Image 1 of 10 The top three overall on the podium (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 2 of 10 A Verva rider on the podium (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 3 of 10 Best young rider Michal Schlegel (Klein Constantia) (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 4 of 10 Overall winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 5 of 10 Stage winner Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 6 of 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 7 of 10 Fans cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 8 of 10 Cannondale-Drapac on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 9 of 10 Lampre-Merida's Diego Ulissi in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group) Image 10 of 10 Tomáš Bucháček (Whirlpool - Author) (Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) has secured overall victory at the four-day Czech Cycling Tour. The Italian won stage three on Saturday with a solo attack and then defended his lead during Sunday's final stage to Dolany, won by Belgium's Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie – Bruxelles).

Ulissi finished 26 seconds ahead of Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) and 33 seconds ahead of Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi).

It was Ulissi's 25th career victory. The Tuscan won two stages at the Giro d'Italia in May and is expected to lead the Italian team at the hilly European road race championships late in September.

Planckaert won he final sprint ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) and Ivan Garcia Cortina (Klein Constantia).

"I was perfectly led out by my teammates," Planckaert said. "Delfosse, Dufrasne and Warnier in particular controlled things on the final climb. The sprint was launched in the last 350 meters; when I started, nobody really followed my wheel. So I finished this Czech Cycling Tour in a great way. The team had done a good team time trial (5th ). I was 6th in the second stage. However, the legs were worse on Saturday's stage but the feeling returned today."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 3:48:42 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia 4 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 6 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 7 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 8 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 9 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 11 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia 16 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 17 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon (Bel) 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 19 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 22 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 25 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 26 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 27 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia (Cze) 30 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author 32 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 33 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:26 34 Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 35 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 36 Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 37 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil 38 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 39 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 42 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 44 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 45 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 46 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 47 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 48 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 49 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 50 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels (Aut) 51 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia 53 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 55 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 56 Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 57 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 58 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 59 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 61 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 62 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:48 63 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia 0:00:51 64 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:00:57 65 Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 66 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:43 67 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia 69 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 70 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 71 Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 72 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 73 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 74 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:32 75 Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:03:40 76 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:04:25 77 Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 78 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 79 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 80 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:06 81 Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:07:38 82 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:43 83 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 85 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 87 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 89 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 90 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 91 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 92 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 93 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 94 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 95 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 96 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 97 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 98 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 99 Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 100 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida 101 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:07:55 102 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:07 103 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 104 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 106 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 107 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 108 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 109 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 110 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:25:08 111 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author DNF Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author DNF Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia DNF Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team DNF Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team DNF Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon DNF Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC DNF Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC DNF János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 25 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Spa) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia 16 4 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Cro) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Radoslav Rogina (Ned) Adria Mobil 12 6 Oscar Riesebeek (Ita) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 10 7 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 9 8 Alessandro Fedeli (Ned) Unieuro Wilier 8 9 Sebastian Langeveld (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Jan Tratnik (Ned) Amplatz - BMC 6 11 Jasper Ockeloen (Aut) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 12 Felix Grosschartner (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 13 Diego Ulissi (Spa) Lampre - Merida 3 14 David Lozano Riba (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk 2 15 Michal Schlegel Klein Constantia 1

Sprint 1 -Chomoutov # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 5 pts 2 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 3 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 2 - Šternberk # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 5 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 3 - Jívová # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 3 3 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 1

Mountain 1 - Ecce Homo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 4 3 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 3 4 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 1

Mountain 2 - Petrovice # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 4 3 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 3 4 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling 11:26:06 2 Klein Constantia 3 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 Unieuro Wilier 0:00:26 6 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 7 Adria Mobil 8 Tirol Cycling Team 9 Team Novo Nordisk 10 Lampre - Merida 0:00:48 11 Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:00:52 12 Amplatz - BMC 13 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 Aisan Racing Team 15 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:18 16 Whirlpool - Author 0:02:40 17 Beobank - Corendon 0:09:26 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:15:16

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13:06:26 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:33 4 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:18 6 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:29 7 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia 0:01:33 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author 0:01:52 11 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:08 12 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:02:10 13 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:11 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:21 15 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:22 16 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:02:30 17 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 18 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:02:49 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:03:16 20 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:19 21 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:03:24 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:26 23 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:45 24 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:49 25 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:04:03 26 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:04:10 27 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:19 28 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:04:22 29 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:23 30 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:28 31 Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:30 32 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:26 33 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia 0:05:30 34 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:05:45 35 Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia 0:05:52 36 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:06:10 38 Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:06:31 39 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:38 40 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:06:52 41 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:59 42 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:07:01 43 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:07:16 44 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:20 45 Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:08:00 46 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:08:22 47 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:55 48 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:09:57 49 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:10:52 50 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:10:59 51 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia 0:11:23 53 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:11:42 54 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:12:29 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:35 56 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:13:00 57 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:02 58 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:13:09 59 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia 0:13:11 60 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:13:24 61 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:13:40 62 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:14:22 63 Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia 0:14:33 64 Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:14:36 65 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:14:38 66 Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:14:59 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:04 68 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:16:53 69 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:13 70 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:17:31 71 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:34 72 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:18:31 73 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:18:43 74 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:18:59 75 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:05 76 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:19:06 77 Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:19:17 78 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:19:31 79 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:53 80 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:20:28 81 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:20:30 82 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:21:08 83 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:31 84 Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:22:47 85 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:23:03 86 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:23:51 87 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:24:44 88 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:24:48 89 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:25:45 90 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:46 91 Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:25:53 92 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:26:00 93 Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:26:25 94 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 95 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:53 96 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:27:24 97 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida 0:27:48 98 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:28:18 99 Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:28:59 100 Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:29:06 101 Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:29:14 102 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:58 103 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:17 104 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:31:58 105 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:32:13 106 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:32:15 107 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:17 108 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:36 109 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:33:47 110 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:47:10 111 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 35 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 4 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 24 5 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia 22 6 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 22 7 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 8 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 20 9 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 20 10 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 18 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 12 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 16 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 14 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 12 15 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 10 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 17 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 9 18 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 9 19 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 20 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 8 21 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 8 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 23 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 8 24 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 25 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 26 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 27 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 6 28 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 5 29 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 30 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 31 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 4 32 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 4 33 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia 3 34 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 3 35 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 36 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 3 37 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 3 38 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 39 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 40 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 41 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia 1 42 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 27 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 15 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia 14 4 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 13 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 6 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 12 7 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 10 9 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 10 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 13 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 14 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 16 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 4 18 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 4 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 4 20 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 21 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 22 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 3 23 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 3 24 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 25 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 26 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 27 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia 13:07:59 2 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:35 3 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:01:51 4 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:46 5 Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:50 6 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:53 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia 0:03:57 8 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:04:12 9 Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia 0:04:19 10 Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:58 11 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:05:19 12 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:05:28 13 Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:06:27 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia 0:09:50 15 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia 0:11:38 16 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:11:51 17 Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia 0:13:00 18 Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:13:26 19 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:15:20 20 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:15:58 21 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:17:32 22 Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:17:44 23 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:18:55 24 Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:19:35 25 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:23:15 26 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:24:27 27 Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:24:52 28 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:26:45 29 Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel 0:27:33 30 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:30:25 31 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:30:42