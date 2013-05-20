Barel and Moseley win Enduro World Series opener
Punta Ala hosts round 1
Enduro: -
The Enduro World Series kicked off at the second pro race of the Superenduro powered by SRAM season. Everyone was waiting for this weekend after months of anticipation.
Before the race, it was almost impossible to guess who would be victorious. With the level of the field, there were more than 30 riders all in with a real chance of winning.
Over the course of the four special stages, French mountain bike legend, Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Team), emerged as the winner. It was on the trail named Rock-Oh, the longest and most technical stage of the race, where he stamped his dominance, winning the Red Bull Time Rush in the process.
Winner of stage 1, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale), pushed hard to catch him, but finished 13 seconds behind his countryman. Third overall went to the former four cross specialist Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox Factory Team). Narrowly missing out on a podium was 16-year-old Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) from Belgium, who will definitely be a talent to watch for the future.
With Barel, Clementz and Graves on the podium, there was a downhill world champion, a four cross world champion and one of the world's top enduro specialists.
"I'm not surprised that there are riders on the podium from different disciplines because the enduro is about all of the mountain and that's what we do every day!" said race winner Barel.
"My legs hurt, my ass hurts, I've never eaten so much. Now beer and the beach!" said Cedric Gracia as he ended his weekend in Punta Ala.
EMBA advisor and former downhill world champion, Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), won ahead of the another former downhill world champion Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre International). Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) took the third spot.
The road to enduro began six years ago for the Superenduro. The young discipline has been evolving ever since. Among the riders were different wheel sizes, prototypes and top secret electronic suspension we will see in the future.
The Enduro World Series takes a two-week break before the circuit heads to Gemona for the third round.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Barel
|0:20:38
|2
|Jerome Clementz
|0:00:12
|3
|Jared Graves
|0:00:15
|4
|Martin Maes
