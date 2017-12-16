Sanne Cant on her way to winning Zeven World Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon), the world champion, won her fourth consecutive DVV verzekeringen trofee - Scheldecross in Antwerp on Saturday. She broke free from rival Katie Compton (Trek), who continues to lead the overall series, on the final lap to take the win. Helen Wyman (Kona) placed third.

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) returned to cyclo-cross in Antwerp and placed eighth.

Cant led the opening laps with a strong group that included Compton, Katerina Nash (Clif), Wyman and Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans). Brammeier was the first to lose contact, after several mishaps, followed by Nash.

Cant and Compton were the final two out front and started the final lap side-by-side. Cant put forth several attacks but Compton was able to respond, until the final mud section, where she too lost contact.

Though she had to settle for second in Scheldecross, Compton maintained her lead in the series' general classification. She leads Brammeier by 3:37 and Wyman by 4:11.

