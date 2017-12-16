Trending

Vervoort wins junior men's Scheldecross

Flynn second and Jordens third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Vervoort (Bel)0:38:05
2Sean Flynn (GBr)0:00:41
3Jarno Jordens (Bel)0:00:50
4Michael Bervoets (Bel)0:00:54
5Sander De Vet (Bel)0:00:58
6Dolf Pemen (Bel)0:01:04
7Lars Boven (Ned)0:01:19
8Jens Clynhens (Bel)0:01:26
9Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)0:01:28
10Xander Geysels (Bel)0:01:30
11Joachim Van Looveren (Bel)0:01:35
12Josef Hladík (Cze)0:02:05
13Witse Van Rillaer (Bel)0:02:06
14Louis Decoster (Bel)0:02:13
15Stijn Cas (Bel)0:02:16
16Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)0:02:27
17Nicolas De Smet (Bel)0:02:37
18Tieme Herrygers (Bel)0:02:40
19Ward De Schepper (Ned)0:02:52
20Arno Brouwers (Bel)0:02:58
21Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)0:03:00
22Robbe Willems (Bel)0:03:03
23Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)0:03:05
24Seppe Lippens (Bel)0:03:06
25Tomas De Laet (Bel)0:03:39
26Haritz Erasun Etxaniz (Spa)0:03:48
27Remon Delnoije (Ned)0:04:13
28Stef Ter Laak (Ned)0:04:28
29Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)0:04:45
30Leander Verheyde (Bel)0:05:01
31Marco Ehlert (Ned)0:05:13
32Jarne Noyens (Bel)0:05:43
33Mikel Agirrebeitia Iturrieta (Spa)-1 Lap
34Jason Degraeve (Bel)
35Youri Van Ballegooij (Ned)
DNFAndres Verdonck (Bel)
DNFMaarten Clauwaert (Bel)
DNFYente Peirens (Bel)

