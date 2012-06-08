Image 1 of 3 Best young rider Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam) (Image credit: sportfoto.nl) Image 2 of 3 New race leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) (Image credit: sportfoto.nl) Image 3 of 3 Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) celebrates her victory in stage 2 of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira (Image credit: sportfoto.nl)

Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) soloed to victory on stage 2 of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira and took over the general classification lead on a day in which the peloton was shattered by the stage's four categorised climbs.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Stichting-Rabo Women) won the sprint for second from a 10-rider chase group which finished 20 seconds behind Pooley.

Pooley now leads overall with nine riders clustered behind her at eight seconds. Stage 2 runner-up Annemiek Van Vleuten holds second followed by Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) in third. Overnight race leader Ina Teutenberg finished in a group 6:50 back and dropped to 32nd overall.

An 11-rider group formed the first attack of the day after 50km of racing, which soon ballooned to a 31-rider strong lead group. The front group then blew apart on the category 2 Lekoitz Gane ascent, whose summit is situated 19km from the finish, with Pooley leading a six-rider escape over the top. The Briton was accompanied by teammates Lucinda Brand and Lizzie Armitstead, Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS), Eleonora Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam).

The escape grew in numbers on the descent but once again Pooley pushed the pace on the final climb, the category 3 Milloi Gane, drawing out teammate Lucinda Brand plus Amanda Spratt.

Spratt would be unable to keep contact with the AA Drink-Leontien.nl duo, and then Brand, too, would be dropped by her teammate as she continued solo to the finish line.

A 10-rider chase group would consolidate behind Pooley, but they were unable to bring back the flying Briton and crossed the finish line in Lekeitio 20 seconds back.

Full Results 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 2:35:31 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:00:20 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 6 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 8 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 9 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 11 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 0:00:43 13 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:00:44 14 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 0:01:20 15 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 16 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:04:24 17 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 18 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 19 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 20 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 21 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 22 Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 23 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 24 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 25 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 27 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team 28 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women 29 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 30 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 31 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon 32 Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team 0:06:50 33 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink 34 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 35 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 36 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon 37 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 38 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS 39 Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 40 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 41 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 0:10:32 42 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini 43 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 44 Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek 45 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 46 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 47 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 48 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 49 Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 50 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 51 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 52 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 53 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 54 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 55 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 56 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 57 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team 58 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 59 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 60 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team 61 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink 62 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 63 Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 64 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 65 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini 66 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 67 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 68 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike 69 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 70 Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 71 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 72 Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos 73 Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team 74 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 75 Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 76 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women 77 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 78 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 79 Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini 80 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 81 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 83 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 84 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 85 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 86 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 87 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:15:14 88 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green DNF Julia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team DNF Amaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike DNF Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike DNF Cristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike DNF Ella Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini DNF Azucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini DNF Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos DNF Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos DNF Beata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green DNF Erika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto DNF Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto DNF Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto DNF Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek DNF Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek DNF Alice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara DNF Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home DNS Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home

Points 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 25 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 20 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 16 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 14 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 12 6 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 10 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 9 8 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 8 9 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 7 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 6 11 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 5 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 4 13 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 3 14 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 2 15 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Mountain 1 - Milloi Gane (Cat. 3) 7.6km 1 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 3 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 2 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1

Mountain 2 - Miloi Gane (Cat. 3) 39.6km 1 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 3 pts 2 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 2 3 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Mountain 3 - Lekoitz Gane (Cat. 2) 79km 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 6 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 4 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 2 4 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1

Mountain 4 - Milloi Gane (Cat. 3) 90.5km 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 3 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 1

Sprint 1 - Berriatu Hiria, 12km 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 5 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 3 3 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 1

Sprint 2 - Berriatu Hiria, 44km 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 5 pts 2 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 3 3 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 1

Teams 1 AA Drink-Leontien.nl 7:47:13 2 Greenedge - AIS 0:00:43 3 Team Specialized - Lululemon 0:05:24 4 Be Pink 0:10:54 5 Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 6 Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:11:18 7 Bizkaia - Durango 0:11:32 8 German National Team 0:21:06 9 Australian National Team 10 Lointek 0:24:48 11 Diadora - Pasta Zara 12 Faren Honda Team 13 Lotto Belisol Ladies 14 Skil-Argos 15 Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 0:30:56 16 Alriksson Go:Green 17 S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 18 Kleo Ladies Team

General classification after stage 2 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 5:05:27 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:00:08 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 6 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 7 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 8 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 9 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 11 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:00:28 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 0:00:31 13 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 0:00:32 14 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:08 15 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 0:01:20 16 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:04:12 17 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 18 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 19 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 20 Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 21 Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team 22 Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 23 Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek 24 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS 25 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team 26 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women 27 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 29 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:04:24 31 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 32 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:06:38 33 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 34 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS 35 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink 36 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 37 Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team 38 Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 39 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:07:05 40 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 0:07:13 41 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:10:20 42 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 43 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 44 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek 45 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 46 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team 47 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 48 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 49 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team 50 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 51 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team 52 Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 53 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women 54 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini 55 Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 56 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 57 Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek 0:10:32 59 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 60 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 61 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 62 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 63 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 64 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 65 Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini 66 Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos 67 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 68 Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 69 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 70 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 71 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 72 Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:10:40 73 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini 74 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike 75 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 76 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 0:10:42 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 0:10:44 78 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 79 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team 0:10:45 80 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 81 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink 0:11:04 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 0:11:14 83 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos 0:11:17 84 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:15:02 85 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 0:15:14 86 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:17:22 87 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 0:17:30 88 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team 0:17:32

Points classification 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 35 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women 34 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 25 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon 25 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 21 6 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 20 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 19 8 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 15 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 12 10 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 10 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos 10 12 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 9 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 9 15 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 8 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS 8 17 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS 7 18 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 7 19 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 6 20 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 6 21 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 5 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 4 23 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam 3 24 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto 3 25 Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon 2

Mountains classification 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 12 pts 2 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 9 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 4 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS 4 5 Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team 2 6 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green 2 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 1 8 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1 9 Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 1 10 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Sprint classification 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini 15 pts 2 Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team 6 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team 5 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon 3 5 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 3 6 Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home 1 7 Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon 1 8 Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek 1 9 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 1