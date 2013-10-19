Great Britain dominates the team pursuit
Viviani and Wild take points race titles
Day 1: Apeldoorn, Netherlands -
Italy’s Elia Viviani and Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands confirmed their pedigree as world class track riders by winning the points race title during the opening day of the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands on Friday.
Russia won the women’s team sprint title, while Germany beat France to win the men’s team sprint. Great Britain continued to dominate the team pursuit events; the men’s quartet beat Russia in a close final, while the Great Britain women’s team set a new world record in both the qualifying and final rides in one of the first ever major championships with women racing over a distance of 4000 metres and with four riders.
Elinor Barker, Dani King, Joanna Rowsell, Katie Archibald and Laura Trott smashed their own world time of 4:28.738 seconds for the new 4000m distance. With King replacing Rowsell for the final, the Great Britain team then posted an even faster time of 4:26.453. The second-placed Polish team finished more than nine-seconds behind.
With all five riders having contributed to the team's performance, Barker, King, Rowsell, Trott and Archibald were all presented with a European champion’s jersey and medal.
In the men's team pursuit, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andy Tennant recorded a time of 4:02.258 to earn them both the gold medal and the European champions' jerseys. Russia put up a fight, finishing just 0.2 of second slower in the final. The Netherlands took the bronze beating Spain in their ride-off.
Points races
The women’s points race title was decided in the final sprint, with Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands getting the better of Dani King (Great Britain). The race saw riders share the sprints points but no one was able to take a lap and set up victory and three riders were tied on points late in the race. Wild reached 12 points to equal King and then finished second behind solo attacker Leire Olaberria of Spain in the last sprint to take the title.
Elia Viviani used his sprinting speed and some help from fellow Italian Marco Coledan to win the men’s point s title. Viviani rode the Tour of Beijing last week and clearly had better form than his rivals. He took a lap with some other riders mid-race and then defended his lead for the rest of race. France’s Thomas Bauda was second and Eloy Teruel of Spain took the bronze medal.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|80
|pts
|2
|Dani King (GBr)
|72
|3
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|64
|4
|Julie Leth (Den)
|58
|5
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|52
|6
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
|46
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|40
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
|38
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|32
|10
|Ina Savenka (Blr)
|26
|11
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|22
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|18
|13
|Polina Pivovarova (Blr)
|8
|14
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
|8
|15
|Kate Archibald (GBr)
|8
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa)
|8
|17
|Evelyn Arys (Bel)
|8
|DNF
|Irina Molicheva (Rus)
|1
|DNF
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|1
|DSQ
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|80
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|72
|3
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa)
|64
|4
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|58
|5
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|52
|6
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|46
|7
|Milan Kadlec (Cze)
|40
|8
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
|38
|9
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus)
|32
|10
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr)
|26
|11
|Jesper Asselman (Ned)
|22
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|18
|13
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|8
|14
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr)
|8
|15
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
|8
|16
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr)
|8
|17
|Marco Coledan (Ita)
|8
