Stultiens claims U23 European cyclo-cross title
Mikulaskova, Arzuffi round out women's podium
U23 Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)
|0:31:58
|2
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|3
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)
|0:00:24
|4
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:00:41
|5
|Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic)
|6
|Juliette Labous (France)
|0:00:52
|7
|Lizzy Witlox (Netherlands)
|0:01:04
|8
|Maelle Grossetete (France)
|0:01:08
|9
|Jessica Lambracht (Germany)
|0:01:09
|10
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:01:25
|11
|Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands)
|0:01:32
|12
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:01:36
|13
|Hannah Payton (Great Britain)
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|0:01:38
|15
|Vendula Kuntová (Czech Republic)
|0:01:39
|16
|Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
|0:01:46
|17
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|0:01:49
|18
|Alice Torcianti (Italy)
|0:01:54
|19
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
|0:02:17
|20
|Olivia Hottinger (Switzerland)
|0:02:22
|21
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Italy)
|0:02:24
|22
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|0:02:43
|23
|Adéla Safarofva (Czech Republic)
|0:02:52
|24
|Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)
|0:03:04
|25
|Denisa Lukesova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:38
|26
|Erika Glajzova (Slovakia)
|0:04:30
|27
|Johanna Müller (Germany)
|0:05:01
|DNF
|Lina Rausch (Germany)
