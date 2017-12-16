Cant wins fourth consecutive Scheldecross
Compton takes second, Vos returns to cyclo-cross
Elite Women: -
Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon), the world champion, won her fourth consecutive DVV verzekeringen trofee - Scheldecross in Antwerp on Saturday. She broke free from rival Katie Compton (Trek), who continues to lead the overall series, on the final lap to take the win. Helen Wyman (Kona) placed third.
Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) returned to cyclo-cross in Antwerp and placed eighth.
Cant led the opening laps with a strong group that included Compton, Katerina Nash (Clif), Wyman and Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans). Brammeier was the first to lose contact, after several mishaps, followed by Nash.
Cant and Compton were the final two out front and started the final lap side-by-side. Cant put forth several attacks but Compton was able to respond, until the final mud section, where she too lost contact.
Though she had to settle for second in Scheldecross, Compton maintained her lead in the series' general classification. She leads Brammeier by 3:37 and Wyman by 4:11.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:48:46
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek
|0:00:04
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:00:10
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans
|0:00:34
|6
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:58
|7
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:21
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:28
|10
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:02:40
|11
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:03:03
|12
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:03:21
|13
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:04:11
|14
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:43
|15
|Maaike De Heij (Ned)
|0:04:53
|16
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:04:55
|17
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:05:26
|18
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:05:32
|19
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:05:34
|20
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:05:51
|21
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:05:54
|22
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|23
|Ffion James (GBr)
|0:06:08
|24
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|-1 Lap
|25
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|26
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|27
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|28
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|29
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
|30
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|31
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|32
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|33
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita)
|-3 Laps
|34
|Laure Michels (Bel)
|35
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|36
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned)
|37
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|38
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|39
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|40
|Klára Vernerová (Cze)
|41
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|42
|Océane Allart (Fra)
|-4 Laps
|43
|Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa)
|44
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|45
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
|46
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|47
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|48
|Lisette Schoon (Ned)
|49
|Olga Kuzmina (Rus)
|-5 Laps
|DNF
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|DNF
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
|DNF
|Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa)
