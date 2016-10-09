Van Aert wins DVV verzekeringen trofee Hotondcross
Adams second, followed by Vanthourenhout
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|1:02:01
|2
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:00:31
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:36
|4
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:55
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|0:00:58
|6
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:01:04
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:15
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
|0:01:33
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:38
|11
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:54
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|0:02:03
|13
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:02:04
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:05
|15
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|16
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:02:30
|17
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
|0:03:03
|18
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)
|0:03:22
|19
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:03:44
|20
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:03:57
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:04:07
|22
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:04:27
|23
|Quincy Vens (Bel)
|0:04:30
|24
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:04:36
|25
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|0:04:53
|26
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|0:05:31
|27
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:06:34
|28
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|29
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|30
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|31
|Caleb Thompson (USA)