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
|1
|DNF
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze)
|1
|DNF
|Rafal Jeziorski (Pol)
|1
|DNF
|Rafal Jeziorski (Pol)
|1
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Irl)
|1
|DNF
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|1
|DSQ
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:33.563
|Elena Brejniva
|Olga Streltsova
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.598
|Kristina Vogel
|Miriam Welte
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.771
|Rebecca Angharad James
|Jessica Varnish
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:34.235
|Shanne Braspennincx
|Elis Ligtlee
|5
|Spain
|0:00:34.110
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|6
|France
|0:00:34.216
|Sandie Clair
|Virginie Cueff
|7
|Poland
|0:00:36.476
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein
|Urszula Los
|8
|Ukraine
|0:00:36.517
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Olena Tsyos
|9
|Finland
|0:00:37.990
|Pia Pensaari
|Elisa Arvo
|DNS
|Belgium
|Gilke Croket
|Sarah Inghelbrecht
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.636
|Rene Enders
|Robert Forstemann
|Maximilian Levy
|2
|France
|0:00:43.902
|Gregory Bauge
|Michaël D'almeida
|François Pervis
|3
|Russia
|0:00:44.537
|Denis Dmitriev
|Andrey Kubeev
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.670
|Kian Emadi-Coffin
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Kenny
|5
|Poland
|0:00:44.774
|Grzegorz Drejgier
|Kamil Kuczynski
|Krzysztof Maksel
|6
|Spain
|0:00:44.794
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.807
|Matthijs Buchli
|Hugo Haak
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|8
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.457
|Tomas Babek
|Pavel Kelemen
|Adam Ptacnik
|9
|Greece
|0:00:45.543
|Ioannis Kalogeropoulos
|Christos Volikakis
|Zafeirios Volikakis
|10
|Belarus
|0:00:46.482
|Uladzislau Novik
|Evgeni Veremchuk
|Artsiom Zaitsau
|11
|Ukraine
|0:00:46.540
|Gennadiy Genys
|Andriy Sach
|Andriy Vynokurov
|12
|Lithuania
|0:00:49.136
|Dominykas Bikinas
|Svajunas Jonauskas
|Arunas Lendel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:26.556
|Kate Archibald
|Elinor Barker
|Dani King
|Laura Trott
|2
|Poland
|0:04:35.957
|Eugenia Bujak
|Edyta Jasinska
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|3
|Russia
|0:04:34.491
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Maria Mishina
|Irina Molicheva
|Evgeniya Romanyuta
|4
|Belgium
|0:04:43.337
|Evelyn Arys
|Els Belmans
|Jolien D'hoore
|Kelly Druyts
|5
|Ukraine
|0:04:41.990
|Ivanna Borovychenko
|Valeriya Kononenko
|Anna Nahirna
|Hanna Solovey
|6
|Italy
|0:04:42.073
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Elena Cecchini
|Simona Frapporti
|Chiara Vannucci
|7
|Belarus
|0:04:44.195
|Volha Masiukovich
|Polina Pivovarova
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|8
|Germany
|0:04:44.241
|Lisa Fischer
|Mieke Kröger
|Lisa Küllmer
|Stephanie Pohl
|9
|Lithuania
|0:05:00.623
|Roberta Pilkauskaite
|Vilija Sereikaite
|Ausrine Trebaite
|Egle Zablotskyte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:02.258
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Owain Doull
|Andrew Tennant
|2
|Russia
|0:04:02.460
|Artur Ershov
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Ivan Kovalev
|Alexander Serov
|3
|Netherlands
|0:04:04.998
|Dion Beukeboom
|Roy Eefting
|Jenning Huizenga
|Tim Veldt
|4
|Spain
|0:04:05.605
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|David Muntaner Juaneda
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|5
|Italy
|0:04:07.614
|Liam Bertazzo
|Marco Coledan
|Paolo Simion
|Elia Viviani
|6
|Belgium
|0:04:07.952
|Jasper De Buyst
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|7
|Switzerland
|0:04:10.584
|Olivier Beer
|Tom Bohli
|Kilian Moser
|Loïc Perizzolo
|8
|Denmark
|0:04:11.057
|Casper Von Folsach
|Mathias Krigbaum
|Mathias Møller Nielsen
|9
|Ukraine
|0:04:11.497
|Volodymyr Dzhus
|Illya Klepikov
|Oleksandr Lobov
|Vitaliy Popkov
|10
|Belarus
|0:04:11.793
|Aleh Ahiyevich
|Siarhei Papok
|Branislau Samoilau
|Raman Tsishkou
|11
|France
|0:04:12.046
|Julien Duval
|Damien Gaudin
|Julien Morice
|Sébastien Turgot
|12
|Poland
|0:04:13.669
|Rafal Jeziorski
|Mateusz Nowaczek
|Mateusz Nowak
|Adrian Teklinski
|13
|Germany
|0:04:13.755
|Maximilian Beyer
|Henning Bommel
|Theo Reinhardt
|Kersten Thiele
|14
|Czech Republic
|0:04:14.276
|Roman Furst
|Jan Kraus
|Frantisek Sisr
|Ondrej Vendolsy
