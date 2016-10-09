Hotondcross: Joris Nieuwenhuis tops Eli Iserby for victory in U23 men's race
Sieben Wouters claims third place
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:50:57
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:16
|3
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:00:26
|4
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:46
|5
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|0:00:59
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|0:01:04
|7
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:01:28
|8
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:01:45
|9
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)
|0:01:52
|10
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|0:01:59
|11
|Lander Loockx (Belgium)
|0:02:22
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:02:39
|13
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:02:40
|14
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:03:02
|15
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|0:03:09
|16
|Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)
|0:03:12
|17
|Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium)
|0:03:14
|18
|Jonas Degroote (Belgium)
|0:03:19
|19
|Wesley Floren (Netherlands)
|0:03:53
|20
|Jarne Driesen (Belgium)
|21
|Perry Van Den Bos (Netherlands)
|0:03:54
|22
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Netherlands)
|0:04:11
|23
|Gianni Siebens (Belgium)
|0:04:17
|24
|Jarno Liessens (Belgium)
|0:04:20
|25
|Senne De Meyer (Belgium)
|0:04:36
|26
|Lawrence Tibackx (Belgium)
|0:04:42
|27
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:04:48
|28
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|0:04:54
|29
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|0:05:00
|30
|Jenko Bonne (Belgium)
|0:05:19
|31
|Loïc Hennaux (Belgium)
|0:05:29
|32
|Jente Tielemans (Belgium)
|0:05:35
|33
|Victor Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:05:36
|34
|Erik Boer (Netherlands)
|0:05:49
|35
|Han Devos (Belgium)
|0:05:56
|36
|Mart Muskens (Netherlands)
|37
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|38
|Per Wiggers (Netherlands)
|39
|Dorian De Maeght (Belgium)
|40
|Seppe Rombouts (Belgium)
|41
|Julien Kaise (Belgium)
|42
|Stefano Museeuw (Belgium)
|43
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Netherlands)
|44
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Belgium)
|45
|Jonas De Voet (Belgium)