|0:00:34
|5
|Dan Atherton
|0:00:39
|6
|Benjamin Cruz
|0:00:53
|7
|Samuel Blenkinsop
|0:00:56
|8
|Remy Absalon
|0:00:56
|9
|Joe Barnes
|0:00:57
|10
|Josh Carlson
|0:01:00
|11
|Alex Lupato
|0:01:02
|12
|Florian Nicolai
|0:01:11
|13
|Manuel Ducci
|0:01:15
|14
|Ludovic May
|0:01:16
|15
|Brian Lopes
|0:01:17
|16
|Curtis Keene
|0:01:22
|17
|Cedric Ravanel
|0:01:22
|18
|Thomas Lapeyrie
|0:01:24
|19
|Nicolas Vouilloz
|0:01:24
|20
|Francois Bailly Maitre
|0:01:25
|21
|Th O Galy
|0:01:29
|22
|Loic Bruni
|0:01:30
|23
|Arnould Jeremy
|0:01:31
|24
|Vittorio Gambirasio
|0:01:35
|25
|Alex Cure
|0:01:40
|26
|Cedric Gracia
|0:01:42
|27
|Nicolas Quere
|0:01:43
|28
|Simon Andre
|0:01:47
|29
|Florian Golay
|0:01:48
|30
|Steve Peat
|0:01:48
|31
|Denny Lupato
|0:01:49
|32
|Damien Oton
|0:01:51
|33
|Greg Minnaar
|0:01:51
|34
|Davide Sottocornola
|0:01:53
|35
|Yoann Barelli
|0:01:53
|36
|Nicola Casadei
|0:02:00
|37
|Greg Callaghan
|0:02:03
|38
|Adam Craig
|0:02:04
|39
|Lukas Anrig
|0:02:06
|40
|Mark Scott
|0:02:07
|41
|Francesco Colombo
|0:02:10
|41
|Petrik Bršckner
|43
|Yannick Pontal
|0:02:13
|44
|Maurian Marnay
|0:02:14
|45
|Gary Forrest
|0:02:17
|46
|Duncan Riffle
|0:02:20
|47
|Jhon Hauer
|0:02:21
|48
|Sam Flanagan
|0:02:25
|49
|Antonin Gourgin
|0:02:25
|50
|Josh Bryceland
|0:02:28
|51
|Cl Ment Benoit
|0:02:30
|52
|Tobias Reiser
|0:02:31
|53
|Trocello Maurin
|0:02:35
|54
|Leoluca Scurria
|0:02:38
|55
|Max Schumann
|0:02:40
|56
|Michael Schžrer
|0:02:42
|57
|Markus Reiser
|0:02:43
|58
|Regnier Bryan
|0:02:44
|59
|Daniel Jacquemot
|0:02:49
|60
|Matteo Raimondi
|0:02:51
|61
|Tobias Pantling
|0:02:52
|62
|Ludwig D™Hl
|0:02:52
|63
|Thomas Decugis
|0:02:54
|64
|Laurent Solliet
|0:02:56
|65
|Paul Aston
|0:02:56
|66
|Baptiste Gaillot
|0:02:58
|67
|Senechal Yannick
|0:03:01
|68
|Jacopo Orbassano
|0:03:05
|69
|Peter Mlinar
|0:03:08
|70
|Robert Kordez
|0:03:09
|71
|Stefano Migliorini
|0:03:09
|72
|Mathew Stuttard
|0:03:12
|73
|Alex Balaud
|0:03:13
|74
|James Shirley
|0:03:14
|75
|Kevin Lorenzato
|0:03:21
|75
|Pierre Yves Liverneaux
|77
|Nejc Rutar
|0:03:22
|78
|Balz Weber
|0:03:28
|79
|Demailly Aur Lien
|0:03:29
|80
|Stefano Rota
|0:03:35
|81
|Andr Wagenknecht
|0:03:35
|82
|Andrea Pirazzoli
|0:03:37
|83
|Marovelli Xavier
|0:03:40
|84
|Nace Krivonog
|0:03:43
|85
|Tracy F Moseley
|0:03:44
|86
|Aidan Bishop
|0:03:45
|87
|Jeremy Voet
|0:03:49
|88
|Scott Laughland
|0:03:49
|89
|Michal Prokop
|0:03:50
|90
|Francesco Formichi
|0:03:50
|91
|Pietro Chinucci
|0:03:55
|92
|Marco Fidalgo
|0:03:55
|93
|Ulysse Francoglio
|0:04:02
|94
|Stuart Nicholson
|0:04:03
