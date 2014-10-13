Image 1 of 21 Elite Women’s Podium (L to R) Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) 2nd, Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) 1st, Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 21 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) not only finished 2nd but also won the U-23 category both days (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 21 Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) again took a shot at leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 21 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) running the stairs on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 21 Kaitie Antonnea (Cannnondale) riding the fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 21 A JAM Fund rider streaks down the long descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 21 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on the steepest run-up with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 21 Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) fell behind Miller and Rochette late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 21 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on a steep run-up with one half lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 21 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) racing in third place with a half lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 21 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) racing just behind the leaders with Maghalie Rochette (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 21 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) running the barriers with Meredith Miller not far behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 21 Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) chasing Gabby Durrin at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 21 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) did not seem to be having the weekend she had hoped for (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 21 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) came from behind to sweep the weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 21 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) looks better than ever this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 21 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading Rochette, Miller, and McFadden up the long climb on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 21 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) rides in alone to sweep the weekend in Rochester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 21 Kaitie Antonneau warming up in the Cannondale tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 21 While others were riding trainers, Maghalie Rochette was lounging while covered with Kit Kats (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 21 Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) has three different kits she is wearing this season. All are works of art (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) captured her second consecutive victory at the Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival held in Rochester, New York on Sunday.

The Frechwoman soloed to the win by 13 seconds ahead of Canada’s Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro) in second and American rider Meredith Miller (Noosa) took third.

Mani was apart of a leading group of riders that formed during the opening laps of the elite women’s race. The group also included Rochette and Miller along with Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital), Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo), Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Foundation), Crystal Anthony (Optum) and Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).

The group slowly began to fall apart and gaps opened up between the riders. A three-strong lead group formed between Mani, Rochette and Miller.

Mani proved to be the strongest rider on the tough climbs and opened the gap she needed to take her second win.



