Barel and Moseley win Enduro World Series opener

Punta Ala hosts round 1

Image 1 of 28

After three titles in a World Cup downhill, and several national titles, Fabien Barel seemed to have abandoned the races forever. Fortunately he came back, with the enduro, and is back in the best way. He is one of the most technical riders, clean and fast as ever.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 2 of 28

EWS gets real with the opening press conference, held on Thursday. Presented by Chris Ball, Managing Director of Enduro World Series, Enrico Guala and Franco Monchiero Superenduro founders and Thomas Daddi, President of the local organization, I-MTB, the press conference panel featured enduro specialist Jerome Clementz, two-time Italian Champion Andrea Bruno, gravity living legend Nicolas Vouilloz, USA specialist Curtis Keene and BMX and Anne Caroline Chausson.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 3 of 28

The first ever race of the Enduro World Series was staged in italy. Sun, seaside and beautiful trails are the special flavours of this historic event

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 4 of 28

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 5 of 28

The Superenduro

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 6 of 28

This one in Punta Ala is the first worldwide round of the Enduro World Series and there is no ranking yet. How to determine the starting list then? Easy, choose a cute girl and pull out the best riders in the world using the most neutral way.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 7 of 28

Just before the prologue stage kicks off, it began raining, making the streets slippery

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 8 of 28

Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) won the prologue stage. She (Ibis) not only dominated the women's competition, but placed 67th in the men’s field!. Unfortunatelly a big crash on PS1 on Sunday forced her to quit the race.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 9 of 28

With an urban downhill prologue it's easy to get a lot of public along the course. This time though it was a big show!

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 10 of 28

Everyone expected the top fifteen riders to hold their places, but nobody would have predicted a win for France's Alex Cure (Yeti - Urge Team), denying his countrymen Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Team) and Cedric Gracia (SantaCruz - CG Racing Brigade).

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 11 of 28

In the finish area was setted the hot spot for the winner of the prologue. This is the moment when Alex Cure takes the place of Jeremy Arnauld

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 12 of 28

The finish area was crowd to cheer the winners of the stage

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 13 of 28

This is Italy. The local people were watching the riders with curiosity and wonder from the comfort of home

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 14 of 28

Nine faces, nine main characters of the urban prologue stage coming from enduro, downill or cross country.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 15 of 28

Women's podium at EWS - Punta Ala

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 16 of 28

Men's podium at EWS - Punta Ala

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 17 of 28

The young gun Martin Maes, 16 (Team GT), was on fire! He finished fourth overall although he crashed on PS4

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 18 of 28

The race was tough not only for the chrono stages but also for the long and demanding transfer stages

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 19 of 28

The four special stages were really technical and demanding. The course was 65km long with a total climb of 1780m.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 20 of 28

In the women's race, EMBA advisor and former Downhill World Champion, Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), won ahead of Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre International). Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) took the third spot.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 21 of 28

Jared Graves closes the podium

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 22 of 28

With such a long race there were many technical problems. Al Stock seems not to care about riding without tire.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 23 of 28

Many journalists, photographers and filmers were long the stages today to capture all the action from this very first EWS. Sometimes, however, they were too much into the action.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 24 of 28

Steve Peat, the legend finished 30th overall in his first enduro race. At the end of the race he said that now it's time to train a little more and be competitive for the next round

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 25 of 28

Jerome Clementz, second overall won the first special stage for 0.2s on Fabien Barel

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 26 of 28

Track walk of the top riders before PS3 starts

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 27 of 28

One man show. Cedric Gracia is having fun with his friend Brian Lopes.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)
Image 28 of 28

Spiderman in the paddock area just behind Jerome Clementz.

(Image credit: Matteo Cappe)

The Enduro World Series kicked off at the second pro race of the Superenduro powered by SRAM season. Everyone was waiting for this weekend after months of anticipation.

Before the race, it was almost impossible to guess who would be victorious. With the level of the field, there were more than 30 riders all in with a real chance of winning.

Over the course of the four special stages, French mountain bike legend, Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Team), emerged as the winner. It was on the trail named Rock-Oh, the longest and most technical stage of the race, where he stamped his dominance, winning the Red Bull Time Rush in the process.

Winner of stage 1, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale), pushed hard to catch him, but finished 13 seconds behind his countryman. Third overall went to the former four cross specialist Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox Factory Team). Narrowly missing out on a podium was 16-year-old Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) from Belgium, who will definitely be a talent to watch for the future.

