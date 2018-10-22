Trending

Gilbert does the double in DCCX

Nolan, Fahringer repeat on the podium

Image 1 of 5

Rebecca Fahringer on the steps

Rebecca Fahringer on the steps
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 2 of 5

Sunny Gilbert wins DCCX

Sunny Gilbert wins DCCX
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 3 of 5

Sunny Gilbert rides to victory

Sunny Gilbert rides to victory
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 4 of 5

Christine Nolan loses contact

Christine Nolan loses contact
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 5 of 5

Sunny Gilbert tops the podium in DCCX

Sunny Gilbert tops the podium in DCCX
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:42:17
2Caroline Nolan (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster0:00:15
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:00:17
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:19
5Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery0:00:29
6Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:00:45
7Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint0:01:13
8Jennifer Malik (USA)0:01:46
9Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/Garneau-East0:02:07
10Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:09
11Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:11
12Emily Payonk (USA) Team Neighborlink0:02:40
13Rebecca Gross (USA)0:02:53
14Emily Werner (USA) OrthoCarolina0:03:11
15Brittlee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC/HOUSE IND0:03:37
16Tess Cunningham (USA) Paradise Garage Racing0:04:07
17Melissa Seymour (USA) Cadieux Bicycle Club/Team O20:04:09
18Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)0:04:14
19Britt Mason (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/BATTLEY0:04:17
20Kelly Paduch (USA)0:04:26
21Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling0:04:33
22Philicia Marion (USA)0:04:36
23Molly Russell (USA)0:04:37
24Avanell Scales (USA) Deschutes Brewery0:04:51
25Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:05:14
26Julie Hunter (USA)0:05:27
27Laura Rice (USA) Happy Tooth Womens Racing /Fee0:07:54
28Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade0:07:57
29Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars /Te0:08:28
30Karen Talleymead (USA) Celerity Cycling/SEAVS/Haymarke
31Tori Riemersma (USA) White Mountain Road Club/Landis
32Erin Conner (USA) Vanderkitten
DNSVictoria Barclay (GBr)
DNSAlexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten

