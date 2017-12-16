Vervoort wins junior men's Scheldecross
Flynn second and Jordens third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:38:05
|2
|Sean Flynn (GBr)
|0:00:41
|3
|Jarno Jordens (Bel)
|0:00:50
|4
|Michael Bervoets (Bel)
|0:00:54
|5
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:00:58
|6
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|0:01:04
|7
|Lars Boven (Ned)
|0:01:19
|8
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|0:01:26
|9
|Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:01:28
|10
|Xander Geysels (Bel)
|0:01:30
|11
|Joachim Van Looveren (Bel)
|0:01:35
|12
|Josef Hladík (Cze)
|0:02:05
|13
|Witse Van Rillaer (Bel)
|0:02:06
|14
|Louis Decoster (Bel)
|0:02:13
|15
|Stijn Cas (Bel)
|0:02:16
|16
|Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)
|0:02:27
|17
|Nicolas De Smet (Bel)
|0:02:37
|18
|Tieme Herrygers (Bel)
|0:02:40
|19
|Ward De Schepper (Ned)
|0:02:52
|20
|Arno Brouwers (Bel)
|0:02:58
|21
|Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)
|0:03:00
|22
|Robbe Willems (Bel)
|0:03:03
|23
|Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
|0:03:05
|24
|Seppe Lippens (Bel)
|0:03:06
|25
|Tomas De Laet (Bel)
|0:03:39
|26
|Haritz Erasun Etxaniz (Spa)
|0:03:48
|27
|Remon Delnoije (Ned)
|0:04:13
|28
|Stef Ter Laak (Ned)
|0:04:28
|29
|Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)
|0:04:45
|30
|Leander Verheyde (Bel)
|0:05:01
|31
|Marco Ehlert (Ned)
|0:05:13
|32
|Jarne Noyens (Bel)
|0:05:43
|33
|Mikel Agirrebeitia Iturrieta (Spa)
|-1 Lap
|34
|Jason Degraeve (Bel)
|35
|Youri Van Ballegooij (Ned)
|DNF
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|DNF
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Yente Peirens (Bel)
