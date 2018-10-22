Trending

Gilbert wins DCCX opener

Fahringer, Nolan round out podium

Image 1 of 4

Sunny Gilbert edges Rebecca Fahringer in the sprint

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 2 of 4

Sunny Gilbert

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 3 of 4

Caroline Nolan

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 4 of 4

Sunny Gilbert tops the women's podium

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:42:14
2Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:00:01
3Caroline Nolan (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster0:00:14
4Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery0:00:32
5Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/Garneau-East0:00:44
6Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint0:01:18
7Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:24
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:39
9Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:01:58
10Jennifer Malik (USA)0:02:06
11Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:49
12Emily Werner (USA) OrthoCarolina0:03:20
13Brittlee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC/HOUSE IND0:03:31
14Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)0:03:40
15Philicia Marion (USA)0:03:50
16Tess Cunningham (USA)0:03:54
17Melissa Seymour (USA)0:04:18
18Molly Russell (USA)0:04:38
19Kelly Paduch (USA)0:04:47
20Rebecca Gross (USA)0:04:52
21Avanell Scales (USA)0:05:01
22Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:05:08
23Emily Payonk (USA)0:05:10
24Victoria Barclay (GBr)0:06:14
25Julie Hunter (USA)0:06:30
26Michelle Hance (USA)0:06:56
27Karen Talleymead (USA)0:07:33
28Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)0:07:50
29Lily Peck (USA)0:08:15
30Erin Conner (USA)0:08:31
31Laura Rice (USA)0:09:00
32Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)0:10:24

