Mani wins Ellison Cross day 1

Millar, McFadden round out podium in Rochester

Noosa Team members Allen Krughoff and Meredith Miller

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicole Duke (Spy Marin) before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nobody does a harder warm-up than Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) chasing Ellen Noble on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was not positioned well on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was not positioned well on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Team) riding in fifth place on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Team) riding in fifth place on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) reaching the top of the course feature called Alp d’Huez.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo ) leading Miller on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Meredith Miller and Caroline Mani were both wearing shoes with laces

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Noosa Team members Allen Krughoff and Meredith Miller

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Noosa Team members Allen Krughoff and Meredith Miller

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) takes the hole-shot on the uphill grassy start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) seemed fully recovered from her leg injury

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Team) leading Noble and Rochette on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the race at the uphill barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the race at the uphill barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the race at the uphill barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the race at the uphill barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) realized the Meredith Miller was closing on her

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) realized the Meredith Miller was closing on her

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) led on lap one and put in a very solid race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) led on lap one and put in a very solid race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Women’s podium (L to R) Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) 2nd, Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) 1st,Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:49:23
2Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Team0:00:17
3Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:00:18
4Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:38
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strateg0:01:34
6Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:46
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com0:02:09
8Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:02:19
9Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing0:02:31
10Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport P/B Wa Bike Law0:02:56
11Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe0:03:10
12Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:03:42
13Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/Spy0:03:49
14Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:04:14
15Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:04:24
16Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:04:49
17Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:05:00
18Vicki Barclay (GBr) Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team0:05:09
19Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team0:05:25
20Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:05:28
21Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Ri
22Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel And Sprocket0:06:05
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:06:35
24Ashley Barson (Can) Coachchris.Ca/Tedvelikonja/Trud0:06:42
25Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:06:50
26Jauron Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy0:07:03
27Katina Walker (USA) Bike Loft East0:07:51
28Vanessa Mccaffery (USA) Stan's Notubes/Corning Race Team0:08:58
29 (-1 lap)Molly Hurford (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
30 (-2 laps)Siobhan Kelly (Can) Adrenlineracer/To Wheels
31Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
32Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co
33 (-3 laps)Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom

