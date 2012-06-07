Teutenberg tops opening stage in Emakumeen Bira
Olds, Worrack out-gunned
Stage 1: Iurreta - Matiena
German champion Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) won the opening stage of the 2012 Emakumeen Bira, beating American Shelley Olds (AA Drink) and her own teammate Trixi Worrack to the line to claim the race leadership.
The 97km stage featured two sprints and one classified climb to establish leaders in the secondary classifications. Valentina Scandolara (Michela Fanini) won both sprints to take the sprint jersey, while Christel Ferrier (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) was first over the day's climb.
"It's obviously a great way to start the Tour," said Teutenberg. "We were all looking forward to a solid four days of racing here and so far it's going well.
"The final sprint was technical and wet and pretty scary but the girls lead me perfectly into it with Trixi doing another perfect final lead-out."
Teutenberg will head into the second stage in the race's overall lead, but may find the stage not to her liking: it features four classified climbs, the last of which is crested just nine kilometers from the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|2:29:44
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
|9
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|10
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|12
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|15
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|17
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|18
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|19
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|20
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|21
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|22
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|23
|Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|24
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|25
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|26
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|27
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|28
|Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|29
|Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
|30
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|31
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|32
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|33
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|34
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|35
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|36
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|37
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
|38
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|39
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
|40
|Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
|41
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
|43
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|44
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|45
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|0:00:12
|46
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|47
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|48
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|49
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|50
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|52
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|53
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|54
|Beata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|55
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|56
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|57
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|58
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|59
|Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
|60
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|61
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|62
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|63
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|64
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|65
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|66
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|67
|Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|68
|Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:00:20
|69
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|70
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|71
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
|72
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|73
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:00:24
|74
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|75
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|76
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
|77
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:00:27
|78
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:00:35
|79
|Julia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:00:41
|80
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|81
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:00:44
|82
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:00:47
|83
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:00:54
|84
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:00:57
|85
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
|86
|Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|87
|Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|88
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|89
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|90
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:52
|91
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|92
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|93
|Azucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini
|0:07:02
|94
|Erika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|95
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|96
|Amaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|97
|Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike
|98
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
|99
|Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
|100
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|101
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:07:10
|102
|Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike
|0:12:09
|103
|Alice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:13:09
|104
|Cristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike
|105
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
|0:13:12
|106
|Ella Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini
|0:14:28
|107
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|25
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|20
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|16
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|14
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|12
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|10
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|9
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
|8
|9
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|10
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|6
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|5
|12
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|4
|13
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|3
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|2
|15
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|3
|pts
|2
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|2
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|5
|pts
|2
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|3
|3
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|5
|pts
|2
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|3
|3
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greenedge - AIS
|7:29:12
|2
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|Lointek
|4
|German National Team
|5
|AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|6
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|7
|Kleo Ladies Team
|8
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|9
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|10
|Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|11
|Australian National Team
|12
|Be Pink
|0:00:12
|13
|Bizkaia - Durango
|14
|Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|15
|Faren Honda Team
|16
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|17
|Alriksson Go:Green
|18
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:24
|19
|Skil-Argos
|0:00:59
|20
|Ouribike
|0:19:31
