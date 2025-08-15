Czech Tour: Junior Lecerf wins stage 2 summit finish to move into race lead

By published

Alessandro Fancellu out-paces Cian Uijtdebroeks for second

William Junior Lecerf wins stage 4 at the Tour du Rwanda
Junior Lecerf (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda / Twitter)
Jump to:

22-year-old Junior Lecerf has taken a second victory in as many days for Soudal-QuickStep in the Czech Tour, cleverly profiting from all the hard work by Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the final category 1 climb of Dlouhé Straně to snatch a summit finish victory from his fellow Belgian.

In a lead group of three, Uijtdebroeks started the sprint close to 300 metres to go, but Lecerf, having followed the Visma racer's wheel all the way up the Dlouhé Stráně as he shredded the field, was instantly able to counter.

On the lengthy rolling opening segment of the stage, an eight-rider early break never gained more than an advantage of just over five minutes, and the final survivor, Kyrylo Tsarenko (Solution Tech-Vini Fantini), was reeled in by the Visma-Lease a Bike-led peloton with more than half of the Dlouhé Stráně to go.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews