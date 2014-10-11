Powers solos from start to finish at Ellison Cross day 1
Summerhill out-sprints Dodge for second
Elite Men - Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|1:02:57
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy/Scott Bikes
|0:00:34
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:51
|5
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX
|0:01:10
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:01:14
|7
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:01:37
|8
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:54
|9
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:02:08
|10
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman
|0:02:19
|11
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:02:44
|12
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Poc/Shimano
|0:03:06
|14
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:03:09
|15
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:28
|16
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|17
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:05
|18
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:04:14
|19
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Focus Cx Team
|0:04:17
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized
|0:04:25
|21
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:32
|22
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:52
|23
|Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:05:18
|24
|Alexander Revell (NZl) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:34
|25
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|0:05:38
|26
|Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
|0:05:39
|27
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:06:03
|28
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Octto-Cervelo
|0:06:14
|29
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:06:26
|30 (-2 laps)
|Derrick St John (Can) Trp Factory Racing
|31
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|32
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|33 (-3 laps)
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|34
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross P/B Craft
|35 (-4 laps)
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./Hrs
|36
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Darkhorse Flyers
|37 (-5 laps)
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino
|38
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS Cycling- Killington Mountain
|39
|David Yacobelli (USA) Notubes/Corning Race Team
|40
|Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker/Unovelo
|41
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|42
|Ryan Comeau (USA) Lake Effect Racing