|95
|David Thibaud
|0:04:04
|96
|Ari Kurvinen
|0:04:05
|97
|Paolo Fenocchio
|0:04:11
|98
|Francesco Fregona
|0:04:15
|99
|Damien Saint Patrice
|0:04:15
|100
|Anthony Garcia
|0:04:17
|101
|Liam Moynihan
|0:04:19
|102
|Ryan Connell
|0:04:21
|103
|Marco Buehler
|0:04:22
|104
|Gabrillargues Mehdi
|0:04:24
|105
|Nic Bennett Kaschub
|0:04:27
|106
|Martino Di Pierdomenico
|0:04:27
|107
|Dimitri Modesti
|0:04:30
|108
|Michele Destefanis
|0:04:33
|109
|Francesco Crespi
|0:04:34
|110
|Pavel Cep
|0:04:34
|111
|Clement Decugis
|0:04:35
|112
|James Mac Ferran
|0:04:38
|113
|Emmeline F Ragot
|0:04:39
|114
|Giovanni Barbolini
|0:04:46
|115
|Richards James
|0:04:47
|116
|Gerardo Bottinelli
|0:04:47
|117
|Primoz Strancar
|0:04:48
|118
|Mattia Trabaldo
|0:04:50
|119
|Gilardo Alberto
|0:04:51
|120
|Andrea Toniati
|0:04:51
|121
|Inti Rossi
|0:04:52
|122
|Max Leitsberger
|0:04:53
|123
|Julien Barthelemy
|0:04:55
|124
|Oliver Carter
|0:04:56
|125
|Arno Faucher
|0:04:58
|126
|Robin Matot
|0:04:58
|127
|Davide Bozza
|0:05:00
|128
|Davide Niccolai
|0:05:00
|129
|Davide Carissimi
|0:05:04
|130
|Sebastien Claquin
|0:05:04
|131
|Diego Bonacina
|0:05:09
|132
|Marco Pegoraro
|0:05:13
|133
|Fabio Di Renzo
|0:05:14
|134
|Gabriele Tarsia Incuria
|0:05:16
|135
|Thomas Blondeau
|0:05:16
|136
|Stefano Toffoletti
|0:05:19
|137
|Alberto Seco Puente
|0:05:21
|138
|Tobias Woggon
|0:05:22
|139
|Andrej Bratina
|0:05:22
|140
|Cecile F Ravanel
|0:05:25
|141
|Paolo Castegnaro
|0:05:26
|142
|Tristan Tunstall
|0:05:28
|143
|Andrea Scappini
|0:05:28
|144
|Franceswco Baroni
|0:05:31
|144
|Magnin Robin
|146
|Gulli Charly
|0:05:33
|147
|Unknown
|0:05:35
|148
|Brodie Hood
|0:05:38
|149
|Valter Krajnik
|0:05:39
|150
|Pietro Cuffini
|0:05:43
|151
|Bonifay Patrick
|0:05:45
|152
|Luca Mellana
|0:05:47
|153
|Fraser Andrew
|0:05:50
|154
|Davide Gilardo
|0:05:55
|155
|Marco Vincenzi
|0:05:55
|156
|Mikel Cadi¥Anos Loidi
|0:05:55
|157
|Anneke F Beerten
|0:05:57
|158
|Juuso Pihlaja
|0:05:57
|159
|Mattia Moraschi
|0:06:00
|160
|Cristopher Bertotto
|0:06:01
|161
|Marco Bologna
|0:06:03
|162
|Primoz Gams
|0:06:03
|163
|Carlo Sabbia
|0:06:04
|164
|Thomas Jouet Pastre
|0:06:11
|165
|Michele Pasquali
|0:06:12
|166
|Marechal Jeremie
|0:06:18
|167
|Chaffre Camille
|0:06:19
|168
|Johannes Riebl
|0:06:20
|169
|Simone Invernizzi
|0:06:20
|170
|Paulo Valle
|0:06:24
|171
|Sylvain Maronneau
|0:06:25
|172
|Ines F Thoma
|0:06:25
|173
|Sam Pantling
|0:06:27
|174
|Pauline F Dieffenthaler
|0:06:28
|175
|Michele Lungherini
|0:06:32
|176
|Dmitri Repkin
|0:06:34
|177
|Marco Cenni
|0:06:35
|177
