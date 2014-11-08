Iserbyt wins European junior cyclo-cross title
Jaspers makes it a Belgian 1-2, Jacobs third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:49:35
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)
|0:00:47
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|0:00:51
|4
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|0:00:52
|5
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|0:01:13
|6
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:01:18
|7
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|0:01:20
|8
|Alessio Dhoore (Belgium)
|0:01:23
|9
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|0:01:28
|10
|Mehdy Henriet (France)
|0:01:37
|11
|Thijs Wolsink (Netherlands)
|0:02:02
|12
|Wesley Floren (Netherlands)
|0:02:04
|13
|Sandy Dujardin (France)
|0:02:08
|14
|Briek Hermans (Belgium)
|0:02:14
|15
|Giorgio Rossi (Italy)
|0:02:21
|16
|Thomas Bonnet (France)
|0:02:22
|17
|Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)
|0:02:23
|18
|Tanguy Turgis (France)
|0:02:24
|19
|Gianni Siebens (Belgium)
|0:02:34
|20
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|0:02:45
|21
|Tijl Pauwels (Belgium)
|0:02:47
|22
|Federico Mandelli (Italy)
|0:02:49
|23
|Erik Boer (Netherlands)
|0:02:55
|24
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:02:56
|25
|Dylan Bouwmans (Netherlands)
|0:02:59
|26
|Jente Tielemans (Belgium)
|0:03:05
|27
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|0:03:22
|28
|Anthon Charmig (Denmark)
|0:03:41
|29
|Martin Matgecek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:44
|30
|Poul Rudolph (Germany)
|0:03:45
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|0:03:47
|32
|Edoardo Nichele (Italy)
|0:03:48
|33
|Colin Heiderscheid (Luxembourg)
|0:03:52
|34
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Spain)
|0:06:54
|35
|Lukás Kunt (Czech Republic)
|0:04:21
|36
|Jonás Brezina (Czech Republic)
|0:04:25
|37
|Roman Benc (Czech Republic)
|0:04:27
|38
|Joël Grab (Switzerland)
|0:04:32
|39
|Tom Rees (Luxembourg)
|0:04:43
|40
|Björn Traenckner (Germany)
|0:04:50
|41
|Jaroslav Vojír (Czech Republic)
|0:04:54
|42
|Loïs Dufaux (Switzerland)
|0:05:07
|43
|Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
|0:05:32
|44
|Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:34
|45
|Maximilian Möbis (Germany)
|0:05:35
|46
|Martin Meiler (Germany)
|0:05:40
|47
|Jonatan Östlund (Sweden)
|0:05:53
|48
|Andreas Lund-Andresen (Denmark)
|0:05:54
|49
|Raphael Schröder (Germany)
|0:06:09
|50
|Lauritz Urnauer (Germany)
|0:06:23
|51
|Rasmus Gøtke (Denmark)
|52
|Ted Pettersson (Sweden)
|0:06:39
|53
|Václav Sirucek (Czech Republic)
|0:06:42
|54
|Christian Storgaard (Denmark)
|0:06:54
|55
|Tarik Haupt (Germany)
|0:07:02
|56
|Noah Fries (Luxembourg)
|0:07:03
|57
|Alexis Bourmaud (France)
|0:07:21
|58
|Joel Burman (Sweden)
|59
|Herman Larsson (Sweden)
|60
|Jakub Kurty (Slovakia)