With Barel, Clementz and Graves on the podium, there was a downhill world champion, a four cross world champion and one of the world's top enduro specialists.

"I'm not surprised that there are riders on the podium from different disciplines because the enduro is about all of the mountain and that's what we do every day!" said race winner Barel.

"My legs hurt, my ass hurts, I've never eaten so much. Now beer and the beach!" said Cedric Gracia as he ended his weekend in Punta Ala.

EMBA advisor and former downhill world champion, Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), won ahead of the another former downhill world champion Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre International). Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) took the third spot.

The road to enduro began six years ago for the Superenduro. The young discipline has been evolving ever since. Among the riders were different wheel sizes, prototypes and top secret electronic suspension we will see in the future.

The Enduro World Series takes a two-week break before the circuit heads to Gemona for the third round.

Final overall classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Barel0:20:38
2Jerome Clementz0:00:12
3Jared Graves0:00:15
4Martin Maes0:00:34
5Dan Atherton0:00:39
6Benjamin Cruz0:00:53
7Samuel Blenkinsop0:00:56
8Remy Absalon0:00:56
9Joe Barnes0:00:57
10Josh Carlson0:01:00
11Alex Lupato0:01:02
12Florian Nicolai0:01:11
13Manuel Ducci0:01:15
14Ludovic May0:01:16
15Brian Lopes0:01:17
16Curtis Keene0:01:22
17Cedric Ravanel0:01:22
18Thomas Lapeyrie0:01:24
19Nicolas Vouilloz0:01:24
20Francois Bailly Maitre0:01:25
21Th O Galy0:01:29
22Loic Bruni0:01:30
23Arnould Jeremy0:01:31
24Vittorio Gambirasio0:01:35
25Alex Cure0:01:40
26Cedric Gracia0:01:42
27Nicolas Quere0:01:43
28Simon Andre0:01:47
29Florian Golay0:01:48
30Steve Peat0:01:48
31Denny Lupato0:01:49
32Damien Oton0:01:51
33Greg Minnaar0:01:51
34Davide Sottocornola0:01:53
35Yoann Barelli0:01:53
36Nicola Casadei0:02:00
37Greg Callaghan0:02:03
38Adam Craig0:02:04
39Lukas Anrig0:02:06
40Mark Scott0:02:07
41Francesco Colombo0:02:10
41Petrik Bršckner
43Yannick Pontal0:02:13
44Maurian Marnay0:02:14
45Gary Forrest0:02:17
46Duncan Riffle0:02:20
47Jhon Hauer0:02:21
48Sam Flanagan0:02:25
49Antonin Gourgin0:02:25
50Josh Bryceland0:02:28
51Cl Ment Benoit0:02:30
52Tobias Reiser0:02:31
53Trocello Maurin0:02:35
54Leoluca Scurria0:02:38
55Max Schumann0:02:40
56Michael Schžrer0:02:42
57Markus Reiser0:02:43
58Regnier Bryan0:02:44
59Daniel Jacquemot0:02:49
60Matteo Raimondi0:02:51
61Tobias Pantling0:02:52
62Ludwig D™Hl0:02:52
63Thomas Decugis0:02:54
64Laurent Solliet0:02:56
65Paul Aston0:02:56
66Baptiste Gaillot0:02:58
67Senechal Yannick0:03:01
68Jacopo Orbassano0:03:05
69Peter Mlinar0:03:08
70Robert Kordez0:03:09
71Stefano Migliorini0:03:09
72Mathew Stuttard0:03:12
73Alex Balaud0:03:13
74James Shirley0:03:14
75Kevin Lorenzato0:03:21
75Pierre Yves Liverneaux
77Nejc Rutar0:03:22
78Balz Weber0:03:28
79Demailly Aur Lien0:03:29
