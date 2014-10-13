Summerhill steps up at Ellison Cross day 2
Dodge continues his brilliant weekend
Elite Men - Day 2: -
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) won the second round at the Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival held in Rochester, New York on Sunday.
He crossed the line with five seconds to spare, taking the win ahead of Cameron Dodge in second and Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in third.
Jeremy Powers, US cyclo-cross champion, won the first round but did not attend the second day, and not having the powerful rider in the mix left the race win open for the taking.
A lead group formed early in the elite men’s race but it was soon reduced to only four riders that included Summerhill, Dodge, Winterberg and Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund).
Summerhill and Dodge cleared the group and raced for the win against each other during the closing laps. Some 30 seconds back, Winterberg and Hyde battled for third with the Cannondale rider taking the last spot on the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|1:01:38
|2
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:00:05
|3
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:00:28
|4
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:45
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:01:17
|6
|Zach Mcdonald (USA)
|0:01:41
|7
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:01:58
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:02:12
|9
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
|0:02:53
|10
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:03:01
|11
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:03:16
|12
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:03:21
|13
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:03:41
|14
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|15
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|0:03:54
|16
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:04:01
|17
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|0:04:11
|18
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:05:30
|19
|Matt Timmerman (USA)
|0:06:17
|20
|Kevin Noiles (Can)
|0:09:33
|21
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|22
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|23
|Ian Schon (USA)
|24
|Mark Shannon (Irl)
|25
|Ryan Comeau (USA)
|26
|Ryan Comeau
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy