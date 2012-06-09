Linda Villumsen (Greenedge-AIS) en route to victory in the time trial stage at Emakumeen Euskal Bira. (Image credit: sportfoto.nl)

Linda Villumsen took her first time trial win of the season as she powered to victory in the third stage of Emakumeen Euskal Bira. Posting a time of 18:21 over the 13.4km course, the silver medalist at the 2012 time trial world championships finished three seconds faster than teammate and reigning time trial world champion Judith Arndt. Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) rounded out the podium, six seconds behind Villumsen.

"It's difficult to make a plan for a time trial," said Villumsen, when asked how she moderated her efforts on the undulating course. "You just go as fast as you can. I don't think about how other people will ride the course. It makes no difference. It only matters how I ride. I go as fast I can from start to finish."

The time trial tightened an already close battle for general classification supremacy as overnight leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl), fourth on the stage, now holds just a slender one second lead over Arndt. Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-Mistral Home) is third overall at eight seconds.

Only one stage remains, Sunday's 116km parcours from Orduña to Iurreta, featuring three classified climbs. The summit of the final climb, the category 2-rated Alto Duna, is situated just nine kilometres from the finish. From the summit of the Alto Duna the peloton will then descend to the finish in Iurreta.

"We'll have a team meeting tonight and make our plan," said Villumsen. "We'll come up with something good, I'm sure. We are in a position to challenge for the overall now, and that has always been our goal."

Full Results 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 0:18:21 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 0:00:03 3 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 0:00:06 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:10 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:00:18 7 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:21 8 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:00:28 9 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:36 10 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 0:00:41 11 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 0:00:42 12 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 13 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:00:43 14 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:00:44 16 Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:00:52 17 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 0:00:56 18 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:58 19 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 0:01:03 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 0:01:04 21 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 0:01:05 22 Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team 0:01:07 23 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:01:08 24 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women 25 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team 0:01:11 26 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 27 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:01:12 28 Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team 0:01:13 29 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 30 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 0:01:14 31 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:01:17 32 Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 33 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:01:18 34 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 0:01:20 35 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 0:01:21 36 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 37 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 0:01:24 38 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 39 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 0:01:25 40 Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:01:26 41 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 0:01:28 42 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 43 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini 0:01:29 44 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 45 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:01:30 46 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team 0:01:31 47 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:01:38 48 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 0:01:40 49 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:01:44 50 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:49 51 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:01:51 52 Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek 0:01:52 53 Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:02:04 54 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:02:05 55 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 56 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:02:06 57 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 0:02:07 58 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 0:02:09 59 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 60 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:02:13 61 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink 62 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini 0:02:14 63 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:02:22 64 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:02:24 65 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team 0:02:27 66 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 0:02:30 67 Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini 0:02:33 68 Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:02:34 69 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:35 70 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 0:02:41 71 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 72 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:02:44 73 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:02:46 74 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:02:51 75 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink 0:02:54 76 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:02:55 77 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:57 78 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:02:59 79 Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:03:00 80 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:03:02 81 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike 82 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:03:07 83 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:03:13 84 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:03:28 85 Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:03:35 86 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:03:42 DNS Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team DNS Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS

Points 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 10 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 9 3 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 8 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 6 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 5 7 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 4 8 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 3 9 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 2 10 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 1

Teams 1 Greenedge - AIS 0:55:49 2 AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:21 3 Team Specialized - Lululemon 0:00:31 4 Be Pink 0:01:33 5 Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:01:52 6 German National Team 0:02:48 7 Australian National Team 0:02:54 8 Faren Honda Team 0:03:43 9 Lointek 0:03:44 10 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:03:54 11 Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:04:03 12 S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:17 13 Bizkaia - Durango 0:04:21 14 Kleo Ladies Team 0:05:19 15 Skil-Argos 0:05:38 16 Alriksson Go:Green 0:07:05 17 Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 0:07:25 18 Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:07:28

General classification after stage 3 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 5:23:58 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 0:00:01 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 0:00:08 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:00:16 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 0:00:40 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 7 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 0:00:41 8 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:54 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:56 10 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 0:01:16 11 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:19 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:01:22 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 0:01:46 14 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:01:50 15 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:09 16 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 0:04:02 17 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:04:23 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:04:45 19 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:04:46 20 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 0:05:05 21 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 0:05:06 22 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 0:05:10 23 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women 24 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team 0:05:13 25 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 0:05:16 26 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 0:05:23 27 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 0:05:30 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:05:32 29 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:05:46 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:06:20 31 Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:06:36 32 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:06:56 33 Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team 0:07:41 34 Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:07:45 35 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 0:07:52 36 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:08:03 37 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:08:19 38 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:08:21 39 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink 0:08:41 40 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 0:11:15 41 Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team 0:11:17 42 Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:11:22 43 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 0:11:23 44 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 0:11:30 45 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:11:34 46 Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:11:36 47 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini 0:11:39 48 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 49 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 0:11:45 50 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:11:49 51 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 0:11:50 52 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team 0:12:06 53 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:12:11 54 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:12:12 55 Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek 0:12:14 56 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 0:12:17 57 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 0:12:19 58 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 59 Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:12:26 60 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:12:27 61 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:12:32 62 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:12:35 63 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini 0:12:44 64 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:12:51 65 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 0:12:52 66 Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini 0:12:55 67 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:12:56 68 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:12:59 69 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 0:13:03 70 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:13:06 71 Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:13:10 72 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:13:12 73 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:13:19 74 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:13:24 75 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:13:25 76 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:13:29 77 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike 0:13:32 78 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:13:35 79 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:13:38 80 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink 0:13:48 81 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:13:52 82 Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:13:57 83 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:17:47 84 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:18:11 85 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:47 86 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team 0:19:49

Points classification 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 39 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 35 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 32 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 28 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 25 6 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 24 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 21 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 16 9 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 15 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 12 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 10 12 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 10 13 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 10 14 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 10 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 10 16 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 17 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 9 18 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 9 19 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 7 20 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 6 21 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 6 22 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 5 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 4 24 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 3 25 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 3

Mountains classification 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 12 pts 2 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 9 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 4 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 4 5 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 2 6 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 2 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 1 8 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1 9 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1 10 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Sprint classification 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 15 pts 2 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 6 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 5 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 3 5 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 3 6 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 1 7 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 1 8 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 1 9 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 1

Young riders classification 1 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 3 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 4 Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team 5 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 6 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 7 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 8 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 9 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team

Local riders classification 1 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 2 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 3 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 4 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango