Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) won the second round at the Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival held in Rochester, New York on Sunday.

He crossed the line with five seconds to spare, taking the win ahead of Cameron Dodge in second and Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in third.

Jeremy Powers, US cyclo-cross champion, won the first round but did not attend the second day, and not having the powerful rider in the mix left the race win open for the taking.

A lead group formed early in the elite men’s race but it was soon reduced to only four riders that included Summerhill, Dodge, Winterberg and Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund).

Summerhill and Dodge cleared the group and raced for the win against each other during the closing laps. Some 30 seconds back, Winterberg and Hyde battled for third with the Cannondale rider taking the last spot on the podium.

