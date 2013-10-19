Trending

Great Britain dominates the team pursuit

Viviani and Wild take points race titles

 Italy’s Elia Viviani and Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands confirmed their pedigree as world class track riders by winning the points race title during the opening day of the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands on Friday.

Russia won the women’s team sprint title, while Germany beat France to win the men’s team sprint. Great Britain continued to dominate the team pursuit events; the men’s quartet beat Russia in a close final, while the Great Britain women’s team set a new world record in both the qualifying and final rides in one of the first ever major championships with women racing over a distance of 4000 metres and with four riders.

Elinor Barker, Dani King, Joanna Rowsell, Katie Archibald and Laura Trott smashed their own world time of 4:28.738 seconds for the new 4000m distance. With King replacing Rowsell for the final, the Great Britain team then posted an even faster time of 4:26.453. The second-placed Polish team finished more than nine-seconds behind.

With all five riders having contributed to the team's performance, Barker, King, Rowsell, Trott and Archibald were all presented with a European champion’s jersey and medal.

In the men's team pursuit, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andy Tennant recorded a time of 4:02.258 to earn them both the gold medal and the European champions' jerseys. Russia put up a fight, finishing just 0.2 of second slower in the final. The Netherlands took the bronze beating Spain in their ride-off.

Points races

The women’s points race title was decided in the final sprint, with Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands getting the better of Dani King (Great Britain). The race saw riders share the sprints points but no one was able to take a lap and set up victory and three riders were tied on points late in the race. Wild reached 12 points to equal King and then finished second behind solo attacker Leire Olaberria of Spain in the last sprint to take the title.

Elia Viviani used his sprinting speed and some help from fellow Italian Marco Coledan to win the men’s point s title. Viviani rode the Tour of Beijing last week and clearly had better form than his rivals. He took a lap with some other riders mid-race and then defended his lead for the rest of race. France’s Thomas Bauda was second and Eloy Teruel of Spain took the bronze medal.

Results

Women points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned)80pts
2Dani King (GBr)72
3Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)64
4Julie Leth (Den)58
5Stephanie Pohl (Ger)52
6Jarmila Machacova (Cze)46
7Elena Cecchini (Ita)40
8Eugenia Bujak (Pol)38
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)32
10Ina Savenka (Blr)26
11Laurie Berthon (Fra)22
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)18
13Polina Pivovarova (Blr)8
14Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)8
15Kate Archibald (GBr)8
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa)8
17Evelyn Arys (Bel)8
DNFIrina Molicheva (Rus)1
DNFRoxane Knetemann (Ned)1
DSQValeriya Kononenko (Ukr)

Men points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita)80pts
2Thomas Boudat (Fra)72
3Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa)64
4Kenny De Ketele (Bel)58
5Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)52
6Wim Stroetinga (Ned)46
7Milan Kadlec (Cze)40
8Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)38
9Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus)32
10Anton Muzychkin (Blr)26
11Jesper Asselman (Ned)22
12Patrick Konrad (Aut)18
13Vivien Brisse (Fra)8
14Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr)8
15Theo Reinhardt (Ger)8
16Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr)8
17Marco Coledan (Ita)8
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi)1
DNFVojtech Hacecky (Cze)1
DNFRafal Jeziorski (Pol)1
DNFRafal Jeziorski (Pol)1
DNFMartyn Irvine (Irl)1
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr)1
DSQJonas Rickaert (Bel)

Women team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:33.563
Elena Brejniva
Olga Streltsova
2Germany0:00:33.598
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte
3Great Britain0:00:33.771
Rebecca Angharad James
Jessica Varnish
4Netherlands0:00:34.235
Shanne Braspennincx
Elis Ligtlee
5Spain0:00:34.110
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
6France0:00:34.216
Sandie Clair
Virginie Cueff
7Poland0:00:36.476
Katarzyna Kirschenstein
Urszula Los
8Ukraine0:00:36.517
Tetyana Klimchenko
Olena Tsyos
9Finland0:00:37.990
Pia Pensaari
Elisa Arvo
DNSBelgium
Gilke Croket
Sarah Inghelbrecht