80Stefano Rota0:03:35
81Andr Wagenknecht0:03:35
82Andrea Pirazzoli0:03:37
83Marovelli Xavier0:03:40
84Nace Krivonog0:03:43
85Tracy F Moseley0:03:44
86Aidan Bishop0:03:45
87Jeremy Voet0:03:49
88Scott Laughland0:03:49
89Michal Prokop0:03:50
90Francesco Formichi0:03:50
91Pietro Chinucci0:03:55
92Marco Fidalgo0:03:55
93Ulysse Francoglio0:04:02
94Stuart Nicholson0:04:03
95David Thibaud0:04:04
96Ari Kurvinen0:04:05
97Paolo Fenocchio0:04:11
98Francesco Fregona0:04:15
99Damien Saint Patrice0:04:15
100Anthony Garcia0:04:17
101Liam Moynihan0:04:19
102Ryan Connell0:04:21
103Marco Buehler0:04:22
104Gabrillargues Mehdi0:04:24
105Nic Bennett Kaschub0:04:27
106Martino Di Pierdomenico0:04:27
107Dimitri Modesti0:04:30
108Michele Destefanis0:04:33
109Francesco Crespi0:04:34
110Pavel Cep0:04:34
111Clement Decugis0:04:35
112James Mac Ferran0:04:38
113Emmeline F Ragot0:04:39
114Giovanni Barbolini0:04:46
115Richards James0:04:47
116Gerardo Bottinelli0:04:47
117Primoz Strancar0:04:48
118Mattia Trabaldo0:04:50
119Gilardo Alberto0:04:51
120Andrea Toniati0:04:51
121Inti Rossi0:04:52
122Max Leitsberger0:04:53
123Julien Barthelemy0:04:55
124Oliver Carter0:04:56
125Arno Faucher0:04:58
126Robin Matot0:04:58
127Davide Bozza0:05:00
128Davide Niccolai0:05:00
129Davide Carissimi0:05:04
130Sebastien Claquin0:05:04
131Diego Bonacina0:05:09
132Marco Pegoraro0:05:13
133Fabio Di Renzo0:05:14
134Gabriele Tarsia Incuria0:05:16
135Thomas Blondeau0:05:16
136Stefano Toffoletti0:05:19
137Alberto Seco Puente0:05:21
138Tobias Woggon0:05:22
139Andrej Bratina0:05:22
140Cecile F Ravanel0:05:25
141Paolo Castegnaro0:05:26
142Tristan Tunstall0:05:28
143Andrea Scappini0:05:28
144Franceswco Baroni0:05:31
144Magnin Robin
146Gulli Charly0:05:33
147Unknown0:05:35
148Brodie Hood0:05:38
149Valter Krajnik0:05:39
150Pietro Cuffini0:05:43
151Bonifay Patrick0:05:45
152Luca Mellana0:05:47
153Fraser Andrew0:05:50
154Davide Gilardo0:05:55
155Marco Vincenzi0:05:55
156Mikel Cadi¥Anos Loidi0:05:55
157Anneke F Beerten0:05:57
158Juuso Pihlaja0:05:57
159Mattia Moraschi0:06:00
160Cristopher Bertotto0:06:01
161Marco Bologna0:06:03
162Primoz Gams0:06:03
163Carlo Sabbia0:06:04
164Thomas Jouet Pastre0:06:11
165Michele Pasquali0:06:12
166Marechal Jeremie0:06:18
167Chaffre Camille0:06:19
168Johannes Riebl0:06:20
169Simone Invernizzi0:06:20
170Paulo Valle0:06:24
171Sylvain Maronneau0:06:25
172Ines F Thoma0:06:25
173Sam Pantling0:06:27
174Pauline F Dieffenthaler0:06:28
175Michele Lungherini0:06:32
176Dmitri Repkin0:06:34
177Marco Cenni0:06:35
177Baptiste Ramblier
179Alessandro Bagnoli0:06:35
180Neil Donoghue0:06:39
181Davide De Bella0:06:40
182Desrousseaux Jeremy0:06:45
183Nicola Raffaelli0:06:46
184Michele Dell'andrea0:06:49
185Marco Ricci0:06:53
186Andrea Verardo0:06:53
187Unknown0:06:55
188Luciano Carcheri0:06:56
189Franco Manera0:06:58
190Kelli F Emmett0:06:59
191Fabio Magistri0:07:00
192Massimiliano Manganelli0:07:01
193Tiziano Roberti0:07:01
194Morten Krogh Hansen0:07:01
195Marco Fumagalli0:07:03
196Silvio Ricci0:07:06
