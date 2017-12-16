Van der Poel wins Scheldecross
Van Aert second in close duel
Elite Men: -
Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the DVV verzekeringen trofee - Scheldecross. The Dutchman took the win after a close match with Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles), who was forced to settle for second place. Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) was third.
With Van der Poel held up by a slower start, Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions) and Kevin Pauwels (Marlux - Napoleon Games) led the opening laps. But it wasn't long before both Van der Poel and Van Aert were dominating the front of the race.
Van der Poel attacked several times but unlike in previous races this year, he was not able to shake Van Aert so easily.
Van Aert used his strength on the climbs to lead the race and the pair raced into the final lap together. It looked like it might come down to a sprint for the win, but Van der Poel put distance on Van Aert in the final section through the sand and then accelerated to take the win by three seconds.
"Both Wout and I wanted to be in the lead when we entered the strip of sand in the final lap, and we were all together. Whoever touched the brakes first lost the race," Van der Poel said.
Van der Poel continues to lead the overall classification of the DVV verzekeringen trofee.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:57:24
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:03
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:01:06
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:10
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:15
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:22
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:31
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:48
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:08
|10
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:17
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:02:36
|12
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:37
|13
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:03:18
|14
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:22
|15
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:04:01
|16
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:11
|18
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:04:43
|19
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|-1 Lap
|20
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|22
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|23
|Tim Rieckmann (Ger)
|24
|Dries Pauwels (Bel)
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|DNF
|Jelle De Bock (Bel)
