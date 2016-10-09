Junior men's Hotondcross victory for Yentl Bekaert
Toon Vandebosch second, Jelle Camps third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yentl Bekaert (Belgium)
|0:40:24
|2
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:00:31
|3
|Jelle Camps (Belgium)
|0:00:34
|4
|Andreas Goeman (Belgium)
|5
|Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:46
|6
|Timo Kielich (Belgium)
|0:00:53
|7
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|8
|Arno Debeir (Belgium)
|0:01:12
|9
|Bart Hazekamp (Netherlands)
|0:01:15
|10
|Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)
|0:01:25
|11
|Carlo Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|0:01:29
|12
|Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)
|0:01:41
|13
|Kyle Agterberg (Netherlands)
|0:01:47
|14
|Len Dejonghe (Belgium)
|0:01:54
|15
|Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
|0:02:07
|16
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
|0:02:19
|17
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|0:02:40
|18
|Anton Ferdinande (Belgium)
|0:02:57
|19
|Bart Artz (Netherlands)
|20
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Netherlands)
|21
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium)
|0:03:11
|22
|Lander Tibackx (Belgium)
|0:03:21
|23
|Perry Frijters (Netherlands)
|0:03:35
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Netherlands)
|0:03:58
|25
|Thibaut De Smet (Belgium)
|0:04:07
|26
|Maxim Dewulf (Belgium)
|0:04:18
|27
|Sander De Vet (Belgium)
|0:04:26
|28
|Thijs Christiaens (Belgium)
|0:04:38
|29
|Lennart Jung (Germany)
|0:04:58
|30
|Jason Van Compernolle (Belgium)
|31
|Marco Oberteicher (Germany)
|32
|Ward Deschepper (Belgium)
|33
|Kyro Geurts (Netherlands)
|34
|Jordan Nolin (France)
|35
|Fabio Van Goethem (Belgium)
|36
|Lars Vlerick (Belgium)