|Baptiste Ramblier
|179
|Alessandro Bagnoli
|0:06:35
|180
|Neil Donoghue
|0:06:39
|181
|Davide De Bella
|0:06:40
|182
|Desrousseaux Jeremy
|0:06:45
|183
|Nicola Raffaelli
|0:06:46
|184
|Michele Dell'andrea
|0:06:49
|185
|Marco Ricci
|0:06:53
|186
|Andrea Verardo
|0:06:53
|187
|Unknown
|0:06:55
|188
|Luciano Carcheri
|0:06:56
|189
|Franco Manera
|0:06:58
|190
|Kelli F Emmett
|0:06:59
|191
|Fabio Magistri
|0:07:00
|192
|Massimiliano Manganelli
|0:07:01
|193
|Tiziano Roberti
|0:07:01
|194
|Morten Krogh Hansen
|0:07:01
|195
|Marco Fumagalli
|0:07:03
|196
|Silvio Ricci
|0:07:06
|197
|Rocco Savani
|0:07:09
|198
|Corrado Drago
|0:07:09
|199
|Massimiliano Baccolini
|0:07:13
|200
|Daniel Naftali
|0:07:15
|201
|Gianluca Romano
|0:07:17
|202
|Matteo Micheli
|0:07:18
|203
|Roberto Masciadri
|0:07:19
|204
|Julien Prenez
|0:07:21
|205
|Anthony Marro
|0:07:26
|206
|Marco Tani
|0:07:29
|207
|Michele Miani
|0:07:29
|208
|Matteo Fabbri
|0:07:31
|209
|Alessio Lenzi
|0:07:31
|210
|Aled Griffiths
|0:07:31
|211
|David Grazi
|0:07:32
|212
|Fabrizio Frassine
|0:07:34
|213
|Luca Invernizzi
|0:07:36
|214
|Lorenzo Piazza
|0:07:37
|215
|Julien Bolota
|0:07:38
|216
|Luigi De Santi
|0:07:39
|217
|Marco Crivello
|0:07:39
|218
|Gael Wirz
|0:07:41
|219
|Enrico Carlassara
|0:07:42
|220
|Richard Hamilton
|0:07:43
|221
|Sandro Simon
|0:07:44
|221
|Lorraine F Truong
|223
|Rizzetto Christophe
|0:07:46
|224
|David Döaz Blanco
|0:07:50
|225
|Fabio Falsini
|0:07:54
|226
|Anita F Gehrig
|0:07:56
|227
|Markus Baumann
|0:07:59
|228
|Gianluca Caruso
|0:07:59
|229
|Marco Toniolo
|0:08:00
|230
|Massimo Parenzi
|0:08:02
|231
|Isabeau F Courdurier
|0:08:10
|232
|Davide Barro
|0:08:12
|233
|Matteo Palazzi
|0:08:14
|234
|Paolo Cianci
|0:08:14
|235
|Fabio Gottardi
|0:08:15
|236
|Emanuele Pratico
|0:08:16
|237
|Simone Tabarrani
|0:08:17
|238
|Mirko Muzzi
|0:08:19
|239
|Rolland Jerome
|0:08:22
|240
|Julia F Hofmann
|0:08:24
|241
|Simone Suzzi
|0:08:25
|242
|Giovanni Zunino
|0:08:29
|243
|Guille Gomez Fernandez
|0:08:30
|244
|Denis Benita
|0:08:31
|245
|Anais F Pajot
|0:08:32
|246
|Alain Giordano
|0:08:34
|247
|Brunel Olivier
|0:08:36
|248
|Francesco Castioni
|0:08:36
|249
|Valentina F Macheda
|0:08:38
|250
|Riccardo Lucidi
|0:08:39
|251
|Federico Ottonello
|0:08:43
|252
|Piero Magoni
|0:08:44
|253
|Fabio Gori
|0:08:53
|254
|Valrie F Schandene
|0:08:55
|255
|Caro F Gehrig
|0:08:58
|256
|Roberto Antali
|0:09:02
|257
|Amedeo Giofrô
|0:09:03
|258
|Massimiliano Tavera
|0:09:14
|259
|Stefano Cinotti
|0:09:17
|260
|Fabian Scholz
|0:09:18
|261
|Marco Perletti
|0:09:19
|262
|Mauro Barsi
