Trending

Junior men's Hotondcross victory for Yentl Bekaert

Toon Vandebosch second, Jelle Camps third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yentl Bekaert (Belgium)0:40:24
2Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)0:00:31
3Jelle Camps (Belgium)0:00:34
4Andreas Goeman (Belgium)
5Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:46
6Timo Kielich (Belgium)0:00:53
7Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
8Arno Debeir (Belgium)0:01:12
9Bart Hazekamp (Netherlands)0:01:15
10Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)0:01:25
11Carlo Van Den Berg (Netherlands)0:01:29
12Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)0:01:41
13Kyle Agterberg (Netherlands)0:01:47
14Len Dejonghe (Belgium)0:01:54
15Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)0:02:07
16Arno Van Den Broeck (Belgium)0:02:19
17Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)0:02:40
18Anton Ferdinande (Belgium)0:02:57
19Bart Artz (Netherlands)
20Koen Van Helvoirt (Netherlands)
21Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium)0:03:11
22Lander Tibackx (Belgium)0:03:21
23Perry Frijters (Netherlands)0:03:35
24Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Netherlands)0:03:58
25Thibaut De Smet (Belgium)0:04:07
26Maxim Dewulf (Belgium)0:04:18
27Sander De Vet (Belgium)0:04:26
28Thijs Christiaens (Belgium)0:04:38
29Lennart Jung (Germany)0:04:58
30Jason Van Compernolle (Belgium)
31Marco Oberteicher (Germany)
32Ward Deschepper (Belgium)
33Kyro Geurts (Netherlands)
34Jordan Nolin (France)
35Fabio Van Goethem (Belgium)
36Lars Vlerick (Belgium)

Latest on Cyclingnews