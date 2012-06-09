Villumsen heads GreenEdge-AIS 1-2 finish in time trial
Pooley remains in overall lead by one second over Arndt
Stage 3: Orduña (ITT) -
Linda Villumsen took her first time trial win of the season as she powered to victory in the third stage of Emakumeen Euskal Bira. Posting a time of 18:21 over the 13.4km course, the silver medalist at the 2012 time trial world championships finished three seconds faster than teammate and reigning time trial world champion Judith Arndt. Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) rounded out the podium, six seconds behind Villumsen.
"It's difficult to make a plan for a time trial," said Villumsen, when asked how she moderated her efforts on the undulating course. "You just go as fast as you can. I don't think about how other people will ride the course. It makes no difference. It only matters how I ride. I go as fast I can from start to finish."
The time trial tightened an already close battle for general classification supremacy as overnight leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl), fourth on the stage, now holds just a slender one second lead over Arndt. Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-Mistral Home) is third overall at eight seconds.
Only one stage remains, Sunday's 116km parcours from Orduña to Iurreta, featuring three classified climbs. The summit of the final climb, the category 2-rated Alto Duna, is situated just nine kilometres from the finish. From the summit of the Alto Duna the peloton will then descend to the finish in Iurreta.
"We'll have a team meeting tonight and make our plan," said Villumsen. "We'll come up with something good, I'm sure. We are in a position to challenge for the overall now, and that has always been our goal."
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|0:18:21
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|0:00:03
|3
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|0:00:06
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:10
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:00:18
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:21
|8
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:00:28
|9
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:36
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:00:41
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|0:00:42
|12
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:00:43
|14
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:00:44
|16
|Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:00:52
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|0:00:56
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:58
|19
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:01:03
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|0:01:04
|21
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:01:05
|22
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:07
|23
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:01:08
|24
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
|25
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:01:11
|26
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|27
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:01:12
|28
|Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:13
|29
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|30
|Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:14
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:01:17
|32
|Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|33
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:01:18
|34
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|0:01:20
|35
|Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:21
|36
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|37
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:01:24
|38
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|0:01:25
|40
|Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:01:26
|41
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|0:01:28
|42
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|43
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
|0:01:29
|44
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|45
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:01:30
|46
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:01:31
|47
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:01:38
|48
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:40
|49
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:01:44
|50
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:49
|51
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:01:51
|52
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|0:01:52
|53
|Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:02:04
|54
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:02:05
|55
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|56
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:02:06
|57
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:07
|58
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:09
|59
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|60
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:02:13
|61
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|62
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|0:02:14
|63
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:02:22
|64
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:02:24
|65
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:02:27
|66
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:30
|67
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|0:02:33
|68
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:02:34
|69
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:35
|70
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|0:02:41
|71
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|72
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:02:44
|73
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:02:46
|74
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:02:51
|75
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:02:54
|76
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:55
|77
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:57
|78
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:02:59
|79
|Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:03:00
|80
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:03:02
|81
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
|82
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:03:07
|83
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:03:13
|84
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:03:28
|85
|Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:03:35
|86
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:03:42
|DNS
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|DNS
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|10
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|9
|3
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|8
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|6
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|5
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|4
|8
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|3
|9
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|2
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|1
|1
|Greenedge - AIS
|0:55:49
|2
|AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:31
|4
|Be Pink
|0:01:33
|5
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|6
|German National Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Australian National Team
|0:02:54
|8
|Faren Honda Team
|0:03:43
|9
|Lointek
|0:03:44
|10
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:54
|11
|Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:04:03
|12
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:17
|13
|Bizkaia - Durango
|0:04:21
|14
|Kleo Ladies Team
|0:05:19
|15
|Skil-Argos
|0:05:38
|16
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:07:05
|17
|Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:07:25
|18
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:07:28
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|5:23:58
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|0:00:08
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:00:16
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|0:00:40
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|7
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|0:00:41
|8
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:54
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:56
|10
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|0:01:16
|11
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:19
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:01:22
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|0:01:46
|14
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:01:50
|15
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:09
|16
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|0:04:02
|17
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:04:23
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:04:45
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:04:46
|20
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:05:05
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|0:05:06
|22
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|0:05:10
|23
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
|24
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:05:13
|25
|Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:16
|26
|Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:05:23
|27
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|0:05:30
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:32
|29
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:05:46
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:06:20
|31
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:06:36
|32
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:06:56
|33
|Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:41
|34
|Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:07:45
|35
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:07:52
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:08:03
|37
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:08:19
|38
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:08:21
|39
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|0:08:41
|40
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:11:15
|41
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
|0:11:17
|42
|Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:11:22
|43
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:11:23
|44
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|0:11:30
|45
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:11:34
|46
|Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:11:36
|47
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
|0:11:39
|48
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|49
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:11:45
|50
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:11:49
|51
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:11:50
|52
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:12:06
|53
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:11
|54
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:12:12
|55
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|0:12:14
|56
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:17
|57
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:12:19
|58
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|59
|Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:12:26
|60
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:12:27
|61
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:12:32
|62
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:12:35
|63
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|0:12:44
|64
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:12:51
|65
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:12:52
|66
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|0:12:55
|67
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:12:56
|68
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:12:59
|69
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|0:13:03
|70
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:13:06
|71
|Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:13:10
|72
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:13:12
|73
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:13:19
|74
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:13:24
|75
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:13:25
|76
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:13:29
|77
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
|0:13:32
|78
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:13:35
|79
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:13:38
|80
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:13:48
|81
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:13:52
|82
|Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:13:57
|83
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:17:47
|84
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:18:11
|85
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:19:47
|86
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:19:49
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|39
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|35
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|32
|4
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|28
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|25
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|24
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|21
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|16
|9
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|15
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|12
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|10
|12
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|10
|13
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|10
|14
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|10
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|10
|16
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|10
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|9
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|9
|19
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|7
|20
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|6
|21
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|6
|22
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|4
|24
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|3
|25
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|3
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|12
|pts
|2
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|9
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|4
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|4
|5
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|2
|6
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|2
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|9
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|10
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|15
|pts
|2
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|6
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|5
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|3
|5
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|3
|6
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|7
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|1
|8
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|1
|9
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|1
|1
|Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|3
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
|4
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|6
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|7
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|8
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|9
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
|1
|Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
|2
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|3
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|16:12:35
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|0:00:22
|3
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:34
|4
|Be Pink
|0:12:18
|5
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|6
|Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:15:00
|7
|Bizkaia - Durango
|0:15:44
|8
|German National Team
|0:23:33
|9
|Australian National Team
|0:23:39
|10
|Lointek
|0:28:11
|11
|Faren Honda Team
|0:28:22
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:28:45
|13
|Skil-Argos
|0:31:04
|14
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:31:55
|15
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:35:04
|16
|Kleo Ladies Team
|0:35:54
|17
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:37:52
|18
|Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:38:12
