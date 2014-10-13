Mani doubles up on day 2 at Ellison Park Cross
Rochette and Millar complete the podium
Elite Women - Day 2: -
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) captured her second consecutive victory at the Ellison Park Cyclo-cross Festival held in Rochester, New York on Sunday.
The Frechwoman soloed to the win by 13 seconds ahead of Canada’s Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro) in second and American rider Meredith Miller (Noosa) took third.
Mani was apart of a leading group of riders that formed during the opening laps of the elite women’s race. The group also included Rochette and Miller along with Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital), Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo), Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Foundation), Crystal Anthony (Optum) and Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).
The group slowly began to fall apart and gaps opened up between the riders. A three-strong lead group formed between Mani, Rochette and Miller.
Mani proved to be the strongest rider on the tough climbs and opened the gap she needed to take her second win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:48:03
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:00:13
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|0:00:34
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:00:43
|5
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:00:50
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:00:52
|7
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:01:19
|8
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|0:01:31
|9
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|0:01:50
|10
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:02:39
|11
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:58
|12
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:03:41
|13
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:03:52
|14
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:04:13
|15
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA)
|0:04:22
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:04:24
|17
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:26
|18
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:04:29
|19
|Emma Swartz (USA)
|0:05:11
|20
|Vicki Barclay (GBr)
|0:05:39
|21
|Ashley Barson (Can)
|0:05:51
|22
|Jenny Ives (USA)
|0:06:30
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:06:44
|24
|Jauron Vetter (USA)
|0:07:46
|25
|Katina Walker (USA)
|0:08:39
|26
|Victoria Steen (USA)
|0:09:35
|27
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|28
|Bailey Semian (USA)