|0:09:19
|263
|Katy F Winton
|0:09:20
|264
|Anka F Martin
|0:09:22
|265
|Luca Scassa
|0:09:23
|266
|Fabrice Aversa
|0:09:31
|267
|Alessandro Resi
|0:09:35
|268
|Mauro Rivellini
|0:09:36
|269
|Laura F Rossin
|0:09:41
|270
|Michele Bellagamba
|0:09:43
|271
|Alex Stock
|0:09:45
|272
|Raul Fattori
|0:09:48
|273
|Gabriele Cecioni
|0:09:48
|274
|Samuele Parentini
|0:09:52
|275
|Fabio Filosa
|0:10:03
|276
|Simone Giunta
|0:10:07
|277
|Marco Botticchio
|0:10:07
|278
|Federico Vinci
|0:10:12
|279
|Rodrigo Cabello
|0:10:13
|280
|Chiara F Pastore
|0:10:20
|281
|Luigi Svanosio
|0:10:22
|282
|Massimo Pili
|0:10:23
|283
|Sergio Belotti
|0:10:29
|284
|Pietro Lamiani
|0:10:33
|285
|Maria Federic F Zanotto
|0:10:35
|286
|Andrea Mancuso
|0:10:39
|287
|Gianni Bendetti
|0:10:45
|288
|Samuli Louko
|0:10:48
|289
|Paul Malissard
|0:10:49
|290
|Unknown
|0:10:52
|291
|Francesco Bucciantini
|0:10:56
|292
|Ivan Milini
|0:10:56
|293
|Fabio Breuza
|0:10:59
|294
|Simone Pini
|0:11:05
|295
|Sergio Gramegna
|0:11:05
|296
|Piero Didona
|0:11:09
|297
|Francesco Cini
|0:11:16
|298
|Bloch Alexis
|0:11:21
|299
|Andrea Rosadini
|0:11:31
|300
|Alessandro Cecchetti
|0:11:34
|301
|Simone Seri
|0:11:36
|302
|Antonio Valentini
|0:11:37
|303
|Hanna F Oletrž
|0:11:39
|304
|Francesco De Felici
|0:11:40
|305
|Davide Cappetti
|0:11:41
|306
|Christian Hees
|0:11:47
|307
|Marcello Pizzi
|0:11:48
|308
|Giacomo Marconi
|0:11:49
|309
|Petit F Pauline
|0:11:53
|310
|Andy White
|0:11:55
|311
|Maurizio Lazzarini
|0:11:58
|312
|Fabio Conti
|0:12:01
|313
|William Valeri
|0:12:06
|314
|Fabrizio Marini
|0:12:09
|315
|Francesco Gelli
|0:12:10
|316
|Ulrich Kaschub
|0:12:11
|317
|Adrian Testa
|0:12:16
|318
|Andrea Grasso
|0:12:33
|319
|Maurizio Bandini
|0:12:35
|320
|Francesco Caso
|0:12:35
|321
|Napolitano Alessandro
|0:12:41
|322
|Riccardo Nicchi
|0:12:43
|323
|Marco Mengozzi
|0:12:43
|324
|Enrico Landucci
|0:13:00
|325
|Isaia Laudi
|0:13:00
|326
|Maurizio Mariani
|0:13:01
|327
|Grega Zvan
|0:13:04
|328
|Antonio Branchi
|0:13:10
|329
|Marie F Kunst
|0:13:25
|330
|Teodoro Rofrano
|0:13:35
|331
|Enrico Puliti
|0:13:35
|332
|Andrea Chiri
|0:13:36
|333
|Nicola Bassi
|0:13:51
|334
|Massimiliano Baldinotti
|0:14:00
|335
|Alessandro Misino
|336
|Gali Jean Baptiste
|0:14:01
|337
|Andrea Pedini
|0:14:07
|338
|Simone Carniani
|0:14:50
|339
|Massimo Artudi
|0:14:56
|340
|Tomas Hradecky
|0:15:25
|341
|Marco Vezio Marcello
|0:15:36
|342
|Niccolo Fanciulli
|0:15:40
|343
|Genevieve F Baril Guerard
|0:15:52
|344
|Paolo Guerrieri
|0:15:53
|345
|Alan Horton
|0:15:54
|346
|Paolo Antonio Fedeli
