Werner sweeps DCCX weekend
Thompson tops Livermon for runner-up spot
Elite Men - Day 2: -
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|1:00:10
|2
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX
|0:01:07
|3
|Travis Livermon (USA) The Endurance Collective
|0:01:08
|4
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team
|0:01:38
|5
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|0:01:50
|6
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Fund
|0:02:29
|7
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:02:47
|8
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:54
|9
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:02:58
|10
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling wrapped in V
|0:03:00
|11
|Samuel Okeefe (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:03:25
|12
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:03:50
|13
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Nokian
|0:04:04
|14
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:04:35
|15
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling
|0:04:49
|16
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:04:56
|17
|David Gunnerson (USA) Ascent Concept Team
|0:05:17
|18
|Robert Marion (USA) CarpeDiem Racing
|0:05:24
|19
|Thomas Borner (USA) Margie Bars - J Mac Cycling
|0:05:27
|20
|Michael Potter (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team
|0:05:55
|21
|Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:06:06
|22
|Jon Okenfuss (USA) L5Flyers
|0:06:37
|23
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|0:06:42
|24
|Kevin Ellsworth (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:07:10
|25
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Crank Arm Brewing p/b Bell Lap
|0:07:47
|26
|Matt McLoone (USA) BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND
|0:08:00
|27
|Joseph Thomas (USA) SVille bikes/Giant Race Team
|0:08:13
|28
|Christian Culpepper (USA) Full Send Racing
|0:09:25
|@2Lap
|Andrew Dietz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|@4Lap
|Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
|DNF
|Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
|DNF
|Jon Fields (USA) Monticello Velo Club/Blue Wheel
|DNS
|Patrick Collins (USA) kb PHOTO cx / A-D Bikes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
-
Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit goldRussia, Netherlands win Team Sprints
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy