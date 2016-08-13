Modolo wins stage 2 at Czech Tour
Wippert in the overall lead
Stage 2: Olomouc - Unicov
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:25:10
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|4
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|5
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|8
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|11
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
|12
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|13
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|16
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|17
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
|26
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|29
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|31
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|33
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale - Drapac
|34
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|35
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|36
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|38
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|39
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|40
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|41
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|42
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|45
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|46
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|47
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|48
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|49
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|50
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|51
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|52
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
|53
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|54
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|55
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|56
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|57
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale - Drapac
|58
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|59
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|61
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|62
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|63
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|64
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|65
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|69
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|70
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|71
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|72
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|73
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|77
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|79
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|80
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|83
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|84
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|86
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|87
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|89
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|90
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|91
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|92
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
|95
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|96
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|97
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|98
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|101
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|102
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|103
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|106
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|107
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|108
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|109
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|111
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale - Drapac
|113
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|114
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|115
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|116
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
|117
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|118
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|119
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|120
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|121
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|123
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|124
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|125
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|126
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|127
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:21
|128
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|129
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac
|130
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|131
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:02
|132
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:03
|134
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:09
|135
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:07
|DNF
|Daniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
|4:45:09
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
|0:00:06
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
|4
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale - Drapac
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale - Drapac
|6
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:17
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|0:00:20
|11
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|0:00:21
|12
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
|13
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|14
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|15
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|21
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:25
|22
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|23
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|24
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|25
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|26
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|30
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:30
|32
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|37
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:40
|38
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|39
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|40
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|41
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|42
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:42
|43
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|44
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|45
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|46
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|47
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:43
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|49
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|50
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|51
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|52
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|53
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:53
|54
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:58
|55
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|56
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|57
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|58
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|59
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|60
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|61
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|62
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|63
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|64
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|66
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:00
|67
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:02
|70
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:05
|71
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|72
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
|73
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|74
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:08
|75
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:09
|76
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:10
|77
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|78
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|79
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:11
|80
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|81
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|82
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|83
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:01:16
|84
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:18
|85
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|86
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|87
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|88
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale - Drapac
|0:01:20
|89
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:21
|90
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:26
|91
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|92
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|93
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:28
|95
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:30
|96
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:01:43
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac
|0:02:01
|102
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:06
|103
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:02:10
|104
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:13
|105
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|106
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:16
|107
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:17
|109
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:21
|110
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:26
|111
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|112
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|113
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:49
|114
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:00
|115
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|116
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
|0:03:11
|117
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|118
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|119
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:18
|120
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:26
|121
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:36
|122
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|123
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|124
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:43
|125
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:54
|126
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:55
|127
|Gang Xu China Lampre - Merida
|0:04:15
|128
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:04:22
|129
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:04:26
|130
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:05:38
|131
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:20
|132
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:25
|133
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:26
|134
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:09
|135
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:11:55
