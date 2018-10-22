Gilbert does the double in DCCX
Nolan, Fahringer repeat on the podium
Elite Women - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:42:17
|2
|Caroline Nolan (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:00:15
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:17
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:19
|5
|Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery
|0:00:29
|6
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:00:45
|7
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:01:13
|8
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:01:46
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/Garneau-East
|0:02:07
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:09
|11
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:11
|12
|Emily Payonk (USA) Team Neighborlink
|0:02:40
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:02:53
|14
|Emily Werner (USA) OrthoCarolina
|0:03:11
|15
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC/HOUSE IND
|0:03:37
|16
|Tess Cunningham (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|0:04:07
|17
|Melissa Seymour (USA) Cadieux Bicycle Club/Team O2
|0:04:09
|18
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|0:04:14
|19
|Britt Mason (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/BATTLEY
|0:04:17
|20
|Kelly Paduch (USA)
|0:04:26
|21
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling
|0:04:33
|22
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:04:36
|23
|Molly Russell (USA)
|0:04:37
|24
|Avanell Scales (USA) Deschutes Brewery
|0:04:51
|25
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:05:14
|26
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:05:27
|27
|Laura Rice (USA) Happy Tooth Womens Racing /Fee
|0:07:54
|28
|Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade
|0:07:57
|29
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars /Te
|0:08:28
|30
|Karen Talleymead (USA) Celerity Cycling/SEAVS/Haymarke
|31
|Tori Riemersma (USA) White Mountain Road Club/Landis
|32
|Erin Conner (USA) Vanderkitten
|DNS
|Victoria Barclay (GBr)
|DNS
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten
