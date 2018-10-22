Trending

Werner sweeps DCCX weekend

Thompson tops Livermon for runner-up spot

Kery Werner wins DCCX

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Travis Livermon in pursuit

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Kerry Werner tops the podium in DCCX day 2

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Eric Thompson in pursuit

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Kerry Werner rode the steps to victory

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano1:00:10
2Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX0:01:07
3Travis Livermon (USA) The Endurance Collective0:01:08
4Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team0:01:38
5Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX0:01:50
6Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Fund0:02:29
7Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM0:02:47
8Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:54
9Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:02:58
10Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling wrapped in V0:03:00
11Samuel Okeefe (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM0:03:25
12Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster0:03:50
13Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Nokian0:04:04
14Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:04:35
15Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling0:04:49
16Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club0:04:56
17David Gunnerson (USA) Ascent Concept Team0:05:17
18Robert Marion (USA) CarpeDiem Racing0:05:24
19Thomas Borner (USA) Margie Bars - J Mac Cycling0:05:27
20Michael Potter (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team0:05:55
21Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM0:06:06
22Jon Okenfuss (USA) L5Flyers0:06:37
23Shawn Geiger (USA)0:06:42
24Kevin Ellsworth (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:07:10
25Lucas Livermon (USA) Crank Arm Brewing p/b Bell Lap0:07:47
26Matt McLoone (USA) BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND0:08:00
27Joseph Thomas (USA) SVille bikes/Giant Race Team0:08:13
28Christian Culpepper (USA) Full Send Racing0:09:25
@2LapAndrew Dietz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
@4LapColin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
DNFJosh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
DNFJon Fields (USA) Monticello Velo Club/Blue Wheel
DNSPatrick Collins (USA) kb PHOTO cx / A-D Bikes

