'That's definitely what we're working towards' – Paul Magnier takes aim at Cobbled Classics, not Milan-San Remo, with Tirreno-Adriatico build-up

Paul Magnier is among a host of top sprinters currently racing Tirreno-Adriatico, but the Soudal-QuickStep talent has his eyes on the cobbled Classics, rather than next weekend's 'sprinter's Classic' of Milan-San Remo.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a successful start to 2026 with two wins and the points jersey at the Volta ao Algarve. He sprinted to fourth place on stage 3 in Tirreno as Tobias Lund Andresen took the win. There's one more sprint chance to come in Italy, on the final day, but his main goals lie further into the spring.

Speaking to WielerFlits, Soudal-QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfred Peeters outlined Magnier's plans, saying that his Milan-San Remo debut will be about building experience and confidence above all else.

"Paul is certainly not the big favourite for Milan-San Remo. Experience is very important in La Primavera, and it's only the first time he's competing," Peeters said.

"It's about looking to the future and building confidence. When Pogačar and Van der Poel start, you know it's going to be tough. They've proven that over the past two years on the Cipressa."

Magnier will take part in the longest race on the calendar, but he'll be looking for wins later on this spring. Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders are all on his calendar, and he'll be at the head of the revamped Soudal-QuickStep Classics squad alongside some more experienced competitors.

"That's definitely what we're working towards. Paul is a rider who can compete in quite a few races, but experience in those races is also very important," Peeters said.

"Fortunately, we've recruited Dylan van Baarle and Jasper Stuyven to share that experience with him. Let's hope those three make a good trio."

Of course, Magnier has already competed on the cobbles this season, taking part in both races at Opening Weekend – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he finished 11th, and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, where he was 131st.

Both his races were undone by punctures at inopportune moments.

"We were unlucky, but more importantly, we feel like we've put a team together again, and the Wolfpack feeling is gradually returning. That's important for the Flemish block," Peeters said.

In Tirreno, he'll keep battling, with the flat final stage to San Benedetto del Tronto in mind. Stage 3 didn't go quite to plan, but he still showed his form in the final.

"You always try to win a stage leading up to the Classics, but it's not easy. Paul lost his leadouts in the final kilometres and had to come from too far back," Peeters said.

"We did try, and he came back strongly, but positioning and timing were crucial. The pieces of the puzzle didn't fit."