197Rocco Savani0:07:09
198Corrado Drago0:07:09
199Massimiliano Baccolini0:07:13
200Daniel Naftali0:07:15
201Gianluca Romano0:07:17
202Matteo Micheli0:07:18
203Roberto Masciadri0:07:19
204Julien Prenez0:07:21
205Anthony Marro0:07:26
206Marco Tani0:07:29
207Michele Miani0:07:29
208Matteo Fabbri0:07:31
209Alessio Lenzi0:07:31
210Aled Griffiths0:07:31
211David Grazi0:07:32
212Fabrizio Frassine0:07:34
213Luca Invernizzi0:07:36
214Lorenzo Piazza0:07:37
215Julien Bolota0:07:38
216Luigi De Santi0:07:39
217Marco Crivello0:07:39
218Gael Wirz0:07:41
219Enrico Carlassara0:07:42
220Richard Hamilton0:07:43
221Sandro Simon0:07:44
221Lorraine F Truong
223Rizzetto Christophe0:07:46
224David Döaz Blanco0:07:50
225Fabio Falsini0:07:54
226Anita F Gehrig0:07:56
227Markus Baumann0:07:59
228Gianluca Caruso0:07:59
229Marco Toniolo0:08:00
230Massimo Parenzi0:08:02
231Isabeau F Courdurier0:08:10
232Davide Barro0:08:12
233Matteo Palazzi0:08:14
234Paolo Cianci0:08:14
235Fabio Gottardi0:08:15
236Emanuele Pratico0:08:16
237Simone Tabarrani0:08:17
238Mirko Muzzi0:08:19
239Rolland Jerome0:08:22
240Julia F Hofmann0:08:24
241Simone Suzzi0:08:25
242Giovanni Zunino0:08:29
243Guille Gomez Fernandez0:08:30
244Denis Benita0:08:31
245Anais F Pajot0:08:32
246Alain Giordano0:08:34
247Brunel Olivier0:08:36
248Francesco Castioni0:08:36
249Valentina F Macheda0:08:38
250Riccardo Lucidi0:08:39
251Federico Ottonello0:08:43
252Piero Magoni0:08:44
253Fabio Gori0:08:53
254Valrie F Schandene0:08:55
255Caro F Gehrig0:08:58
256Roberto Antali0:09:02
257Amedeo Giofrô0:09:03
258Massimiliano Tavera0:09:14
259Stefano Cinotti0:09:17
260Fabian Scholz0:09:18
261Marco Perletti0:09:19
262Mauro Barsi0:09:19
263Katy F Winton0:09:20
264Anka F Martin0:09:22
265Luca Scassa0:09:23
266Fabrice Aversa0:09:31
267Alessandro Resi0:09:35
268Mauro Rivellini0:09:36
269Laura F Rossin0:09:41
270Michele Bellagamba0:09:43
271Alex Stock0:09:45
272Raul Fattori0:09:48
273Gabriele Cecioni0:09:48
274Samuele Parentini0:09:52
275Fabio Filosa0:10:03
276Simone Giunta0:10:07
277Marco Botticchio0:10:07
278Federico Vinci0:10:12
279Rodrigo Cabello0:10:13
280Chiara F Pastore0:10:20
281Luigi Svanosio0:10:22
282Massimo Pili0:10:23
283Sergio Belotti0:10:29
284Pietro Lamiani0:10:33
285Maria Federic F Zanotto0:10:35
286Andrea Mancuso0:10:39
287Gianni Bendetti0:10:45
288Samuli Louko0:10:48
289Paul Malissard0:10:49
290Unknown0:10:52
291Francesco Bucciantini0:10:56
292Ivan Milini0:10:56
293Fabio Breuza0:10:59
294Simone Pini0:11:05
295Sergio Gramegna0:11:05
296Piero Didona0:11:09
297Francesco Cini0:11:16
298Bloch Alexis0:11:21
299Andrea Rosadini0:11:31
300Alessandro Cecchetti0:11:34
301Simone Seri0:11:36
302Antonio Valentini0:11:37
303Hanna F Oletrž0:11:39
304Francesco De Felici0:11:40
305Davide Cappetti0:11:41
306Christian Hees0:11:47
307Marcello Pizzi0:11:48
308Giacomo Marconi0:11:49
309Petit F Pauline0:11:53
310Andy White0:11:55
311Maurizio Lazzarini0:11:58
312Fabio Conti0:12:01
313William Valeri0:12:06
314Fabrizio Marini0:12:09
315Francesco Gelli0:12:10
