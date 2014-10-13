Trending

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) taking the win at Ellison Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) got off to a great start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) is no stranger to off-road fast descents

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) leading Zach McDonald up the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) rode the steps on nearly every lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) hopping the barriers while in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) raced like he badly wanted the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) put in an amazing last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) dismounting at a steep descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Zach McDonald (KCCX) has been competitive in every race over the past few weeks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) descending Alp d’Huez

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) near the front on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) was in mix until Danny Summerhill took off

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The steep run-up was rideable by the top men

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan Timmerman (House Industries) leading down a dusty descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) racing in fifth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) running the barriers in fourth

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) had a brilliant weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) took the hole-shot on the uphill start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) did not look as sharp as he did on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) won the second round at the Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival held in Rochester, New York on Sunday.

He crossed the line with five seconds to spare, taking the win ahead of Cameron Dodge in second and Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in third.

Jeremy Powers, US cyclo-cross champion, won the first round but did not attend the second day, and not having the powerful rider in the mix left the race win open for the taking.

A lead group formed early in the elite men’s race but it was soon reduced to only four riders that included Summerhill, Dodge, Winterberg and Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund).

Summerhill and Dodge cleared the group and raced for the win against each other during the closing laps. Some 30 seconds back, Winterberg and Hyde battled for third with the Cannondale rider taking the last spot on the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA)1:01:38
2Cameron Dodge (USA)0:00:05
3Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:00:28
4Stephen Hyde (USA)0:00:45
5Ben Berden (Bel)0:01:17
6Zach Mcdonald (USA)0:01:41
7James Driscoll (USA)0:01:58
8Anthony Clark (USA)0:02:12
9Mike Garrigan (Can)0:02:53
10Cody Kaiser (USA)0:03:01
11Christian Favata (USA)0:03:16
12Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:03:21
13Robert Marion (USA)0:03:41
14Evan Mcneely (Can)
15Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:03:54
16Justin Lindine (USA)0:04:01
17Alexander Revell (NZl)0:04:11
18Derrick St John (Can)0:05:30
19Matt Timmerman (USA)0:06:17
20Kevin Noiles (Can)0:09:33
21Lewis Gaffney (USA)
22Aaron Oakes (USA)
23Ian Schon (USA)
24Mark Shannon (Irl)
25Ryan Comeau (USA)
26Ryan Comeau

 

