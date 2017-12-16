Trending

Van der Poel wins Scheldecross

Van Aert second in close duel

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Correndon) racing the Superprestige Gavere

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the DVV verzekeringen trofee - Scheldecross. The Dutchman took the win after a close match with Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles), who was forced to settle for second place. Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) was third.

With Van der Poel held up by a slower start, Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions) and Kevin Pauwels (Marlux - Napoleon Games) led the opening laps. But it wasn't long before both Van der Poel and Van Aert were dominating the front of the race.

Van der Poel attacked several times but unlike in previous races this year, he was not able to shake Van Aert so easily.

Van Aert used his strength on the climbs to lead the race and the pair raced into the final lap together. It looked like it might come down to a sprint for the win, but Van der Poel put distance on Van Aert in the final section through the sand and then accelerated to take the win by three seconds. 

"Both Wout and I wanted to be in the lead when we entered the strip of sand in the final lap, and we were all together. Whoever touched the brakes first lost the race," Van der Poel said.

Van der Poel continues to lead the overall classification of the DVV verzekeringen trofee.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:57:24
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:03
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:01:06
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:10
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:15
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:22
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:31
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:48
9Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:08
10Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:17
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:36
12Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:37
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:03:18
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:03:22
15Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:04:01
16Joeri Adams (Bel)
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:11
18Braam Merlier (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:04:43
19Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)-1 Lap
20Stijn Huys (Bel)
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
22Edwin De Wit (Bel)
23Tim Rieckmann (Ger)
24Dries Pauwels (Bel)
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
DNFJelle De Bock (Bel)

 

