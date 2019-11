Image 1 of 4 The team from Huon - Genesys during the Tour of Toowoomba TTT (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 4 Drapac Cycling en route to a second place result (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 The Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team powered to victory in the stage 3 team time trial (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Budget Forklifts finished in third place for the team time trial (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers continued their domination of the 2013 Subaru National Road Series on Saturday, taking out Stage 3 of the Tour of Toowoomba, a 27km team time trial.

The outfit rode home in a time of 34:12, the only team of the morning to go under the 35 minute mark with Drapac claiming second place over one minute behind.

Budget Forklifts, a man down following the withdrawal of Michael Cupitt, was next best 1:22 in arrears of Huon - Genesys. South Australian-based Euride Racing was frustratingly close to the podium, slotting into fourth place by just a tenth of a second.

The team from Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers was first to leave the Ramsey Street start and set a time of 34:12. The team comprising of overnight general classification leader Nathan Earle, was able to gouge more than a minute over the CharterMason Drapac Development Team, which followed four minutes in their wake.

The Huon - Genesys ride created somewhat of an anti-climax with no team that followed able to match, or better their result.

Racing continues this afternoon with a 113 km road stage between Greenmount and the Toowoomba Criterium Circuit.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:34:13 2 Drapac Cycling 0:01:10 3 Budget Forklifts 0:01:22 4 Euride Racing 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:01:35 6 Pro Team Downunder 0:02:12 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:17 8 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:02:35 9 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:50 10 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:52 11 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:02:55 12 Pensar SPM Racing 0:03:29 13 Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:40 14 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:03:53 15 GPM Data#3 0:03:57 16 New Zealand 0:04:08 17 Parramatta Race Team 0:04:15 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:04:29 19 Campos Avalon 0:04:48 20 Team Polygon Australia 0:04:51 21 Balmoral Elite Team 0:04:59 22 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:05:31 23 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:07:51

Stage 3 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:34:13 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:01 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:10 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:22 14 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 15 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 16 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 17 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 18 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 19 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 20 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 21 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 22 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:35 23 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 24 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 25 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 26 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:01:37 27 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:39 28 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:12 29 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 30 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 31 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 32 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:17 33 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 34 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 35 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:18 37 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:35 38 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 39 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 40 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 41 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:38 42 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:50 43 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 44 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 45 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 46 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:52 47 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 48 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 49 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 50 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 51 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos) 0:02:55 52 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 53 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos) 54 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 55 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:29 56 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 57 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 58 Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing) 59 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 60 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:03:40 61 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 62 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 63 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 64 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos) 0:03:49 65 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 0:03:51 66 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:03:53 67 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 68 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 69 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 70 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:03:57 71 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 72 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 73 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 74 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:04:00 75 Brad Tilby (New Zealand) 0:04:08 76 Karl Murray (New Zealand) 77 Jared Holmes (New Zealand) 78 Tim Rush (New Zealand) 79 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:15 80 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 81 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 82 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 83 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:29 84 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 85 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 86 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 87 Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon) 0:04:48 88 Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon) 89 Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon) 90 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 91 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 0:04:51 92 Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia) 93 Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) 94 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 95 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 96 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 0:04:53 97 Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:04:59 98 Jack Drake (Balmoral Elite Team) 99 Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team) 100 Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team) 101 Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team) 102 Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team) 103 Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:07 104 Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon) 0:05:20 105 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:31 106 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 107 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 108 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 109 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 110 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 111 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:05:53 112 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:05:58 113 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:40 114 Travis Frisby (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:51 115 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 116 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 117 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 118 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:07:54 119 Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:11:10 120 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:14:34 121 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:15:04 122 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:15:08 123 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:33

