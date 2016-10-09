Trending

DVV verzekeringen trofee Hotondcross victory for De Jong

World champion tops Sanne Cant and Sophie De Boer

Thalita De Jong (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned)0:44:39
2Sanne Cant (Bel)0:00:22
3Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:00:25
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:00:29
5Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:00:36
6Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
7Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:51
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:00:57
10Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:02:12
11Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:02:20
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:29
13Loes Sels (Bel)0:02:44
14Alicia Franck (Bel)0:03:03
15Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:03:16
16Manon Bakker (Ned)0:03:28
17Elle Anderson (USA)0:03:37
18Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:03:54
19Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:04:00
20Linda Ter Beek (Ned)0:04:12
21Githa Michiels (Bel)0:04:22
22Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:04:58
23Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:05:04
24Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:05:40
25Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:06:02
26Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)0:06:30
27Eva Maria Palm (Bel)0:07:40
28Maaike De Heij (Ned)

