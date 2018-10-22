Gilbert wins DCCX opener
Fahringer, Nolan round out podium
Elite Women - Day 1: -
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:42:14
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Caroline Nolan (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:00:14
|4
|Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery
|0:00:32
|5
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/Garneau-East
|0:00:44
|6
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:01:18
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:39
|9
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:01:58
|10
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:02:06
|11
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:49
|12
|Emily Werner (USA) OrthoCarolina
|0:03:20
|13
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC/HOUSE IND
|0:03:31
|14
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:03:40
|15
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:03:50
|16
|Tess Cunningham (USA)
|0:03:54
|17
|Melissa Seymour (USA)
|0:04:18
|18
|Molly Russell (USA)
|0:04:38
|19
|Kelly Paduch (USA)
|0:04:47
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:52
|21
|Avanell Scales (USA)
|0:05:01
|22
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:05:08
|23
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:05:10
|24
|Victoria Barclay (GBr)
|0:06:14
|25
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:06:30
|26
|Michelle Hance (USA)
|0:06:56
|27
|Karen Talleymead (USA)
|0:07:33
|28
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|0:07:50
|29
|Lily Peck (USA)
|0:08:15
|30
|Erin Conner (USA)
|0:08:31
|31
|Laura Rice (USA)
|0:09:00
|32
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:10:24
