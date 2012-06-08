Pooley solos to victory in Lekeitio
Briton takes over leader's jersey from Teutenberg
Stage 2: Lekeitio - Lekeitio
Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) soloed to victory on stage 2 of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira and took over the general classification lead on a day in which the peloton was shattered by the stage's four categorised climbs.
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Stichting-Rabo Women) won the sprint for second from a 10-rider chase group which finished 20 seconds behind Pooley.
Pooley now leads overall with nine riders clustered behind her at eight seconds. Stage 2 runner-up Annemiek Van Vleuten holds second followed by Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) in third. Overnight race leader Ina Teutenberg finished in a group 6:50 back and dropped to 32nd overall.
An 11-rider group formed the first attack of the day after 50km of racing, which soon ballooned to a 31-rider strong lead group. The front group then blew apart on the category 2 Lekoitz Gane ascent, whose summit is situated 19km from the finish, with Pooley leading a six-rider escape over the top. The Briton was accompanied by teammates Lucinda Brand and Lizzie Armitstead, Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS), Eleonora Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam).
The escape grew in numbers on the descent but once again Pooley pushed the pace on the final climb, the category 3 Milloi Gane, drawing out teammate Lucinda Brand plus Amanda Spratt.
Spratt would be unable to keep contact with the AA Drink-Leontien.nl duo, and then Brand, too, would be dropped by her teammate as she continued solo to the finish line.
A 10-rider chase group would consolidate behind Pooley, but they were unable to bring back the flying Briton and crossed the finish line in Lekeitio 20 seconds back.
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|2:35:31
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:00:20
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|6
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|8
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|9
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|10
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|11
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|0:00:43
|13
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:00:44
|14
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|0:01:20
|15
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:04:24
|17
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|18
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|19
|Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|20
|Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
|21
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|22
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|23
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|24
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|25
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|27
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
|28
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
|29
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|30
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|32
|Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:50
|33
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|34
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|35
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|37
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|38
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
|39
|Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|40
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|41
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|0:10:32
|42
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
|43
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|44
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|45
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|46
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|47
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|48
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|49
|Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|50
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|51
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|52
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|53
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|54
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|55
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|56
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
|57
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
|58
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|59
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|60
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
|61
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|62
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|63
|Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|64
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|65
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|66
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|67
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|68
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
|69
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|70
|Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|71
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|72
|Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
|73
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
|74
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|75
|Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|76
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
|77
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|78
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|79
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|80
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|81
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|83
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|84
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|85
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|86
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|87
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:15:14
|88
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|DNF
|Julia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Amaia Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike
|DNF
|Rute Costa (Por) Ouribike
|DNF
|Cristina Aznar (Spa) Ouribike
|DNF
|Ella Michal (Isr) Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Azucena Sanchez (Spa) Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Argos
|DNF
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|DNF
|Beata Sandstrom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|DNF
|Erika Cecchel (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|DNF
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|DNF
|Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
|DNF
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Alice Tagliapietra (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|DNS
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|25
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|20
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|16
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|14
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|12
|6
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|10
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|9
|8
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|8
|9
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|7
|10
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|6
|11
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|4
|13
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|3
|14
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|2
|15
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|1
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|2
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|1
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|3
|pts
|2
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|2
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|6
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|4
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|2
|4
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|5
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|3
|3
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|1
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|3
|3
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|1
|AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|7:47:13
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|0:00:43
|3
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:24
|4
|Be Pink
|0:10:54
|5
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6
|Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:11:18
|7
|Bizkaia - Durango
|0:11:32
|8
|German National Team
|0:21:06
|9
|Australian National Team
|10
|Lointek
|0:24:48
|11
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|Faren Honda Team
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|14
|Skil-Argos
|15
|Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:30:56
|16
|Alriksson Go:Green
|17
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|18
|Kleo Ladies Team
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|5:05:27
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:00:08
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|6
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|7
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|8
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|11
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:28
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|0:00:31
|13
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|14
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:08
|15
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|0:01:20
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:04:12
|17
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|19
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|20
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|21
|Srah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|22
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|23
|Eneritz Iturriaga (Spa) Lointek
|24
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge-AIS
|25
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team
|26
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting-Rabo Women
|27
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|29
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:04:24
|31
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|32
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:06:38
|33
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|34
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
|35
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|36
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|37
|Madeleine Sanding (Ger) German National Team
|38
|Roxane Knenemann (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|39
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:07:05
|40
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|0:07:13
|41
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:10:20
|42
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|43
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|44
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Lointek
|45
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|46
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|47
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|48
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia National Team
|50
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|51
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|52
|Annelie Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|53
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting-Rabo Women
|54
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Michela Fanini
|55
|Linnea Fredang (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|56
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|57
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) German National Team
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|0:10:32
|59
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|60
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|61
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|62
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|63
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|64
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|65
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|66
|Kanis Janneke (Ned) Skil-Argos
|67
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|68
|Lise Oliviers (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|69
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|70
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|71
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|72
|Ann- Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:10:40
|73
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Michela Fanini
|74
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Ouribike
|75
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|76
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|0:10:42
|77
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|0:10:44
|78
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|79
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:10:45
|80
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|81
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:11:04
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:11:14
|83
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:11:17
|84
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:15:02
|85
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|0:15:14
|86
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:17:22
|87
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|0:17:30
|88
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:17:32
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|35
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting-Rabo Women
|34
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|25
|4
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|25
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|21
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|20
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|19
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|15
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|12
|10
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|10
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|10
|12
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|10
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|9
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|9
|15
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|8
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS
|8
|17
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|7
|18
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|7
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|6
|20
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|6
|21
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|4
|23
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|3
|24
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Servetto
|3
|25
|Eleonora Van Dikj (Ned) Specialized lululemon
|2
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|12
|pts
|2
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|9
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|4
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
|4
|5
|Hannes Kaat (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies Team
|2
|6
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Team Alriksson Go Green
|2
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|9
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|1
|10
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Michela Fanini
|15
|pts
|2
|Cracie Elvin (Aus) Australia National Team
|6
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team
|5
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|3
|5
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|3
|6
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home
|1
|7
|Katie Colclough (Ger) Specialized lululemon
|1
|8
|Julia Ilynikh (Rus) Lointek
|1
|9
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|1
|1
|AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|15:16:25
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|0:00:43
|3
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:24
|4
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:10:54
|5
|Be Pink
|0:11:06
|6
|Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
|0:11:18
|7
|Bizkaia - Durango
|0:11:44
|8
|German National Team
|0:21:06
|9
|Australian National Team
|10
|Lointek
|0:24:48
|11
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|Faren Honda Team
|0:25:00
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:25:12
|14
|Skil-Argos
|0:25:47
|15
|Kleo Ladies Team
|0:30:56
|16
|Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:31:08
|17
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|18
|Alriksson Go:Green
