Van Aert wins DVV verzekeringen trofee Hotondcross

Adams second, followed by Vanthourenhout

Image 1 of 3

Wout van Aert wins Hotondcross

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 3

Lars van dar Haar finished sixth at Hotondcross

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 3

Wout van Aert on his way to winning Hotondcross

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel)1:02:01
2Jens Adams (Bel)0:00:31
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:00:36
4Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:00:55
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:00:58
6Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)0:01:04
7Toon Aerts (Bel)0:01:15
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel)0:01:33
9Tom Meeusen (Bel)
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:38
11Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:01:54
12Tim Merlier (Bel)0:02:03
13Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:02:04
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:02:05
15Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
16Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:02:30
17Philipp Walsleben (Ger)0:03:03
18Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)0:03:22
19Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:03:44
20Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:57
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:04:07
22Michael Boros (Cze)0:04:27
23Quincy Vens (Bel)0:04:30
24Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:04:36
25Rob Peeters (Bel)0:04:53
26Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:05:31
27Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:06:34
28Dario Tielen (Bel)
29Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
30Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
31Caleb Thompson (USA)

