Trending

Viviani takes second gold medal European Track Championships

Maximilian Levy wins gold in keirin

Image 1 of 14

The podium for the men's Madison with Italy taking gold ahead of Spain and Belgium

The podium for the men's Madison with Italy taking gold ahead of Spain and Belgium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 14

Laura Trott (Great Britain), Kirsten Wild (the Netherlands) , Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium))

Laura Trott (Great Britain), Kirsten Wild (the Netherlands) , Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium))
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 14

Paolo Simion and Michele Scartezzini

Paolo Simion and Michele Scartezzini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 14

Elia Viviani (Italy) warms up

Elia Viviani (Italy) warms up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 14

Elis Ligtlee on the top step of the podium

Elis Ligtlee on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 14

Viktor Manakov (Russia) won the Omnium

Viktor Manakov (Russia) won the Omnium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 14

David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) and Elia Viviani (Italy)

David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) and Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 14

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 14

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 14

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani

Madison winners Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 14

The podium for the men's Madison with Italy taking gold ahead of Spain and Belgium

The podium for the men's Madison with Italy taking gold ahead of Spain and Belgium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

Elis Ligtlee

Elis Ligtlee
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale sprinter Elia Viviani came to the European Championships to add some more track gold to his palmares. On Friday the Italian won the gold medal in the points race. On the final day of the event in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, he added the gold in the Madison with his partner Liam Bertazzo.

In the 200 laps Madison race Viviani and Bertazzo were the first pair to take a lap. Spanish David Muntaner and Albert Torres, the silver medal winners from the World Championships in Minsk this year, were quick to follow. With help from the other Spanish pair in the race Maetzu/Mora, they managed to take more points than the Italian duo.

With a 18-19 score for the Spanish before the final sprint, it was Viviani who was launched by Bertazzo to sprint to three points. The Spanish managed to take only one point and had to settle for silver. Kenny de Ketele and Gijs van Hoecke, the 2012 World Champions, took bronze.

In the keirin it was German powerhouse Maximilian Levy who took his second gold of the tournament. After the team sprint on Friday with Robert Förstemann and René Enders, Levy outsprinted world champion Jason Kenny in the keirin final. Francois Pervis of France took the bronze medal.

In the women’s keirin there was unexpected success for the home crowd. Elis Ligtlee, just 19 years old, already surprised herself and everyone else with a silver medal in the sprint on Saturday where she beat Kristina Vogel. In the keirin final she faced the German sprinter again. This time it was Ligtlee who launched her sprint at half a lap from the finish line and managed to keep Vogel behind her. France took another bronze medal with Virginie Cueff.

“Incredible that I can already do things like this. And that I can do that two days in a row, or actually three because on Friday I already was here for the team sprint,” Elis Ligtlee concluded tired but very happy.

Results

Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viviani/Bertazzo (Italy)21pts
2Muntaner/Torres (Spain)20
3 (-1 lap)De Ketele/Van Hoecke (Belgium)11
4Simion/Scartezzini (Italy)11
5Graf/Konrad (Austria)8
6Kadlec/Hacecky (Czech Republic)8
7De Pauw/Vergaerde (Belgium)8
8Marguet/Imhof (Switzerland)6
9Maeztu/Mora (Spain)5
10Gaudin/Turgot (France)4
11Keller/Perizzolo (Switzerland)3
12Hochmann/Blaha (Czech Republic)3
13Doull/Dibben (Great Britain)1
14Stöpler/Havik (Netherlands)1
15Kalz/Lampater (Germany)
16Mouris/Stroetinga (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
3Francois Pervis (France)
4Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
5Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
6Quentin Lafargue (France)
7Stefan Bötticher (Germany)
8Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
9Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
10Christos Volikakis (Greece)
11Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
12Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)
3Cueffvirginie (France)
4Olena Tsos (Ukraine)
5Yesna Rijkhoff (Netherlands)
6Elena Brejniva (Russian Federation)
7Rebecca James (Great Britain)
8Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
9Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
10Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
11Sandie Clair (France)
12Urszula Los (Poland)

Men's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)14pts
2Tim Veldt (Netherlands)29
3Martyn Irvine (Ireland)40
4Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)40
5Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)41
6Olivier Beer (Switzerland)43
7Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)46
8Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)48
9Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)51
10Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)58
11Lucas Liss (Germany)60
12Adrian Teklinski (Poland)63
13Thomas Boudat (France)63
14Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)71
15Francesco Castegnaro (Italy)79
16Vladislav Kreminskiy (Ukraine)88
17Stefan Matzner, (Austria)103
18Hiski Kanerva (Finland)135
19David Askurava (Georgia)138
20Eerik Idarand (Estonia)150

Women's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)15pts
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)15
3Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)18
4Laurie Berthon (France)38
5Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)39
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)40
7Anna Nagirna (Ukraine)45
8Aušrine Trebaite (Lithuania)51
9Simona Frapporti (Italy)55
10Caroline Ryan (Ireland)62
11Volha Masiukovich (Belarus)68

Latest on Cyclingnews