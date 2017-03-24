Image 1 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 56 The E3 Harelbeke podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Group three, Laurens De Vreese and Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 John Degenkolb attacks the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Luke Durbridge and Lukas Pöstlberger chasing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avemaet and Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avemaet and Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avemaet and Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avemaet and Oliver Naesen on the E3 Harelbeke podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 56 The peloton was kept in check by the teams represented in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 56 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 56 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) with Gilbert and Van Avermaet (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 56 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) bridges back to Gilbert and Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 56 Tony Martin (Katusha) sparked a reaction from Sagan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 56 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) bridges back to Gilbert and Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 56 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) found himself heavily marked (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 56 The sprint in the 2017 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 56 Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avemaet and Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 56 Matti Breschel (Astana) caught up in an early crash in the E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 56 Here you go, Jack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 56 Hey, pass this over to Jack Bauer, would you? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 56 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 56 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 56 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 56 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) marked by Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 56 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 56 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Oliver Naesen (AG2R) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 56 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 56 Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 56 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 56 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) attacks the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads the chasing group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 56 The early breakaway led by Gijs van Hoecke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 56 Laurens De Vrees (Astana) in the early break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 56 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 56 The 2017 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 56 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 56 The 2017 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 56 A Veranclassic rider in the ditch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 56 Matti Breschel (Astana) caught up in an early crash in the E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 56 Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) in an early crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 56 The 2017 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 56 Christian Knees (Sky) was mixed up in a crash early in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 56 The 2017 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 56 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) injured in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 56 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) injured in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 56 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) injured in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 56 Christian Knees (Sky) chases back after a crash in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 56 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) injured in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 56 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) surges on the Taaienberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) hung his placard on the top rung of the rack of Tour of Flanders contenders, taking out his second victory of the season in the E3 Harelbeke.

The Belgian out-sprinted his former teammate Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), with fellow escapee Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) taking the final podium spot.

"I was happy how I felt. I didn't feel so good on Wednesday but I'm happy things are not so bad," Van Avermaet said after fighting a cold earlier in the week.

Van Avermaet played down suggestions that riders who win E3 are the overwhelming favourites for the Tour of Flanders.

"I don't know. I was never so good here, I was never on the podium and I was always good in Flanders. It's just nice to win a Classic in Flanders and I think E3 is one of the nicest ones. It gives a lot of confidence for Flanders. I'm just happy to have two nice victories in my pocket and hopefully the third will come next week."

The winning trio formed out of a six man group that bridged to the early breakaway, distancing themselves from the rest on the Oude Kwaremont and then cooperating until the finish line was in sight. Gilbert, stuck on the front, kept looking back waiting for one of his rivals to open up the sprint. Naesen finally lost patience and jumped, but it was too soon and Van Avermaet surged past with the form expected of an Olympic champion.

Gilbert made it close, but no cigar as Van Avermaet took the win by a quarter wheel.

“In the sprint, Naesen surprised me when he opened his sprint and I hesitated for a second," Gilbert said. "That, and the headwind, made it really hard to get back in the front. It’s a pity, because I was there and could have won, but that’s racing. I’m looking at the bright side of things, which is that my form is good and I’ve rediscovered those sensations that make me feel at ease on the cobbles.

"In these races, you have to work hard to get into the best position and to keep it. I really like this. I found again my fighting spirit and this makes me happy. I’m back!"

Meanwhile, Naesen's third place was the biggest result of his career. "When I attacked on the Oude Kwaremont, I saw that they were both able to follow. I knew that we would be fast enough to stay away," he said. "We rode all the way, to the last kilometre where things became tactical. I tried to surprise them, but I knew I was not the best. I finished in my place. I believed I could win, but there were just 20 meters too many."

How it unfolded

The countdown to the Tour of Flanders continued with the E3 Harelbeke, which departed under sunny skies for 206.1km of mayhem.

The opening kilometers were marked by a series of crashes, some inconsequential, but some not - Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) abandoned after a nasty crash left him howling in pain and clutching his left knee.

It wasn't until the second hour that a breakaway could go clear, and when they finally did they quickly opened up a lead of just under five minutes.

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Laurens De Vreese (Astana), David Per (Bahrain-Merida), Gijs van Hoecke (LottoNl-Jumbo), Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot), and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic) were the lucky ones to make the move.

Dries de Bondt (Veranda's Willems) chased solo for a long time before finally joining up with Tom Van Aesbroeck (Cannondale-Drapac) and Mickael Delage (FDJ) in no-man's land, but were dangling precariously in front of the peloton as they reached the midpoint of the hellingen region.

Olivier Le Gac (FDJ) attacked from the peloton with 75km to go, but his move didn't last long, as Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) stretched his legs on Taaienberg. The acceleration halved the advantage of the leaders, bringing it to just 1:26.

Boonen's attack was closely marked by BMC's Daniel Oss, and soon after a counter-attack came from Gilbert, who was joined by Van Avermaet, Naesen and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-hansgrohe). They caught the Van Aesbroeck group with 66km to go on the Boindeberg.

Sep Vanmarcke then bridged across with Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott), his efforts helped by Van Aesbroeck, who was then dropped on the Eikenberg, along with Delage and de Bondt.

Behind, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to go across several times, but was heavily marked. The sextet caught the leaders with 59km to go making 12 up front, with a precarious 48 seconds on the field.

Behind, Sagan tried again to go across, but each time he was reeled back in, and finally with 42km to go was taken down in a crash. Although he quickly bounced up and remounted, repeated issues with his bike meant his race was over.

Soon, all of the early escapees were ridden off the wheels of the lead group, pushed by Gilbert. Only De Vreese was left, making it seven riders with 1:10 at 38km to go.

Naesen pushed the pace on the Oude Kwaremont and put Vanmarcke, Durbridge, Postlberger and De Vreese out the back, and found himself in the company of the two Classics giants, Gilbert and Van Avermaet.

Durbridge and Postlberger, and further back De Vreese and Vanmarcke, valiantly continued to chase the lead trio, but could not make up ground. Meanwhile, Trek-Segafredo desperately tried to get a group working to go across, but were thwarted by the Quick-Step team.

Their efforts reeled in De Vreese and Vanmarcke on the Karnemelkbeekstraat with 30km to go, but Durbridge and Pöstlberger kept going, but it became increasingly clear they were racing for fourth place.

Delage still looked comfortable as the leaders hit the Varentstraat with 23km to go, holding a lead of 1:52 on the chasing bunch. But that all changed on the Tiegemberg with 20km to go when the AG2R rider was gapped by Gilbert's pace. But he rallied and chased back on the descent.

The trio worked well together with the climbs behind them, coming into the final 3km with almost two minutes on the chasers.

Into the final kilometer, Gilbert started looking back to watch Van Avermaet in second, with Naesen tacked on, patiently waiting. Gilbert took it into the finish like a trackie, looking back all the time, waiting for the first attack, which came from Naesen.

Full Results