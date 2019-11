The Enduro World Series has begun got underway with the prologue for the Superenduro race held in the town of Castiglione della Pescaia. It was an intense day of racing for all. Riders tackled a fast course down through the town's medieval streets.

Everyone expected the top 15 riders to hold their places, but nobody would have predicted a win for France's Alex Cure (Yeti - Urge Team), denying his countrymen Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Team) and Cedric Gracia (SantaCruz - CG Racing Brigade).

The first Italian was Alex Lupato (Lapierre - FRM), in ninth place and determined to finish tomorrow further up the classification. Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) not only dominated the women's competition, but placed 67th in the men's field.

Prologue video: Onboard with 360 GT rider Vittorio Gambirasio