316Ulrich Kaschub0:12:11
317Adrian Testa0:12:16
318Andrea Grasso0:12:33
319Maurizio Bandini0:12:35
320Francesco Caso0:12:35
321Napolitano Alessandro0:12:41
322Riccardo Nicchi0:12:43
323Marco Mengozzi0:12:43
324Enrico Landucci0:13:00
325Isaia Laudi0:13:00
326Maurizio Mariani0:13:01
327Grega Zvan0:13:04
328Antonio Branchi0:13:10
329Marie F Kunst0:13:25
330Teodoro Rofrano0:13:35
331Enrico Puliti0:13:35
332Andrea Chiri0:13:36
333Nicola Bassi0:13:51
334Massimiliano Baldinotti0:14:00
335Alessandro Misino
336Gali Jean Baptiste0:14:01
337Andrea Pedini0:14:07
338Simone Carniani0:14:50
339Massimo Artudi0:14:56
340Tomas Hradecky0:15:25
341Marco Vezio Marcello0:15:36
342Niccolo Fanciulli0:15:40
343Genevieve F Baril Guerard0:15:52
344Paolo Guerrieri0:15:53
345Alan Horton0:15:54
346Paolo Antonio Fedeli0:15:57
347Emanuele Iodice0:16:00
348Davide Brondi0:16:17
349Tatiana F De Souza Melo0:16:19
350Mario Burelli0:16:40
351Antonio Cavaliere0:16:53
352Giuseppe Spiga0:16:58
353Daniele Sanchini0:17:24
354Lorenzo Sormani0:17:37
355Alfredo Ranieri0:17:39
356Luca Terzaroli0:17:51
357Federico Cherubini0:18:05
358Davide Forassiepi0:18:06
359Paolo Lancini0:18:10
360Stefano Boschi0:18:37
361Ignazio Spatola0:18:48
362Gian Mocali0:18:59
363Mauro Schiavo0:19:02
364Francesco Spagnuolo0:19:03
365Luca Federici0:19:06
366Davide Tempini0:19:20
367Federico Zuccari0:20:13
368Fabio Maraca0:24:26
369Bruno Becchi0:25:09
370Quentin Agasse0:25:11
371Brice Liebrechts0:25:31
372Danilo Bernardini0:26:18
373Edmunds Grostins0:27:05
374Alan Levick0:27:29
DNSBruno Zanchi
DNSJohnny Magis
DNSJordan Navarro
DNSLoris Vergier
DNSMaxi Dickerhoff
DNSGustav Wildhaber
DNSZuretti Dorian
DNSLuciano Cordone
DNSAlex Zampieri
DNSKristijan Medvescek
DNSJames Mcknight
DNSCarletto Germanetto
DNSEychenne Arnaud
DNSMichele Tardini
DNSGiorgio Righi
DNSUmberto Zauli
DNSRoberto Pezzotta
DNSFrancesco Menozzi
DNSAlexis Lebert
DNSColange Vincent
DNSYann Gadoin
DNSAnne Caroline F Chausson
DNSMorgane F Such
DNSCatherine F Smith
DNSDave Herbert
DNSLewis Kirkwood
DNSTrevor Worsey
DNSAdrien Dailly
DNSAndrea Mori
DNSMartino Dipierdoenico
DNSBron Kilian
DNSBouvier S Bastien
DNSDario Lazzarin
DNSMassimo Serri
DNSSimone Gabbrielli
DNSSimone Riccioni
DNSChristopher Wooldridge
DNSLuca Tomassetti
DNSEric Bourdonnec
DNSRoberto Greppi
DNSDimitri Brundu
DNSVincenzo Camplani
DNSDavide Manzone
DNSRuggero Gatto
DNSAlessio Mulas
DNSAgatno Giannino
DNSRiccardo Burlotti
DNSMatteo Pavin
DNSAntonio Suero
DNSLuca Forteschi
DNSPier Paolo Marani
DNSElfi Bettiol
DNSKilchenmann Sven
DNSParodi Thomas
DNSMagnin R Mi
DNSFederico Bettini
DNSDerek Tracy
DNSGianluca Bilotti
DNSPasquale Rofrano
DNSDavide Tacchini
DNSFerrari Jean Baptiste
DNSYuri Versuraro
DNSMarco Dorini
DNSBiagino Pignataro
DNSLoris Pignataro
DNSBeeli Armin
DNSTiziano Giunta
DNSNicola Cingano
DNSAndrea Ziliani
DNSMilan Smetanök
DNSDavid Mestek
DNFAndrea Tondi
DNFPaolo Muriana
DNFSauro Cecere
DNFStefano Morandi
DNFMagnin Amaury
DNFCamillo Giagnacovo
DNFMicheal Bonanni

Latest on Cyclingnews