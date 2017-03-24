Naesen exceeds expectations with E3 Harelbeke podium finish

Trending

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avemaet and Oliver Naesen on the E3 Harelbeke podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) bridges back to Gilbert and Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) with Gilbert and Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

At the end of last year, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) joked that if he wound up in a three-man move with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and someone else, then that someone else would not be winning the race.

It was more a light-hearted illustration of his friendship with the Olympic champion, with whom he regularly trains, than arrogant bravado. Naesen was nevertheless proved right at E3-Harelbeke, where that very situation came to pass and Philippe Gilbert was left sandwiched in between the two.