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6:33:27 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:05 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14 4 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:32 5 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:39 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:34 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:52 8 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:00 10 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:12 11 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:17 12 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 0:03:44 13 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:47 14 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:04:09 15 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:11 16 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:18 17 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:23 18 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:34 19 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:04:53 20 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:11 21 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:05:16 22 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:05:18 23 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:05:19 24 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:05:21 25 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:29 26 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:33 27 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:43 28 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:05:48 29 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:53 30 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:58 31 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:16 32 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:06:24 33 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:06:47 34 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 35 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:06:59 36 Tim Rush (New Zealand) 0:07:07 37 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:07:16 38 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:07:24 39 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:07:47 40 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 41 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos) 0:07:52 42 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:07:58 43 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:03 44 Sam McCallum (Polygon Australia) 0:08:05 45 Jared Holmes (New Zealand) 0:08:07 46 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:08:17 47 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:30 48 Thomas Collier (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:08:40 49 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 0:08:47 50 Peter Collins (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:08:49 51 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos) 52 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:08:53 53 Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) 54 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:59 55 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:09:02 56 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:25 57 Alex Quirk (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:09:48 58 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:10:07 59 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:12 60 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 61 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:10:41 62 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:10:45 63 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:55 64 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:11:16 65 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:11:45 66 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:12:06 67 Jason Rigg (Polygon Australia) 0:12:27 68 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:45 69 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:12:49 70 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 0:13:04 71 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:13:08 72 Trent Morey (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:13:17 73 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:13:19 74 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:13:21 75 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:13:25 76 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos) 0:13:26 77 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:13:44 78 Timothy Owbridge (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:13:48 79 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:14:15 80 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:14:19 81 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:14:22 82 Kalvin Bartlett (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:14:49 83 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:14:51 84 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:14:52 85 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:15:02 86 Brad Tilby (New Zealand) 87 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 0:15:23 88 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:16:02 89 Taylor Charlton (Campos Avalon) 0:16:14 90 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:16:50 91 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:17:02 92 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:17:04 93 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 0:17:32 94 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:17:59 95 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:18:14 96 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 97 Daniel Mcculloch (Campos Avalon) 0:18:37 98 Karl Murray (New Zealand) 0:19:09 99 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:19:14 100 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:19:38 101 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:19:55 102 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:20:45 103 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:20:49 104 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:22:20 105 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:22:24 106 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:22:25 107 Anthony Collins (Campos Avalon) 0:22:56 108 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:22:57 109 Bradley Nightingale (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:23:12 110 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:23:38 111 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:24:45 112 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:25:01 113 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:26:58 114 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:29:50 115 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:32:58 116 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:35:15 117 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:42:27 118 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:43:49 119 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:44:36 120 Braden O'Hehir-Fleming (Balmoral Elite Team) 0:53:33 121 Jack Drake (Balmoral Elite Team) 1:03:34 122 Liam McCarthy (Campos Avalon) 1:10:11 123 Travis Frisby (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1:28:42

Mavic Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 9 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8 3 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 4 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 6 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 7 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) 2 8 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 9 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 1 11 Peter Hatton (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1 12 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 1 13 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 1

Arrow Energy King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 3 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 8 4 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 6 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 5 8 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 4 9 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 3 11 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 3 12 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 13 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 2 14 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 15 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 1 16 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

WIN News Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Oliver Martin (Polygon Australia) 3 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 5 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1 6 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 1

The Chronicle Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6:33:32 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:34 3 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:04:04 4 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:18 5 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:05:16 6 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:24 7 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:05:48 8 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:53 9 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:06:19 10 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:07:19

Triple Play Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 19:40:57 2 Drapac Cycling 0:07:58 3 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:08:49 4 Budget Forklifts 0:10:55 5 Euride Racing 0:13:48 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:15:02 7 Pro Team Downunder 0:15:15 8 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:15:40 9 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:16:09 10 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:17:58 11 Pensar SPM Racing 0:20:38 12 Target Trek Racing Team 0:25:13 13 Team Polygon Australia 0:25:15 14 GPM Data#3 0:27:12 15 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:27:46 16 Parramatta Race Team 0:28:11 17 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:29:13 18 New Zealand 0:29:40 19 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:31:28 20 Balmoral Elite Team 0:31:49 21 Campos Avalon 0:34:32 22 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:41:58 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:48:30

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 53 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 36 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 23 4 Drapac Cycling 18 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 6 Euride Racing 11 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 11 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 9 Pro Team Downunder 10 10 St George Skoda HP Team 7 11 Target Trek Racing Team 6 12 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 6 13 Pensar SPM Racing 5 14 Parramatta Race Team 4 15 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 3 16 GPM Data#3 3 17 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 18 Team Polygon Australia 2 19 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 2 20 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 2 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2 22 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 1 23 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 1 24 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 1