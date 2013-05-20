Image 1 of 28 After three titles in a World Cup downhill, and several national titles, Fabien Barel seemed to have abandoned the races forever. Fortunately he came back, with the enduro, and is back in the best way. He is one of the most technical riders, clean and fast as ever. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 2 of 28 EWS gets real with the opening press conference, held on Thursday. Presented by Chris Ball, Managing Director of Enduro World Series, Enrico Guala and Franco Monchiero Superenduro founders and Thomas Daddi, President of the local organization, I-MTB, the press conference panel featured enduro specialist Jerome Clementz, two-time Italian Champion Andrea Bruno, gravity living legend Nicolas Vouilloz, USA specialist Curtis Keene and BMX and Anne Caroline Chausson. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 3 of 28 The first ever race of the Enduro World Series was staged in italy. Sun, seaside and beautiful trails are the special flavours of this historic event (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 4 of 28 (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 5 of 28 The Superenduro (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 6 of 28 This one in Punta Ala is the first worldwide round of the Enduro World Series and there is no ranking yet. How to determine the starting list then? Easy, choose a cute girl and pull out the best riders in the world using the most neutral way. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 7 of 28 Just before the prologue stage kicks off, it began raining, making the streets slippery (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 8 of 28 Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) won the prologue stage. She (Ibis) not only dominated the women's competition, but placed 67th in the men’s field!. Unfortunatelly a big crash on PS1 on Sunday forced her to quit the race. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 9 of 28 With an urban downhill prologue it's easy to get a lot of public along the course. This time though it was a big show! (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 10 of 28 Everyone expected the top fifteen riders to hold their places, but nobody would have predicted a win for France's Alex Cure (Yeti - Urge Team), denying his countrymen Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Team) and Cedric Gracia (SantaCruz - CG Racing Brigade). (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 11 of 28 In the finish area was setted the hot spot for the winner of the prologue. This is the moment when Alex Cure takes the place of Jeremy Arnauld (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 12 of 28 The finish area was crowd to cheer the winners of the stage (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 13 of 28 This is Italy. The local people were watching the riders with curiosity and wonder from the comfort of home (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 14 of 28 Nine faces, nine main characters of the urban prologue stage coming from enduro, downill or cross country. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 15 of 28 Women's podium at EWS - Punta Ala (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 16 of 28 Men's podium at EWS - Punta Ala (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 17 of 28 The young gun Martin Maes, 16 (Team GT), was on fire! He finished fourth overall although he crashed on PS4 (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 18 of 28 The race was tough not only for the chrono stages but also for the long and demanding transfer stages (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 19 of 28 The four special stages were really technical and demanding. The course was 65km long with a total climb of 1780m. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 20 of 28 In the women's race, EMBA advisor and former Downhill World Champion, Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), won ahead of Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre International). Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) took the third spot. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 21 of 28 Jared Graves closes the podium (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 22 of 28 With such a long race there were many technical problems. Al Stock seems not to care about riding without tire. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 23 of 28 Many journalists, photographers and filmers were long the stages today to capture all the action from this very first EWS. Sometimes, however, they were too much into the action. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 24 of 28 Steve Peat, the legend finished 30th overall in his first enduro race. At the end of the race he said that now it's time to train a little more and be competitive for the next round (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 25 of 28 Jerome Clementz, second overall won the first special stage for 0.2s on Fabien Barel (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 26 of 28 Track walk of the top riders before PS3 starts (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 27 of 28 One man show. Cedric Gracia is having fun with his friend Brian Lopes. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 28 of 28 Spiderman in the paddock area just behind Jerome Clementz. (Image credit: Matteo Cappe)

The Enduro World Series kicked off at the second pro race of the Superenduro powered by SRAM season. Everyone was waiting for this weekend after months of anticipation.

Before the race, it was almost impossible to guess who would be victorious. With the level of the field, there were more than 30 riders all in with a real chance of winning.

Over the course of the four special stages, French mountain bike legend, Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Team), emerged as the winner. It was on the trail named Rock-Oh, the longest and most technical stage of the race, where he stamped his dominance, winning the Red Bull Time Rush in the process.

Winner of stage 1, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale), pushed hard to catch him, but finished 13 seconds behind his countryman. Third overall went to the former four cross specialist Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox Factory Team). Narrowly missing out on a podium was 16-year-old Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) from Belgium, who will definitely be a talent to watch for the future.

With Barel, Clementz and Graves on the podium, there was a downhill world champion, a four cross world champion and one of the world's top enduro specialists.

"I'm not surprised that there are riders on the podium from different disciplines because the enduro is about all of the mountain and that's what we do every day!" said race winner Barel.

"My legs hurt, my ass hurts, I've never eaten so much. Now beer and the beach!" said Cedric Gracia as he ended his weekend in Punta Ala.

EMBA advisor and former downhill world champion, Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), won ahead of the another former downhill world champion Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre International). Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) took the third spot.

The road to enduro began six years ago for the Superenduro. The young discipline has been evolving ever since. Among the riders were different wheel sizes, prototypes and top secret electronic suspension we will see in the future.

The Enduro World Series takes a two-week break before the circuit heads to Gemona for the third round.