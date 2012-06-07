Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) in the yellow jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Foto De Haro)

German champion Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) won the opening stage of the 2012 Emakumeen Bira, beating American Shelley Olds (AA Drink) and her own teammate Trixi Worrack to the line to claim the race leadership.

The 97km stage featured two sprints and one classified climb to establish leaders in the secondary classifications. Valentina Scandolara (Michela Fanini) won both sprints to take the sprint jersey, while Christel Ferrier (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) was first over the day's climb.

"It's obviously a great way to start the Tour," said Teutenberg. "We were all looking forward to a solid four days of racing here and so far it's going well.

"The final sprint was technical and wet and pretty scary but the girls lead me perfectly into it with Trixi doing another perfect final lead-out."

Teutenberg will head into the second stage in the race's overall lead, but may find the stage not to her liking: it features four classified climbs, the last of which is crested just nine kilometers from the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 2:29:44 2 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS 9 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 12 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 13 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 15 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink 17 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 18 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 19 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 20 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 21 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 22 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 23 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 24 Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 25 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 26 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 27 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 28 Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 29 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 30 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 31 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 32 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 33 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 34 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 35 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 36 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 37 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team 38 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 39 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women 40 Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team 41 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women 43 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 44 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 45 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 0:00:12 46 Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini 47 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 48 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 49 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 50 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 51 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 52 Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek 53 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 54 Beata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 55 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 56 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 57 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 58 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 59 Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos 60 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 61 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 62 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 63 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 64 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 65 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 66 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 67 Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 68 Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:00:20 69 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini 70 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 71 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike 72 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 73 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:00:24 74 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 75 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:00:25 76 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team 77 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:00:27 78 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:00:35 79 Julia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:41 80 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 81 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink 0:00:44 82 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:00:47 83 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 0:00:54 84 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:00:57 85 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini 86 Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 87 Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 88 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 89 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 90 Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:52 91 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon 92 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 93 Azucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini 0:07:02 94 Erika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 95 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos 96 Amaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 97 Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike 98 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team 99 Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek 100 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 101 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:07:10 102 Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike 0:12:09 103 Alice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:13:09 104 Cristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike 105 Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek 0:13:12 106 Ella Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini 0:14:28 107 Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 25 pts 2 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 20 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 16 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 14 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 12 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 10 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 9 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS 8 9 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 10 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 6 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 5 12 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 4 13 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 3 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 2 15 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 1

Mountain 1 - Astoreka (Cat. 3), km. 72.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 3 pts 2 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 2 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1

Sprint 1 - Elorrio, km 10,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 5 pts 2 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 3 3 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 1

Sprint 2 - Ibarra Auzona, km 63,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 5 pts 2 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 3 3 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greenedge - AIS 7:29:12 2 Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 Lointek 4 German National Team 5 AA Drink-Leontien.nl 6 Diadora - Pasta Zara 7 Kleo Ladies Team 8 Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 9 Team Specialized - Lululemon 10 Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 11 Australian National Team 12 Be Pink 0:00:12 13 Bizkaia - Durango 14 Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 15 Faren Honda Team 16 S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 17 Alriksson Go:Green 18 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:24 19 Skil-Argos 0:00:59 20 Ouribike 0:19:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 25 pts 2 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 20 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 16 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 14 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 12 6 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 10 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 10 8 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 9 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS 8 11 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 6 12 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 5 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 4 14 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 3 15 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 3 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 2 17 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 1 18 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 1 19 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 3 pts 2 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 2 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 10 pts 2 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 3 3 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 3 4 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 1 5 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 3 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 4 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 5 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 6 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 7 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 2 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 3 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango