Cant wins European cyclo-cross championship

Havlikova, Wyman round out podium in Germany

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:45:57
2Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)0:00:03
3Nikki Harris (Great Britain)0:00:05
4Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:00:12
5Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)0:00:27
6Jolien Verschueren (Belgium)
7Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)0:00:35
8Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)0:00:36
9Marlene Petit (France)0:00:56
10Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)0:01:39
11Lisa Heckmann (Germany)0:01:52
12Githa Michiels (Belgium)0:02:00
13Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic)0:02:42
14Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)0:02:53
15Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland)0:03:01
16Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)0:03:25
17Stefanie Paul (Germany)0:04:28
18Yvonne Fiedler (Germany)0:05:18
19Livia Hanesova (Slovakia)0:08:43
DNFAgnes Naumann (Germany)

