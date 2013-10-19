Image 1 of 22 The German team pursuit quartet (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Elia Viviani celebrates his latest track title (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 A mmoent of thought for a Great Britain rider (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Jarmilla Machacova in action (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 The four riders in the German women's team pursuit squad (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 German riders are the current world champions in the team sprint (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Viviani beat Thomas Bauda of France and Eloy Teruel of Spain (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 The Belgian team is about to start (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 The podium of the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Germany won the men's team sprint (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 The Dutch quartet at speed (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Great Britain again took the title and the clogs in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Italy leads the peloton in the women's points race (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 The women's points was fast and furious (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 The full podium of the women's team pursuit: Poland, Great Britain and Russia (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Great Britain won the women's team pursuit title (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 The velodrome centre is packed with teams and their bikes (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Viviani in action (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 The German team sprinters show their muscles on the podium (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Viviani smiles on the podium (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Elia Viviani takes centre spot on the podium after winning the points title (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo)

Italy’s Elia Viviani and Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands confirmed their pedigree as world class track riders by winning the points race title during the opening day of the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands on Friday.

Russia won the women’s team sprint title, while Germany beat France to win the men’s team sprint. Great Britain continued to dominate the team pursuit events; the men’s quartet beat Russia in a close final, while the Great Britain women’s team set a new world record in both the qualifying and final rides in one of the first ever major championships with women racing over a distance of 4000 metres and with four riders.

Elinor Barker, Dani King, Joanna Rowsell, Katie Archibald and Laura Trott smashed their own world time of 4:28.738 seconds for the new 4000m distance. With King replacing Rowsell for the final, the Great Britain team then posted an even faster time of 4:26.453. The second-placed Polish team finished more than nine-seconds behind.

With all five riders having contributed to the team's performance, Barker, King, Rowsell, Trott and Archibald were all presented with a European champion’s jersey and medal.

In the men's team pursuit, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andy Tennant recorded a time of 4:02.258 to earn them both the gold medal and the European champions' jerseys. Russia put up a fight, finishing just 0.2 of second slower in the final. The Netherlands took the bronze beating Spain in their ride-off.

Points races

The women’s points race title was decided in the final sprint, with Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands getting the better of Dani King (Great Britain). The race saw riders share the sprints points but no one was able to take a lap and set up victory and three riders were tied on points late in the race. Wild reached 12 points to equal King and then finished second behind solo attacker Leire Olaberria of Spain in the last sprint to take the title.

Elia Viviani used his sprinting speed and some help from fellow Italian Marco Coledan to win the men’s point s title. Viviani rode the Tour of Beijing last week and clearly had better form than his rivals. He took a lap with some other riders mid-race and then defended his lead for the rest of race. France’s Thomas Bauda was second and Eloy Teruel of Spain took the bronze medal.

Results

Women points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 80 pts 2 Dani King (GBr) 72 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 64 4 Julie Leth (Den) 58 5 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) 52 6 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) 46 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) 40 8 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) 38 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) 32 10 Ina Savenka (Blr) 26 11 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 22 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 18 13 Polina Pivovarova (Blr) 8 14 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) 8 15 Kate Archibald (GBr) 8 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) 8 17 Evelyn Arys (Bel) 8 DNF Irina Molicheva (Rus) 1 DNF Roxane Knetemann (Ned) 1 DSQ Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)

Men points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) 80 pts 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 72 3 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) 64 4 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 58 5 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) 52 6 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 46 7 Milan Kadlec (Cze) 40 8 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) 38 9 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) 32 10 Anton Muzychkin (Blr) 26 11 Jesper Asselman (Ned) 22 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 18 13 Vivien Brisse (Fra) 8 14 Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) 8 15 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) 8 16 Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) 8 17 Marco Coledan (Ita) 8 DNF Tristan Marguet (Swi) 1 DNF Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) 1 DNF Rafal Jeziorski (Pol) 1 DNF Rafal Jeziorski (Pol) 1 DNF Martyn Irvine (Irl) 1 DNF Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 1 DSQ Jonas Rickaert (Bel)

Women team sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:33.563 Elena Brejniva Olga Streltsova 2 Germany 0:00:33.598 Kristina Vogel Miriam Welte 3 Great Britain 0:00:33.771 Rebecca Angharad James Jessica Varnish 4 Netherlands 0:00:34.235 Shanne Braspennincx Elis Ligtlee 5 Spain 0:00:34.110 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 6 France 0:00:34.216 Sandie Clair Virginie Cueff 7 Poland 0:00:36.476 Katarzyna Kirschenstein Urszula Los 8 Ukraine 0:00:36.517 Tetyana Klimchenko Olena Tsyos 9 Finland 0:00:37.990 Pia Pensaari Elisa Arvo DNS Belgium Gilke Croket Sarah Inghelbrecht

Men team sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.636 Rene Enders Robert Forstemann Maximilian Levy 2 France 0:00:43.902 Gregory Bauge Michaël D'almeida François Pervis 3 Russia 0:00:44.537 Denis Dmitriev Andrey Kubeev Pavel Yakushevskiy 4 Great Britain 0:00:44.670 Kian Emadi-Coffin Philip Hindes Jason Kenny 5 Poland 0:00:44.774 Grzegorz Drejgier Kamil Kuczynski Krzysztof Maksel 6 Spain 0:00:44.794 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon 7 Netherlands 0:00:44.807 Matthijs Buchli Hugo Haak Jeffrey Hoogland 8 Czech Republic 0:00:45.457 Tomas Babek Pavel Kelemen Adam Ptacnik 9 Greece 0:00:45.543 Ioannis Kalogeropoulos Christos Volikakis Zafeirios Volikakis 10 Belarus 0:00:46.482 Uladzislau Novik Evgeni Veremchuk Artsiom Zaitsau 11 Ukraine 0:00:46.540 Gennadiy Genys Andriy Sach Andriy Vynokurov 12 Lithuania 0:00:49.136 Dominykas Bikinas Svajunas Jonauskas Arunas Lendel

Women team pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:26.556 Kate Archibald Elinor Barker Dani King Laura Trott 2 Poland 0:04:35.957 Eugenia Bujak Edyta Jasinska Katarzyna Pawlowska Malgorzata Wojtyra 3 Russia 0:04:34.491 Gulnaz Badykova Maria Mishina Irina Molicheva Evgeniya Romanyuta 4 Belgium 0:04:43.337 Evelyn Arys Els Belmans Jolien D'hoore Kelly Druyts 5 Ukraine 0:04:41.990 Ivanna Borovychenko Valeriya Kononenko Anna Nahirna Hanna Solovey 6 Italy 0:04:42.073 Beatrice Bartelloni Elena Cecchini Simona Frapporti Chiara Vannucci 7 Belarus 0:04:44.195 Volha Masiukovich Polina Pivovarova Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 8 Germany 0:04:44.241 Lisa Fischer Mieke Kröger Lisa Küllmer Stephanie Pohl 9 Lithuania 0:05:00.623 Roberta Pilkauskaite Vilija Sereikaite Ausrine Trebaite Egle Zablotskyte