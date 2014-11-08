Trending

Stultiens claims U23 European cyclo-cross title

Mikulaskova, Arzuffi round out women's podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)0:31:58
2Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
3Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)0:00:24
4Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:00:41
5Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic)
6Juliette Labous (France)0:00:52
7Lizzy Witlox (Netherlands)0:01:04
8Maelle Grossetete (France)0:01:08
9Jessica Lambracht (Germany)0:01:09
10Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:01:25
11Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands)0:01:32
12Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:01:36
13Hannah Payton (Great Britain)
14Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)0:01:38
15Vendula Kuntová (Czech Republic)0:01:39
16Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)0:01:46
17Ida Jansson (Sweden)0:01:49
18Alice Torcianti (Italy)0:01:54
19Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)0:02:17
20Olivia Hottinger (Switzerland)0:02:22
21Rebecca Gariboldi (Italy)0:02:24
22Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)0:02:43
23Adéla Safarofva (Czech Republic)0:02:52
24Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)0:03:04
25Denisa Lukesova (Czech Republic)0:03:38
26Erika Glajzova (Slovakia)0:04:30
27Johanna Müller (Germany)0:05:01
DNFLina Rausch (Germany)

