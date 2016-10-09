DVV verzekeringen trofee Hotondcross victory for De Jong
World champion tops Sanne Cant and Sophie De Boer
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|0:44:39
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:00:22
|3
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:00:25
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:00:29
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:00:36
|6
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|7
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:00:51
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:00:57
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:02:12
|11
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:20
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:29
|13
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:02:44
|14
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:03:03
|15
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:03:16
|16
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:03:28
|17
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:03:37
|18
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:03:54
|19
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:04:00
|20
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|0:04:12
|21
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:04:22
|22
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:04:58
|23
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:05:04
|24
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:05:40
|25
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:06:02
|26
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
|0:06:30
|27
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
|0:07:40
|28
|Maaike De Heij (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy