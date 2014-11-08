Cant wins European cyclo-cross championship
Havlikova, Wyman round out podium in Germany
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|0:45:57
|2
|Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:03
|3
|Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
|0:00:05
|4
|Helen Wyman (Great Britain)
|0:00:12
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
|0:00:27
|6
|Jolien Verschueren (Belgium)
|7
|Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)
|0:00:35
|8
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)
|0:00:36
|9
|Marlene Petit (France)
|0:00:56
|10
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)
|0:01:39
|11
|Lisa Heckmann (Germany)
|0:01:52
|12
|Githa Michiels (Belgium)
|0:02:00
|13
|Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic)
|0:02:42
|14
|Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)
|0:02:53
|15
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland)
|0:03:01
|16
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
|0:03:25
|17
|Stefanie Paul (Germany)
|0:04:28
|18
|Yvonne Fiedler (Germany)
|0:05:18
|19
|Livia Hanesova (Slovakia)
|0:08:43
|DNF
|Agnes Naumann (Germany)
