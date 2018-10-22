Werner bests Livermon in DCCX
Thompson third in opening day
Elite Men - Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|1:00:33
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA) The Endurance Collective
|0:00:09
|3
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX
|0:00:19
|4
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:01:14
|6
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|0:01:26
|7
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling wrapped in V
|0:01:48
|8
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Fund
|0:01:58
|9
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:02:13
|10
|Samuel Okeefe (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:02:20
|11
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:02:36
|12
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:02:44
|13
|Andrew Dietz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:55
|14
|Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM
|0:03:36
|15
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:04:00
|16
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:04:22
|17
|Joseph Thomas (USA) SVille bikes/Giant Race Team
|0:05:08
|18
|Thomas Borner (USA) Margie Bars - J Mac Cycling
|0:05:28
|19
|Robert Marion (USA) CarpeDiem Racing
|0:05:36
|20
|Jon Okenfuss (USA) L5Flyers
|21
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling
|0:05:55
|22
|Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
|23
|Kevin Ellsworth (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|24
|Michael Potter (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team
|25
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|26
|Patrick Collins (USA) kb PHOTO cx / A-D Bikes
|27
|Jon Fields (USA) Monticello Velo Club/Blue Wheel
|28
|Christian Culpepper (USA) Full Send Racing
|29
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Team Handmade
|DNF
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Nokian
|DNF
|Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
|DNF
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Crank Arm Brewing p/b Bell Lap
|DNF
|Noah Flaxman (USA) Wicked Wash Racing
