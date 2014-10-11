Mani wins Ellison Cross day 1
Millar, McFadden round out podium in Rochester
Elite Women - Day 1: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:49:23
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|0:00:18
|4
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:01:34
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:46
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:02:09
|8
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:02:19
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing
|0:02:31
|10
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport P/B Wa Bike Law
|0:02:56
|11
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe
|0:03:10
|12
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:03:42
|13
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/Spy
|0:03:49
|14
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:04:14
|15
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:04:24
|16
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:04:49
|17
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:00
|18
|Vicki Barclay (GBr) Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team
|0:05:09
|19
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:05:25
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:05:28
|21
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Ri
|22
|Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel And Sprocket
|0:06:05
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:06:35
|24
|Ashley Barson (Can) Coachchris.Ca/Tedvelikonja/Trud
|0:06:42
|25
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:06:50
|26
|Jauron Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy
|0:07:03
|27
|Katina Walker (USA) Bike Loft East
|0:07:51
|28
|Vanessa Mccaffery (USA) Stan's Notubes/Corning Race Team
|0:08:58
|29 (-1 lap)
|Molly Hurford (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|30 (-2 laps)
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) Adrenlineracer/To Wheels
|31
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|32
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co
|33 (-3 laps)
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom
