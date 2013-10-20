Image 1 of 10 The men's sprint podium (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 The men's sprint podium, with Denis Dmitriev taking centre stage and the blue European champion's jersey (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Germany's Rene Botticher in action (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 The women's sprint podium (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Russia’s Denis Dmitriev celebrates his victory (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Kristina Vogel of Germany won the women's sprint (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 A dutch rider took a tumble (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Kirsten Wild congratulates Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Kristina Vogel celebrates her win (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Denis Dmitriev wins a close sprint (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo)

The sprinters dominated the racing on day two of the European track championships with Russia’s Denis Dmitriev winning the men’s European title and Kristina Vogel of Germany winning the women’s title.

Dmitriev faced Robert Förstemann of Germany in the final after defeating Olympic champion Jason Kenny in the semi-final. Förstemann was relegated to second place in the opening sprint after entering the sprinter’s line and then Dmitriev won the second sprint to secure victory 2-0.

Kenny was only eighth in the 200m time trial but fought through the early sprint rounds and then won the ride off for third and fourth place to take the bronze medal.

Vogel dominated the women’s sprint, taking the final and title 2-0 against Elis Ligtree of the Netherlands, with Jess Varnish of Great Britain winning the sprint-off for third place, beating Virginie Cueff of France 2-0.

The rest of the session was dominated by the first three events in both the men’s and women’s omnium competition.

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands was leading the women’s standings with six points after winning the flying lap and finishing second in the elimination race. Jolien D’Hoore of Belgium won both the points race and the elimination race to secure second, with Olympic champion still on contention in third after finishing second in the points competition.

Russia’s Viktor Manakov leads the men’s omnium after finishing second in both the points race and the elimination race.

Men's Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Robert Förstemann (Germany) 3 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 4 Stefan Bötticher (Germany)