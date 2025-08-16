Czech Tour: Liam Walsh powers ahead of Luke Lamperti to take surprise stage 3 sprint victory

By published

Australian continental team rider takes biggest win of young career in Ostrava

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 12: Lucas Plapp of team Jayco Alula, Luke Durbridge of team Jayco Alula, his son Henry Durbridge and Liam Walsh of team CCACHE x BODYWRAP on the podium after winning the Men&#039;s Elite Road Race as part of the 2025 Road Nats on January 12, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images)
Walsh finished third at Australian National Road Championships back in January (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Australian Liam Walsh (Ccache-Bodywrap) sprinted to the biggest win of his career, outpowering stage 1 winner Luke Lamperti (Soudal-Quickstep) on stage 3 of the Czech Tour. Marceli Boguslawski (ATT Investments) rounded out the podium in Ostrava.

Sprinters’ teams battled for position heading into the final corner with 500 metres to go, as Walsh took the corner wide, slotted into Lamperti’s wheel as they headed into the cobbled section to the finish line.

"I’m really proud of the way we've ridden this tour, and we didn't quite get it right on stage one, but I think the racing we've done in Asia and the confidence we got from that has definitely helped us today," said Walsh.

"I'm really glad that I can reward the team's efforts, and we've got to win on our only tour in Europe this year, so I think we're pretty happy.”

Stage 3, 148.4km from Prostějov to Ostrava, featured just one classified climb at the 42km mark, was destined to finish with a bunch sprint.

Following a flurry of attacks, the day’s breakaway escaped after 25 kilometres, and included mountains classification leader Nicolo Garibbo (JCL Team Ukyo), Mateusz Kostanski (Voster ATS), Loïc Bettendorff (Hrinkow Advarics), Casper Van Der Woude (Metec-Solarwatt) and Dominik Röber (Benotti-Berthold).

Not giving up, the break briefly stretched their lead to 1:25 on the rolling terrain of the Palkovické hůrky Hills while Joris Reinderink launched from the peloton with 36km to go, even though he had a teammate in the break, only to be reeled in three kilometres later.

The sprinters' teams, Soudal-Quickstep, Visma-Lease a Bike and XDS Astana, battled for position and control at the front of the pack, with Kern Pharma and ATT Investments moving up. Meanwhile, riders with no established trains were fighting to keep the Lamperti’s wheel.

Sunday’s stage 4 should deliver the final showdown with the second summit finish of the stage race atop the punchy Pustevny climb.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews