:14:17
98Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)0:14:37
99Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:15:01
100Karl Murray (New Zealand)
101Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:15:21
102Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:15:24
103Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:15:25
104Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:15:28
105Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:16:20
106Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:17:50
107Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:17:55
108Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon)0:18:08
109Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:27
110Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:18:45
111Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:19:03
112James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:19:41
113Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:20:46
114Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:20:48
115Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:22:29
116Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:30:24
117Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:36:56
118Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:37:58
119Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:42:27
120Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team)0:48:34
121Jack Drake (Balmoral Elite Team)0:58:35
122Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon)1:04:51
123Travis Frisby (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1:20:51

Mavic Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)9pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
4Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
7Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)2
8Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
9Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)1
10Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)1
11Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1
12Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)1
13Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)1

Arrow Energy King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
3Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)8
4Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)6
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
7Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)5
8Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)4
9Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
10Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)3
11Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)3
12Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
13Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)2
14Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)2
15Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)1
16Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

WIN News Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia)3
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
5Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1
6Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)1

The Chronicle Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5:59:19
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)0:02:32
4Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:02:43
5Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:44
6Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:02:50
7Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia)0:03:10
8Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:14
9Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:42
10Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:45

Triple Play teams general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team17:58:21
2CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:04:04
3Drapac Cycling0:04:28
4Budget Forklifts0:06:49
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:04
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:08:11
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:08:24
8Pro Team Downunder0:08:39
9Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:09:13
10Euride Racing0:09:42
11Pensar SPM Racing0:10:11
12Team Polygon Australia0:10:42
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:12:40
14Target Trek Racing Team0:14:13
15GPM Data#30:15:21
16Parramatta Race Team0:15:26
17Balmoral Elite Team0:16:52
18New Zealand0:17:16
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:18:25
20search2retain p/b health.com.au0:19:16
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:19:49
22Campos Avalon0:20:08
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:35:03

 

