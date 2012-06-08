Trending

Pooley solos to victory in Lekeitio

Briton takes over leader's jersey from Teutenberg

Image 1 of 3

Best young rider Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam)

Best young rider Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam)
(Image credit: sportfoto.nl)
Image 2 of 3

New race leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

New race leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: sportfoto.nl)
Image 3 of 3

Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) celebrates her victory in stage 2 of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira

Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) celebrates her victory in stage 2 of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira
(Image credit: sportfoto.nl)

Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) soloed to victory on stage 2 of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira and took over the general classification lead on a day in which the peloton was shattered by the stage's four categorised climbs.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Stichting-Rabo Women) won the sprint for second from a 10-rider chase group which finished 20 seconds behind Pooley.

Pooley now leads overall with nine riders clustered behind her at eight seconds. Stage 2 runner-up Annemiek Van Vleuten holds second followed by Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) in third. Overnight race leader Ina Teutenberg finished in a group 6:50 back and dropped to 32nd overall.

An 11-rider group formed the first attack of the day after 50km of racing, which soon ballooned to a 31-rider strong lead group. The front group then blew apart on the category 2 Lekoitz Gane ascent, whose summit is situated 19km from the finish, with Pooley leading a six-rider escape over the top. The Briton was accompanied by teammates Lucinda Brand and Lizzie Armitstead, Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS), Eleonora Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam).

The escape grew in numbers on the descent but once again Pooley pushed the pace on the final climb, the category 3 Milloi Gane, drawing out teammate Lucinda Brand plus Amanda Spratt.

Spratt would be unable to keep contact with the AA Drink-Leontien.nl duo, and then Brand, too, would be dropped by her teammate as she continued solo to the finish line.

A 10-rider chase group would consolidate behind Pooley, but they were unable to bring back the flying Briton and crossed the finish line in Lekeitio 20 seconds back.

Full Results
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl2:35:31
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:00:20
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
6Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
8Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
9Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
10Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
11Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS0:00:43
13Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:00:44
14Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon0:01:20
15Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
16Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:04:24
17Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
18Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
19Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
20Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
21Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
22Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
23Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
24Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
25Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
27Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
28Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
29Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
30Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
31Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
32Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team0:06:50
33Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
34Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
35Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
36Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon
37Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
38Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
39Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
40Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
41Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek0:10:32
42Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
43Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
44Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
45Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
46Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
47Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
48Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
49Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
50Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
51Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
52Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
53Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
54Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
55Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
56Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
57Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
58Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
59Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
60Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
61Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
62Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
63Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
64Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
65Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
66Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
67Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
68Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
69Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
70Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
71Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
72Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
73Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
74Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
75Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
76Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
77Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
78Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
79Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
80Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
81Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
83Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
84Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
85Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
86Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
87Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:15:14
88Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
DNFJulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
DNFAmaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFJoana Patricio (Por) Ouribike
DNFRute Costa (Por) Ouribike
DNFCristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike
DNFElla Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini
DNFAzucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini
DNFLinda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos
DNFMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
DNFBeata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
DNFErika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
DNFElena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
DNFMargot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
DNFMireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
DNFAlice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
DNFSylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
DNSSara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home

Points
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl25pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women20
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon16
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home14
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink12
6Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS10
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl9
8Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl8
9Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS7
10Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl6
11Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango5
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS4
13Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam3
14Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon2
15Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Mountain 1 - Milloi Gane (Cat. 3) 7.6km
1Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home3pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl2
3Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1

Mountain 2 - Miloi Gane (Cat. 3) 39.6km
1Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home3pts
2Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team2
3Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Mountain 3 - Lekoitz Gane (Cat. 2) 79km
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl6pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS4
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl2
4Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1

Mountain 4 - Milloi Gane (Cat. 3) 90.5km
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl3pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home1

Sprint 1 - Berriatu Hiria, 12km
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini5pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon3
3Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara1

Sprint 2 - Berriatu Hiria, 44km
1Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team5pts
2Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team3
3Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home1

Teams
1AA Drink-Leontien.nl7:47:13
2Greenedge - AIS0:00:43
3Team Specialized - Lululemon0:05:24
4Be Pink0:10:54
5Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:11:18
7Bizkaia - Durango0:11:32
8German National Team0:21:06
9Australian National Team
10Lointek0:24:48
11Diadora - Pasta Zara
12Faren Honda Team
13Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Skil-Argos
15Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:30:56
16Alriksson Go:Green
17S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
18Kleo Ladies Team

General classification after stage 2
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl5:05:27
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:00:08
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
6Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
7Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
8Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
9Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
11Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:28
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS0:00:31
13Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:00:32
14Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:08
15Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon0:01:20
16Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:04:12
17Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
19Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
20Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
21Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
22Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
23Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
24Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
25Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
26Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
27Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
29Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:04:24
31Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
32Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:06:38
33Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
34Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
35Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
36Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
37Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
38Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
39Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:07:05
40Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon0:07:13
41Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:10:20
42Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
43Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
44Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
45Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
46Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
47Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
48Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
49Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
50Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
51Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
52Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
53Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
54Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
55Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
56Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
57Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek0:10:32
59Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
60Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
61Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
62Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
63Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
64Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
65Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
66Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
67Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
68Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
69Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
70Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
71Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
72Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:10:40
73Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
74Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
75Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
76Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women0:10:42
77Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto0:10:44
78Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
79Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team0:10:45
80Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
81Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink0:11:04
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:11:14
83Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:11:17
84Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:15:02
85Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green0:15:14
86Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:17:22
87Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team0:17:30
88Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team0:17:32

Points classification
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon35pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women34
3Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl25
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon25
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink21
6Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl20
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home19
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini15
9Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam12
10Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS10
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos10
12Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara10
13Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team9
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl9
15Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl8
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS8
17Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS7
18Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home7
19Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl6
20Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team6
21Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango5
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS4
23Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam3
24Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto3
25Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon2

Mountains classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl12pts
2Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home9
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl4
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS4
5Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team2
6Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green2
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home1
8Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1
9Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl1
10Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Sprint classification
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini15pts
2Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team6
3Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team5
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon3
5Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara3
6Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home1
7Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon1
8Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek1
9Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara1

Teams classification
1AA Drink-Leontien.nl15:16:25
2Greenedge - AIS0:00:43
3Team Specialized - Lululemon0:05:24
4Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:10:54
5Be Pink0:11:06
6Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam0:11:18
7Bizkaia - Durango0:11:44
8German National Team0:21:06
9Australian National Team
10Lointek0:24:48
11Diadora - Pasta Zara
12Faren Honda Team0:25:00
13Lotto Belisol Ladies0:25:12
14Skil-Argos0:25:47
15Kleo Ladies Team0:30:56
16Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:31:08
17S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
18Alriksson Go:Green

Latest on Cyclingnews