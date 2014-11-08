Trending

Iserbyt wins European junior cyclo-cross title

Jaspers makes it a Belgian 1-2, Jacobs third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:49:35
2Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)0:00:47
3Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)0:00:51
4Max Gulickx (Netherlands)0:00:52
5Simon Andreassen (Denmark)0:01:13
6Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:01:18
7Stefano Sala (Italy)0:01:20
8Alessio Dhoore (Belgium)0:01:23
9Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)0:01:28
10Mehdy Henriet (France)0:01:37
11Thijs Wolsink (Netherlands)0:02:02
12Wesley Floren (Netherlands)0:02:04
13Sandy Dujardin (France)0:02:08
14Briek Hermans (Belgium)0:02:14
15Giorgio Rossi (Italy)0:02:21
16Thomas Bonnet (France)0:02:22
17Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)0:02:23
18Tanguy Turgis (France)0:02:24
19Gianni Siebens (Belgium)0:02:34
20Ludwig Cords (Germany)0:02:45
21Tijl Pauwels (Belgium)0:02:47
22Federico Mandelli (Italy)0:02:49
23Erik Boer (Netherlands)0:02:55
24Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)0:02:56
25Dylan Bouwmans (Netherlands)0:02:59
26Jente Tielemans (Belgium)0:03:05
27Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:03:22
28Anthon Charmig (Denmark)0:03:41
29Martin Matgecek (Czech Republic)0:03:44
30Poul Rudolph (Germany)0:03:45
31Szymon Sajnok (Poland)0:03:47
32Edoardo Nichele (Italy)0:03:48
33Colin Heiderscheid (Luxembourg)0:03:52
34Mario Junquera San Millan (Spain)0:06:54
35Lukás Kunt (Czech Republic)0:04:21
36Jonás Brezina (Czech Republic)0:04:25
37Roman Benc (Czech Republic)0:04:27
38Joël Grab (Switzerland)0:04:32
39Tom Rees (Luxembourg)0:04:43
40Björn Traenckner (Germany)0:04:50
41Jaroslav Vojír (Czech Republic)0:04:54
42Loïs Dufaux (Switzerland)0:05:07
43Michel Ries (Luxembourg)0:05:32
44Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)0:05:34
45Maximilian Möbis (Germany)0:05:35
46Martin Meiler (Germany)0:05:40
47Jonatan Östlund (Sweden)0:05:53
48Andreas Lund-Andresen (Denmark)0:05:54
49Raphael Schröder (Germany)0:06:09
50Lauritz Urnauer (Germany)0:06:23
51Rasmus Gøtke (Denmark)
52Ted Pettersson (Sweden)0:06:39
53Václav Sirucek (Czech Republic)0:06:42
54Christian Storgaard (Denmark)0:06:54
55Tarik Haupt (Germany)0:07:02
56Noah Fries (Luxembourg)0:07:03
57Alexis Bourmaud (France)0:07:21
58Joel Burman (Sweden)
59Herman Larsson (Sweden)
60Jakub Kurty (Slovakia)

