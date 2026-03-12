'That's definitely what we're working towards' – Paul Magnier takes aim at Cobbled Classics, not Milan-San Remo, with Tirreno-Adriatico build-up

'Experience is very important in La Primavera, and it's only the first time he's competing' says Wilfred Peeters

CAMAIORE, ITALY - MARCH 10: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step prior to the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 2 a 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano 332m / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier competing for Soudal-QuickStep at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier is among a host of top sprinters currently racing Tirreno-Adriatico, but the Soudal-QuickStep talent has his eyes on the cobbled Classics, rather than next weekend's 'sprinter's Classic' of Milan-San Remo.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a successful start to 2026 with two wins and the points jersey at the Volta ao Algarve. He sprinted to fourth place on stage 3 in Tirreno as Tobias Lund Andresen took the win. There's one more sprint chance to come in Italy, on the final day, but his main goals lie further into the spring.

"It's about looking to the future and building confidence. When Pogačar and Van der Poel start, you know it's going to be tough. They've proven that over the past two years on the Cipressa."

Of course, Magnier has already competed on the cobbles this season, taking part in both races at Opening Weekend – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he finished 11th, and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, where he was 131st.