|0:15:57
|347
|Emanuele Iodice
|0:16:00
|348
|Davide Brondi
|0:16:17
|349
|Tatiana F De Souza Melo
|0:16:19
|350
|Mario Burelli
|0:16:40
|351
|Antonio Cavaliere
|0:16:53
|352
|Giuseppe Spiga
|0:16:58
|353
|Daniele Sanchini
|0:17:24
|354
|Lorenzo Sormani
|0:17:37
|355
|Alfredo Ranieri
|0:17:39
|356
|Luca Terzaroli
|0:17:51
|357
|Federico Cherubini
|0:18:05
|358
|Davide Forassiepi
|0:18:06
|359
|Paolo Lancini
|0:18:10
|360
|Stefano Boschi
|0:18:37
|361
|Ignazio Spatola
|0:18:48
|362
|Gian Mocali
|0:18:59
|363
|Mauro Schiavo
|0:19:02
|364
|Francesco Spagnuolo
|0:19:03
|365
|Luca Federici
|0:19:06
|366
|Davide Tempini
|0:19:20
|367
|Federico Zuccari
|0:20:13
|368
|Fabio Maraca
|0:24:26
|369
|Bruno Becchi
|0:25:09
|370
|Quentin Agasse
|0:25:11
|371
|Brice Liebrechts
|0:25:31
|372
|Danilo Bernardini
|0:26:18
|373
|Edmunds Grostins
|0:27:05
|374
|Alan Levick
|0:27:29
|DNS
|Bruno Zanchi
|DNS
|Johnny Magis
|DNS
|Jordan Navarro
|DNS
|Loris Vergier
|DNS
|Maxi Dickerhoff
|DNS
|Gustav Wildhaber
|DNS
|Zuretti Dorian
|DNS
|Luciano Cordone
|DNS
|Alex Zampieri
|DNS
|Kristijan Medvescek
|DNS
|James Mcknight
|DNS
|Carletto Germanetto
|DNS
|Eychenne Arnaud
|DNS
|Michele Tardini
|DNS
|Giorgio Righi
|DNS
|Umberto Zauli
|DNS
|Roberto Pezzotta
|DNS
|Francesco Menozzi
|DNS
|Alexis Lebert
|DNS
|Colange Vincent
|DNS
|Yann Gadoin
|DNS
|Anne Caroline F Chausson
|DNS
|Morgane F Such
|DNS
|Catherine F Smith
|DNS
|Dave Herbert
|DNS
|Lewis Kirkwood
|DNS
|Trevor Worsey
|DNS
|Adrien Dailly
|DNS
|Andrea Mori
|DNS
|Martino Dipierdoenico
|DNS
|Bron Kilian
|DNS
|Bouvier S Bastien
|DNS
|Dario Lazzarin
|DNS
|Massimo Serri
|DNS
|Simone Gabbrielli
|DNS
|Simone Riccioni
|DNS
|Christopher Wooldridge
|DNS
|Luca Tomassetti
|DNS
|Eric Bourdonnec
|DNS
|Roberto Greppi
|DNS
|Dimitri Brundu
|DNS
|Vincenzo Camplani
|DNS
|Davide Manzone
|DNS
|Ruggero Gatto
|DNS
|Alessio Mulas
|DNS
|Agatno Giannino
|DNS
|Riccardo Burlotti
|DNS
|Matteo Pavin
|DNS
|Antonio Suero
|DNS
|Luca Forteschi
|DNS
|Pier Paolo Marani
|DNS
|Elfi Bettiol
|DNS
|Kilchenmann Sven
|DNS
|Parodi Thomas
|DNS
|Magnin R Mi
|DNS
|Federico Bettini
|DNS
|Derek Tracy
|DNS
|Gianluca Bilotti
|DNS
|Pasquale Rofrano
|DNS
|Davide Tacchini
|DNS
|Ferrari Jean Baptiste
|DNS
|Yuri Versuraro
|DNS
|Marco Dorini
|DNS
|Biagino Pignataro
|DNS
|Loris Pignataro
|DNS
|Beeli Armin
|DNS
|Tiziano Giunta
|DNS
|Nicola Cingano
|DNS
|Andrea Ziliani
|DNS
|Milan Smetanök
|DNS
|David Mestek
|DNF
|Andrea Tondi
|DNF
|Paolo Muriana
|DNF
|Sauro Cecere
|DNF
|Stefano Morandi
|DNF
|Magnin Amaury
|DNF
|Camillo Giagnacovo
|DNF
|Micheal Bonanni
