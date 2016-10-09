Trending

Hotondcross: Joris Nieuwenhuis tops Eli Iserby for victory in U23 men's race

Sieben Wouters claims third place

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

start
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:50:57
2Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:00:16
3Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:00:26
4Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)0:00:46
5Thomas Joseph (Belgium)0:00:59
6Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)0:01:04
7Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:01:28
8Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:01:45
9Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)0:01:52
10Kobe Goossens (Belgium)0:01:59
11Lander Loockx (Belgium)0:02:22
12Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:02:39
13Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:02:40
14Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:03:02
15Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)0:03:09
16Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)0:03:12
17Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium)0:03:14
18Jonas Degroote (Belgium)0:03:19
19Wesley Floren (Netherlands)0:03:53
20Jarne Driesen (Belgium)
21Perry Van Den Bos (Netherlands)0:03:54
22Roel Van Der Stegen (Netherlands)0:04:11
23Gianni Siebens (Belgium)0:04:17
24Jarno Liessens (Belgium)0:04:20
25Senne De Meyer (Belgium)0:04:36
26Lawrence Tibackx (Belgium)0:04:42
27Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:04:48
28Richard Jansen (Netherlands)0:04:54
29Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)0:05:00
30Jenko Bonne (Belgium)0:05:19
31Loïc Hennaux (Belgium)0:05:29
32Jente Tielemans (Belgium)0:05:35
33Victor Vandebosch (Belgium)0:05:36
34Erik Boer (Netherlands)0:05:49
35Han Devos (Belgium)0:05:56
36Mart Muskens (Netherlands)
37Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
38Per Wiggers (Netherlands)
39Dorian De Maeght (Belgium)
40Seppe Rombouts (Belgium)
41Julien Kaise (Belgium)
42Stefano Museeuw (Belgium)
43Kevin Van Bennekom (Netherlands)
44Maarten Van Staeyen (Belgium)
45Jonas De Voet (Belgium)