Men team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.636
Rene Enders
Robert Forstemann
Maximilian Levy
2France0:00:43.902
Gregory Bauge
Michaël D'almeida
François Pervis
3Russia0:00:44.537
Denis Dmitriev
Andrey Kubeev
Pavel Yakushevskiy
4Great Britain0:00:44.670
Kian Emadi-Coffin
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
5Poland0:00:44.774
Grzegorz Drejgier
Kamil Kuczynski
Krzysztof Maksel
6Spain0:00:44.794
Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
7Netherlands0:00:44.807
Matthijs Buchli
Hugo Haak
Jeffrey Hoogland
8Czech Republic0:00:45.457
Tomas Babek
Pavel Kelemen
Adam Ptacnik
9Greece0:00:45.543
Ioannis Kalogeropoulos
Christos Volikakis
Zafeirios Volikakis
10Belarus0:00:46.482
Uladzislau Novik
Evgeni Veremchuk
Artsiom Zaitsau
11Ukraine0:00:46.540
Gennadiy Genys
Andriy Sach
Andriy Vynokurov
12Lithuania0:00:49.136
Dominykas Bikinas
Svajunas Jonauskas
Arunas Lendel

Women team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:26.556
Kate Archibald
Elinor Barker
Dani King
Laura Trott
2Poland0:04:35.957
Eugenia Bujak
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
3Russia0:04:34.491
Gulnaz Badykova
Maria Mishina
Irina Molicheva
Evgeniya Romanyuta
4Belgium0:04:43.337
Evelyn Arys
Els Belmans
Jolien D'hoore
Kelly Druyts
5Ukraine0:04:41.990
Ivanna Borovychenko
Valeriya Kononenko
Anna Nahirna
Hanna Solovey
6Italy0:04:42.073
Beatrice Bartelloni
Elena Cecchini
Simona Frapporti
Chiara Vannucci
7Belarus0:04:44.195
Volha Masiukovich
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
8Germany0:04:44.241
Lisa Fischer
Mieke Kröger
Lisa Küllmer
Stephanie Pohl
9Lithuania0:05:00.623
Roberta Pilkauskaite
Vilija Sereikaite
Ausrine Trebaite
Egle Zablotskyte

Men team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:02.258
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Owain Doull
Andrew Tennant
2Russia0:04:02.460
Artur Ershov
Evgeny Kovalev
Ivan Kovalev
Alexander Serov
3Netherlands0:04:04.998
Dion Beukeboom
Roy Eefting
Jenning Huizenga
Tim Veldt
4Spain0:04:05.605
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Albert Torres Barcelo
5Italy0:04:07.614
Liam Bertazzo
Marco Coledan
Paolo Simion
Elia Viviani
6Belgium0:04:07.952
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
Gijs Van Hoecke
7Switzerland0:04:10.584
Olivier Beer
Tom Bohli
Kilian Moser
Loïc Perizzolo
8Denmark0:04:11.057
Casper Von Folsach
Mathias Krigbaum
Mathias Møller Nielsen
9Ukraine0:04:11.497
Volodymyr Dzhus
Illya Klepikov
Oleksandr Lobov
Vitaliy Popkov
10Belarus0:04:11.793
Aleh Ahiyevich
Siarhei Papok
Branislau Samoilau
Raman Tsishkou
11France0:04:12.046
Julien Duval
Damien Gaudin
Julien Morice
Sébastien Turgot
12Poland0:04:13.669
Rafal Jeziorski
Mateusz Nowaczek
Mateusz Nowak
Adrian Teklinski
13Germany0:04:13.755
Maximilian Beyer
Henning Bommel
Theo Reinhardt
Kersten Thiele
14Czech Republic0:04:14.276
Roman Furst
Jan Kraus
Frantisek Sisr
Ondrej Vendolsy

