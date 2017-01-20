Trending

E3 Harelbeke past winners

Champions 1958-2017

2017Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2015Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2014Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2013Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
2010Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2009Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
2008Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2002Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
2001Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2000Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1996Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
1993Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
1991Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife
1990Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma
1989Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light
1988Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
1987Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
1985Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh
1983William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
1982Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor
1981Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1980Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
1977Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
1976Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney
1974Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
1973Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni
1972Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1970Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
1968Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths
1967Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
1966Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1963Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1961Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
1960Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
1959Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1958Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold

 

