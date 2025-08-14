Czech Tour: Luke Lamperti goes long to win stage 1 sprint
Soudal-QuickStep rider beats Donati and Syritsa to become first GC leader
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Czech Tour: Luke Lamperti goes long to win stage 1 sprintSoudal-QuickStep rider beats Donati and Syritsa to become first GC leader
-
POC Cytal Lite Review: Super lightweight and airy, but takes away some of what made the standard Cytal so greatSub 200g weight and even more vents makes for a proper high heat helmet. But to do this the shell has been trimmed, and MIPS gone, and I’m not sure it was worth it.
-
Tour de Pologne Women: Chiara Consonni doubles up with dominant victory on stage 3Italian wins overall with final stage win over Linda Zanetti, Emma Norsgaard
-
'Remco is not just here for the Tour de France' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe hoping for Evenepoel inspiration in 2026Team manager Ralph Denk defers Tour team leadership debate until routes are known