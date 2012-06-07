Trending

Teutenberg tops opening stage in Emakumeen Bira

Olds, Worrack out-gunned

Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) in the yellow jersey after winning stage 1

Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) in the yellow jersey after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Foto De Haro)

German champion Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) won the opening stage of the 2012 Emakumeen Bira, beating American Shelley Olds (AA Drink) and her own teammate Trixi Worrack to the line to claim the race leadership.

The 97km stage featured two sprints and one classified climb to establish leaders in the secondary classifications. Valentina Scandolara (Michela Fanini) won both sprints to take the sprint jersey, while Christel Ferrier (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) was first over the day's climb.

"It's obviously a great way to start the Tour," said Teutenberg. "We were all looking forward to a solid four days of racing here and so far it's going well.

"The final sprint was technical and wet and pretty scary but the girls lead me perfectly into it with Trixi doing another perfect final lead-out."

Teutenberg will head into the second stage in the race's overall lead, but may find the stage not to her liking: it features four classified climbs, the last of which is crested just nine kilometers from the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon2:29:44
2Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
5Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
9Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
10Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
12Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
13Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
15Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
17Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
18Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
19Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
20Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
21Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
22Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
23Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
24Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
25Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
26Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
27Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
28Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
29Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
30Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
31Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
32Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
33Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
34Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
35Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
36Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
37Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
38Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
39Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
40Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
41Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
43Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
44Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
45Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon0:00:12
46Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
47Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
48Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
49Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
50Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
51Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
52Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
53Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
54Beata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
55Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
56Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
57Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
58Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
59Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
60Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
61Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
62Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
63Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
64Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
65Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
66Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
67Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
68Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:00:20
69Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
70Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
71Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
72Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
73Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:00:24
74Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
75Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:00:25
76Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
77Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:00:27
78Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:00:35
79Julia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:00:41
80Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
81Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink0:00:44
82Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:47
83Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:00:54
84Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:57
85Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
86Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
87Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
88Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
89Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
90Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:52
91Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
92Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
93Azucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini0:07:02
94Erika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
95Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
96Amaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
97Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike
98Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
99Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
100Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
101Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:07:10
102Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike0:12:09
103Alice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:13:09
104Cristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike
105Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek0:13:12
106Ella Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini0:14:28
107Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon25pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl20
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon16
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women14
5Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam12
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos10
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink9
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS8
9Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara7
10Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home6
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home5
12Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team4
13Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto3
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam2
15Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek1

Mountain 1 - Astoreka (Cat. 3), km. 72.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home3pts
2Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green2
3Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1

Sprint 1 - Elorrio, km 10,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini5pts
2Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team3
3Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon1

Sprint 2 - Ibarra Auzona, km 63,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini5pts
2Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara3
3Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greenedge - AIS7:29:12
2Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
3Lointek
4German National Team
5AA Drink-Leontien.nl
6Diadora - Pasta Zara
7Kleo Ladies Team
8Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
9Team Specialized - Lululemon
10Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
11Australian National Team
12Be Pink0:00:12
13Bizkaia - Durango
14Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
15Faren Honda Team
16S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
17Alriksson Go:Green
18Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:24
19Skil-Argos0:00:59
20Ouribike0:19:31

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon2:29:44
2Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
5Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
9Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
10Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
12Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
13Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
15Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
17Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
18Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
19Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
20Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
21Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
22Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
23Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
24Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
25Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
26Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
27Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
28Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
29Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
30Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
31Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
32Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
33Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
34Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
35Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
36Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
37Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
38Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
39Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
40Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
41Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
43Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
44Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
45Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
46Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
47Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
48Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
49Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
50Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
51Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
52Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
53Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
54Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon0:00:12
55Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
56Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
57Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
58Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
59Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
60Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
61Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
62Beata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
63Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
64Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
65Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
66Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
67Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
68Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
69Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
70Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
71Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
72Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
73Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
74Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
75Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
76Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:00:20
77Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
78Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
79Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
80Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
81Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:00:22
82Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:00:24
83Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
84Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:00:25
85Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
86Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:00:27
87Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:00:35
88Julia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:00:41
89Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink0:00:44
90Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:47
91Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:00:54
92Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:57
93Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:52
94Azucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini0:07:02
95Erika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
96Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
97Amaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
98Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike
99Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
100Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
101Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
102Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:07:10
103Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike0:12:09
104Alice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:13:09
105Cristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike
106Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek0:13:12
107Ella Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini0:14:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon25pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl20
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon16
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women14
5Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam12
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini10
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos10
8Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara10
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink9
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS8
11Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home6
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home5
13Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team4
14Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto3
15Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team3
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam2
17Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek1
18Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek1
19Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home3pts
2Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green2
3Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini10pts
2Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara3
3Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team3
4Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek1
5Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
3Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
4Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
6Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
7Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
2Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
3Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greenedge - AIS7:29:12
2Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
3Lointek
4German National Team
5AA Drink-Leontien.nl
6Diadora - Pasta Zara
7Kleo Ladies Team
8Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
9Team Specialized - Lululemon
10Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
11Australian National Team
12Be Pink0:00:12
13Bizkaia - Durango
14Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
15Faren Honda Team
16S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
17Alriksson Go:Green
18Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:24
19Skil-Argos0:00:59
20Ouribike0:19:31

 

Latest on Cyclingnews