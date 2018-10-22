Trending

Werner bests Livermon in DCCX

Thompson third in opening day

Kerry Werner celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Travis Livermon leads

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Kerry Werner tops the elite men's podium

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Kerry Werner rides to victory

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano1:00:33
2Travis Livermon (USA) The Endurance Collective0:00:09
3Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX0:00:19
4Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team0:00:47
5Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart0:01:14
6Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX0:01:26
7Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling wrapped in V0:01:48
8Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Fund0:01:58
9Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:02:13
10Samuel Okeefe (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM0:02:20
11Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM0:02:36
12Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster0:02:44
13Andrew Dietz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:55
14Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM0:03:36
15Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club0:04:00
16Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:04:22
17Joseph Thomas (USA) SVille bikes/Giant Race Team0:05:08
18Thomas Borner (USA) Margie Bars - J Mac Cycling0:05:28
19Robert Marion (USA) CarpeDiem Racing0:05:36
20Jon Okenfuss (USA) L5Flyers
21Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling0:05:55
22Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
23Kevin Ellsworth (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
24Michael Potter (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team
25Shawn Geiger (USA)
26Patrick Collins (USA) kb PHOTO cx / A-D Bikes
27Jon Fields (USA) Monticello Velo Club/Blue Wheel
28Christian Culpepper (USA) Full Send Racing
29Christopher Rabadi (USA) Team Handmade
DNFMolly Cameron (USA) Point S Nokian
DNFJosh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
DNFLucas Livermon (USA) Crank Arm Brewing p/b Bell Lap
DNFNoah Flaxman (USA) Wicked Wash Racing

