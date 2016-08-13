Trending

Modolo wins stage 2 at Czech Tour

Wippert in the overall lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:25:10
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
4Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
5David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
8Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
10Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
11Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
12Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
13Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
14Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
15Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
16Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
17Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
20Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
23Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
24Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
26Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
27Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
29Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
30Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
33Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale - Drapac
34Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
35Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
36Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
38Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
40Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
41Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
42Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
44Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
45Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
46Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
47Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
48Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
49Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
50Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
51Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
52Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
53Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
54Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
55Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
56Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
57Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale - Drapac
58Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
59David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
60Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
61Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
62Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
63Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
64Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
65Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
69Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
70Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
71Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
72Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
73Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
74Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
75Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
77Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
79Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
80Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
83Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
84Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
86Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
87Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
89Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
90Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
91Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
92Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
94Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
95Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
96Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
97Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
100Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
101Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
102Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
103Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
104Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
106Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
107Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
108Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
109Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
110Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
111Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
112Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale - Drapac
113Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
114Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
115Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
116Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
117Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
118Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
119Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
120Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
121Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
123Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
124János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
125Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
126Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
127Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:21
128Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
129Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac
130Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
131Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:02
132James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
133Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:03
134Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:09
135Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:08:07
DNFDaniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFAdam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac4:45:09
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac0:00:06
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale - Drapac
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale - Drapac
6Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:17
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia0:00:20
11Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia0:00:21
12Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
13Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
14Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
15Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
21Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:25
22Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
23Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
24Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
25Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
26Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
27Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
28Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
29Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
30Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
31Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:30
32Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
37Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:00:40
38Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
39Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
40Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
41Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
42Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:42
43Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
44Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
45Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
46Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
47Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:00:43
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
49Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
50Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
51Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
52János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
53Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:00:53
54Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:58
55Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
56Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
57Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
58Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
59Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
60Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:59
61Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
62Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
63Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
64Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
66Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
67Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:02
70Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:05
71Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
72Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
73David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
74Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:08
75Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:09
76Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:10
77Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
78Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
79Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:11
80Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
81Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
82Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
83Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:01:16
84Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:18
85Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
86Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
87Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
88Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale - Drapac0:01:20
89Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:21
90Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:26
91Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
92Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
93Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:28
95Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:30
96Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
97Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
98Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
99David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
100Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:01:43
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac0:02:01
102Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:06
103Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:02:10
104Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:13
105Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
106Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:02:16
107Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
108Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:17
109Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:21
110Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:02:26
111Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:32
112Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
113Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:49
114Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:00
115Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
116Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac0:03:11
117Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
118Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:17
119Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:18
120Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:26
121Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:36
122Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
123Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
124Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:43
125Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:54
126Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:55
127Gang Xu China Lampre - Merida0:04:15
128Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:04:22
129Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:04:26
130Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:05:38
131Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:20
132Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:25
133Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:26
134James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:09
135Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:55

