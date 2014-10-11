Trending

Powers solos from start to finish at Ellison Cross day 1

Summerhill out-sprints Dodge for second

Image 1 of 25

Mens Podiium (L to R) Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) 3rd

Mens Podiium (L to R) Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 25

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) on the steep run-up

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) on the steep run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 25

Robert Marion (Ameican Classic) racing in the top twenty at the run-up

Robert Marion (Ameican Classic) racing in the top twenty at the run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 25

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) was not having the race we have come to expect of him

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) was not having the race we have come to expect of him
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) cresting the climb up Alp d’Huez

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) cresting the climb up Alp d’Huez
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) bunny-hopping a log on the course

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) bunny-hopping a log on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) running the inside line of the steep up/down that gave rides fits today

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) running the inside line of the steep up/down that gave rides fits today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 25

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) owned second place for much of the race

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) owned second place for much of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 25

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) running the low set of stairs with two laps to go

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) running the low set of stairs with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 25

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) running the low set of stairs with two laps to go

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) running the low set of stairs with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 25

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) won last week in Providence but had to settle for 7th

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) won last week in Providence but had to settle for 7th
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 25

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) had little trouble jumping the barriers.

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) had little trouble jumping the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 25

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) at the starting line. He had a brilliant race last week in Providence.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) at the starting line. He had a brilliant race last week in Providence.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) has been unbeatable since Cross Vegas

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) has been unbeatable since Cross Vegas
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 25

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt Slipstream) wearing an aero helmet

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt Slipstream) wearing an aero helmet
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) took the hole-shot and never trailed in this race

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) took the hole-shot and never trailed in this race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 25

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was not having the race he was hoping for

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was not having the race he was hoping for
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) bunnyhopping the barriers that were lower than average.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) bunnyhopping the barriers that were lower than average.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 25

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) racing well in the top ten at the barriers

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) racing well in the top ten at the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 25

Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours) choosing to run down the steepest descent rather than ride it

Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours) choosing to run down the steepest descent rather than ride it
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 25

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt Slipstream) racing in fourth position early in the contest

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt Slipstream) racing in fourth position early in the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 25

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt Slipstream) put in one of the fastest laps of the day on his last lap

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt Slipstream) put in one of the fastest laps of the day on his last lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding with a massive lead on lap three

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding with a massive lead on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 25

Zach McDonald (KCCX) had a battle going with Summerhill for much of the race

Zach McDonald (KCCX) had a battle going with Summerhill for much of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 25

Dan Timmerman (House Industries) starting down the steepest descent

Dan Timmerman (House Industries) starting down the steepest descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus1:02:57
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team0:00:30
3Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy/Scott Bikes0:00:34
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:00:51
5Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX0:01:10
6Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:01:14
7Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:01:37
8Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:54
9Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement0:02:08
10Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman0:02:19
11Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:02:44
12Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:55
13Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Poc/Shimano0:03:06
14Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:03:09
15Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:03:28
16Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:04:00
17Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:04:05
18Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:04:14
19Aaron Schooler (Can) Focus Cx Team0:04:17
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized0:04:25
21Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:32
22Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:04:52
23Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:05:18
24Alexander Revell (NZl) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:34
25Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo0:05:38
26Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles0:05:39
27Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Team0:06:03
28Osmond Bakker (Can) Octto-Cervelo0:06:14
29Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:06:26
30 (-2 laps)Derrick St John (Can) Trp Factory Racing
31Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
32Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
33 (-3 laps)Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
34Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross P/B Craft
35 (-4 laps)Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./Hrs
36Derek Hardinge (Can) Darkhorse Flyers
37 (-5 laps)Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino
38Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS Cycling- Killington Mountain
39David Yacobelli (USA) Notubes/Corning Race Team
40Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker/Unovelo
41Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
42Ryan Comeau (USA) Lake Effect Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews