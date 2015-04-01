Video: 10 riders to watch at Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 13 Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Geraint Thomas celebrates his E3 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 13 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 Thomas, Stybar and Sagan played their hands in the finale. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the opening stage in De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 John Degenkolb wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) sprints to second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Luca Paolini (Katusha) attacks as Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) look at each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 BMC teammates Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet at the 2014 awards ceremony (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Only one former winner in Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) will line up at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday with three-time winners Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek) both missing due to injury. Their absences create the opportunity for a new batch of riders to stand on the top step of De Ronde and possibly begin a long reign on the cobbles.

Last year's runner-up Greg Van Avermaet will line up still feeling the effects of his injury from E3 Harelbeke while last year's third place, Sep Vanmarcke, has had a good start to his classics campaign but is yet to claim a win.

Peter Sagan has also finished on the podium before and can't be discounted although Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has continued to press his claim for favourite status with six wins already this season. Since his Milan-San Remo win last year, the Norwegian has a well-drilled Katusha team, while Geraint Thomas is in the form of his life and will be a rider to watch after his E3 Harelbeke. To see who else we've tipped for the Tour of Flanders, check out the video below.

