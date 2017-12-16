Trending

Sanne Cant on her way to winning Zeven World Cup

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon), the world champion, won her fourth consecutive DVV verzekeringen trofee - Scheldecross in Antwerp on Saturday. She broke free from rival Katie Compton (Trek), who continues to lead the overall series, on the final lap to take the win. Helen Wyman (Kona) placed third.

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) returned to cyclo-cross in Antwerp and placed eighth.

Cant led the opening laps with a strong group that included Compton, Katerina Nash (Clif), Wyman and Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans). Brammeier was the first to lose contact, after several mishaps, followed by Nash.

Cant and Compton were the final two out front and started the final lap side-by-side. Cant put forth several attacks but Compton was able to respond, until the final mud section, where she too lost contact.

Though she had to settle for second in Scheldecross, Compton maintained her lead in the series' general classification. She leads Brammeier by 3:37 and Wyman by 4:11.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:48:46
2Katherine Compton (USA) Trek0:00:04
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:00:10
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team0:00:29
5Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans0:00:34
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:00:58
7Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:21
8Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:10
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:28
10Denise Betsema (Ned)0:02:40
11Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:03
12Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:03:21
13Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:04:11
14Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:43
15Maaike De Heij (Ned)0:04:53
16Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:04:55
17Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:05:26
18Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:05:32
19Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:05:34
20Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:05:51
21Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:05:54
22Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
23Ffion James (GBr)0:06:08
24Shana Maes (Bel)-1 Lap
25Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
26Natalie Redmond (Aus)
27Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)-2 Laps
28Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
29Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
30Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
31Kristien Nelen (Bel)
32Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
33Giovanna Michieletto (Ita)-3 Laps
34Laure Michels (Bel)
35Caren Commissaris (Bel)
36Maaike Meistrok (Ned)
37Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
38Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
39Tess Van Loy (Bel)
40Klára Vernerová (Cze)
41Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
42Océane Allart (Fra)-4 Laps
43Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa)
44Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
45Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
46Nele De Vos (Bel)
47Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
48Lisette Schoon (Ned)
49Olga Kuzmina (Rus)-5 Laps
DNFTine Rombouts (Bel)
DNFAnke Van Rompay (Bel)
DNFAndere Basterra Aspe (Spa)

 

