Trending

Villumsen heads GreenEdge-AIS 1-2 finish in time trial

Pooley remains in overall lead by one second over Arndt

Linda Villumsen (Greenedge-AIS) en route to victory in the time trial stage at Emakumeen Euskal Bira.

Linda Villumsen (Greenedge-AIS) en route to victory in the time trial stage at Emakumeen Euskal Bira.
(Image credit: sportfoto.nl)

Linda Villumsen took her first time trial win of the season as she powered to victory in the third stage of Emakumeen Euskal Bira. Posting a time of 18:21 over the 13.4km course, the silver medalist at the 2012 time trial world championships finished three seconds faster than teammate and reigning time trial world champion Judith Arndt. Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) rounded out the podium, six seconds behind Villumsen.

"It's difficult to make a plan for a time trial," said Villumsen, when asked how she moderated her efforts on the undulating course. "You just go as fast as you can. I don't think about how other people will ride the course. It makes no difference. It only matters how I ride. I go as fast I can from start to finish."

The time trial tightened an already close battle for general classification supremacy as overnight leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl), fourth on the stage, now holds just a slender one second lead over Arndt. Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-Mistral Home) is third overall at eight seconds.

Only one stage remains, Sunday's 116km parcours from Orduña to Iurreta, featuring three classified climbs. The summit of the final climb, the category 2-rated Alto Duna, is situated just nine kilometres from the finish. From the summit of the Alto Duna the peloton will then descend to the finish in Iurreta.

"We'll have a team meeting tonight and make our plan," said Villumsen. "We'll come up with something good, I'm sure. We are in a position to challenge for the overall now, and that has always been our goal."

Full Results
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS0:18:21
2Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS0:00:03
3Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon0:00:06
4Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:10
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:00:18
7Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:21
8Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:00:28
9Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:36
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:00:41
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink0:00:42
12Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:00:43
14Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:44
16Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:00:52
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink0:00:56
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:58
19Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:01:03
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS0:01:04
21Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team0:01:05
22Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team0:01:07
23Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:01:08
24Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
25Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team0:01:11
26Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
27Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:01:12
28Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team0:01:13
29Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
30Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team0:01:14
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:01:17
32Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
33Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:01:18
34Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini0:01:20
35Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek0:01:21
36Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
37Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team0:01:24
38Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS0:01:25
40Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:01:26
41Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home0:01:28
42Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
43Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini0:01:29
44Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
45Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:01:30
46Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team0:01:31
47Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:01:38
48Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek0:01:40
49Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:01:44
50Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:49
51Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:01:51
52Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek0:01:52
53Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:02:04
54Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:02:05
55Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
56Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:02:06
57Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team0:02:07
58Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:09
59Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
60Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:02:13
61Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
62Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini0:02:14
63Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women0:02:22
64Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:02:24
65Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team0:02:27
66Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:30
67Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini0:02:33
68Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:34
69Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:35
70Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:02:41
71Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
72Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:02:44
73Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:02:46
74Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:02:51
75Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink0:02:54
76Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:55
77Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:57
78Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:59
79Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:03:00
80Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:03:02
81Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
82Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:03:07
83Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:03:13
84Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:28
85Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos0:03:35
86Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:03:42
DNSLudivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
DNSLoes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS

Points
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS10pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS9
3Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon8
4Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home6
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women5
7Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl4
8Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon3
9Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl2
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink1

Teams
1Greenedge - AIS0:55:49
2AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:21
3Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:31
4Be Pink0:01:33
5Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:52
6German National Team0:02:48
7Australian National Team0:02:54
8Faren Honda Team0:03:43
9Lointek0:03:44
10Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:54
11Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:04:03
12S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:17
13Bizkaia - Durango0:04:21
14Kleo Ladies Team0:05:19
15Skil-Argos0:05:38
16Alriksson Go:Green0:07:05
17Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:07:25
18Diadora - Pasta Zara0:07:28

General classification after stage 3
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl5:23:58
2Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS0:00:01
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home0:00:08
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:00:16
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink0:00:40
6Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
7Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS0:00:41
8Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:54
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:56
10Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon0:01:16
11Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:19
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:01:22
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS0:01:46
14Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:01:50
15Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:09
16Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS0:04:02
17Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:04:23
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:04:45
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos0:04:46
20Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:05:05
21Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS0:05:06
22Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink0:05:10
23Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
24Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team0:05:13
25Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team0:05:16
26Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek0:05:23
27Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home0:05:30
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:05:32
29Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:05:46
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:06:20
31Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:06:36
32Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:06:56
33Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team0:07:41
34Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:07:45
35Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team0:07:52
36Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:08:03
37Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:08:19
38Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:08:21
39Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink0:08:41
40Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team0:11:15
41Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team0:11:17
42Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:11:22
43Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:11:23
44Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini0:11:30
45Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:11:34
46Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:11:36
47Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini0:11:39
48Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
49Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:11:45
50Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:11:49
51Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek0:11:50
52Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team0:12:06
53Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:12:11
54Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:12:12
55Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek0:12:14
56Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team0:12:17
57Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team0:12:19
58Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
59Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:12:26
60Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:12:27
61Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women0:12:32
62Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:12:35
63Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini0:12:44
64Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:12:51
65Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team0:12:52
66Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini0:12:55
67Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:12:56
68Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:12:59
69Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:13:03
70Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:13:06
71Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:13:10
72Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:13:12
73Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:13:19
74Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:13:24
75Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:13:25
76Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:13:29
77Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike0:13:32
78Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:13:35
79Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:13:38
80Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink0:13:48
81Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:13:52
82Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos0:13:57
83Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:17:47
84Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:18:11
85Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:19:47
86Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team0:19:49

Points classification
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women39pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon35
3Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl32
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon28
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home25
6Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl24
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink21
8Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS16
9Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini15
10Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam12
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS10
12Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS10
13Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl10
14Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon10
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos10
16Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara10
17Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team9
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl9
19Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home7
20Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl6
21Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team6
22Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango5
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS4
24Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam3
25Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto3

Mountains classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl12pts
2Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home9
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl4
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS4
5Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team2
6Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green2
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home1
8Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1
9Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1
10Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Sprint classification
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini15pts
2Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team6
3Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team5
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon3
5Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara3
6Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home1
7Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon1
8Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek1
9Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara1

Young riders classification
1Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
3Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
4Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
6Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
7Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
8Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
9Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team

Local riders classification
1Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
2Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
3Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
4Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams classification
1AA Drink-Leontien.nl16:12:35
2Greenedge - AIS0:00:22
3Team Specialized - Lululemon0:05:34
4Be Pink0:12:18
5Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:12:25
6Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:15:00
7Bizkaia - Durango0:15:44
8German National Team0:23:33
9Australian National Team0:23:39
10Lointek0:28:11
11Faren Honda Team0:28:22
12Lotto Belisol Ladies0:28:45
13Skil-Argos0:31:04
14Diadora - Pasta Zara0:31:55
15S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:35:04
16Kleo Ladies Team0:35:54
17Alriksson Go:Green0:37:52
18Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:38:12

Latest on Cyclingnews