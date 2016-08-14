Ulissi wins overall title at Czech Tour
Planckaert wins finale stage 4
Stage 4: Olomouc - Dolany
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) has secured overall victory at the four-day Czech Cycling Tour. The Italian won stage three on Saturday with a solo attack and then defended his lead during Sunday's final stage to Dolany, won by Belgium's Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie – Bruxelles).
Ulissi finished 26 seconds ahead of Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) and 33 seconds ahead of Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi).
It was Ulissi's 25th career victory. The Tuscan won two stages at the Giro d'Italia in May and is expected to lead the Italian team at the hilly European road race championships late in September.
Planckaert won he final sprint ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) and Ivan Garcia Cortina (Klein Constantia).
"I was perfectly led out by my teammates," Planckaert said. "Delfosse, Dufrasne and Warnier in particular controlled things on the final climb. The sprint was launched in the last 350 meters; when I started, nobody really followed my wheel. So I finished this Czech Cycling Tour in a great way. The team had done a good team time trial (5th ). I was 6th in the second stage. However, the legs were worse on Saturday's stage but the feeling returned today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3:48:42
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|4
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|6
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|7
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|11
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|16
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon (Bel)
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|22
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|25
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|26
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia (Cze)
|30
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|32
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|33
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|34
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|35
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|36
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|37
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|38
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|39
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|42
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|44
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|45
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|46
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|47
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|48
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|50
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels (Aut)
|51
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|53
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|55
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|56
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|57
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|58
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|59
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|61
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|62
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:48
|63
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:00:51
|64
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:57
|65
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|66
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:43
|67
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|69
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|70
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|71
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|72
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|73
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|74
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:32
|75
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:03:40
|76
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:04:25
|77
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|78
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|79
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|80
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:06
|81
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:07:38
|82
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:43
|83
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|85
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|89
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|90
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|91
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|92
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|93
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|94
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|96
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|97
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|98
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|100
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|102
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:07
|103
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|104
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|106
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|107
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|108
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|109
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|110
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:25:08
|111
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|DNF
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|DNF
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|DNF
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|25
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Spa) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|16
|4
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Cro) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Radoslav Rogina (Ned) Adria Mobil
|12
|6
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ita) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|10
|7
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|9
|8
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ned) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Ned) Amplatz - BMC
|6
|11
|Jasper Ockeloen (Aut) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|12
|Felix Grosschartner (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|3
|14
|David Lozano Riba (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|15
|Michal Schlegel Klein Constantia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|3
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|5
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|3
|3
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|4
|3
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|3
|4
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|4
|3
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|3
|4
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:26:06
|2
|Klein Constantia
|3
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:26
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Adria Mobil
|8
|Tirol Cycling Team
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:48
|11
|Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:52
|12
|Amplatz - BMC
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|15
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:18
|16
|Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:40
|17
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:09:26
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:15:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13:06:26
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:33
|4
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|6
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:29
|7
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:01:33
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:52
|11
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:08
|12
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:02:10
|13
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:21
|15
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:22
|16
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:30
|17
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|18
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:02:49
|19
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:03:16
|20
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:19
|21
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:24
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|23
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:45
|24
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:49
|25
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:04:03
|26
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:04:10
|27
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|28
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:04:22
|29
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|30
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:28
|31
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:30
|32
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|33
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|0:05:30
|34
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:05:45
|35
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|0:05:52
|36
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:10
|38
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|39
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|40
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:06:52
|41
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:59
|42
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:07:01
|43
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:16
|44
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:20
|45
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:08:00
|46
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:08:22
|47
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:55
|48
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|49
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:10:52
|50
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|51
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|0:11:23
|53
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:11:42
|54
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:29
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:35
|56
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:13:00
|57
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:02
|58
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|59
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:13:11
|60
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:13:24
|61
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|62
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:14:22
|63
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:14:33
|64
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:14:36
|65
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:14:38
|66
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:14:59
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:04
|68
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:16:53
|69
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:13
|70
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:17:31
|71
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:34
|72
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:18:31
|73
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:18:43
|74
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|75
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|76
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:19:06
|77
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:19:17
|78
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:19:31
|79
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:53
|80
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:20:28
|81
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:20:30
|82
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:21:08
|83
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:31
|84
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:22:47
|85
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:23:03
|86
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:23:51
|87
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:24:44
|88
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:24:48
|89
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:25:45
|90
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:46
|91
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:25:53
|92
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:26:00
|93
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:26:25
|94
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|95
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:53
|96
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:24
|97
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:48
|98
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:28:18
|99
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:28:59
|100
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:29:06
|101
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:29:14
|102
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:58
|103
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:17
|104
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:31:58
|105
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:32:13
|106
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:32:15
|107
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:17
|108
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:36
|109
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:33:47
|110
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:47:10
|111
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|35
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|4
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|22
|6
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|22
|7
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|8
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|20
|10
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|18
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|12
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|16
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|14
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|12
|15
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|17
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|9
|18
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|9
|19
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|8
|21
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|23
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|8
|24
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|25
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|26
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|6
|27
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|6
|28
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|5
|29
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|30
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|31
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|4
|32
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|4
|33
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|3
|34
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|37
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|3
|38
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|39
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|40
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|41
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|1
|42
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|27
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|15
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|14
|4
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|13
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|6
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|12
|7
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|9
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|14
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|16
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|4
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|4
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|21
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|22
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|23
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|3
|24
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|25
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|26
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|27
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|13:07:59
|2
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:35
|3
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:51
|4
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|5
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|7
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|0:03:57
|8
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:04:12
|9
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|0:04:19
|10
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|11
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:05:19
|12
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:05:28
|13
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:06:27
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|0:09:50
|15
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:11:38
|16
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:11:51
|17
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:13:00
|18
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:13:26
|19
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:15:20
|20
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:15:58
|21
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:17:32
|22
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:17:44
|23
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:18:55
|24
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:19:35
|25
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:23:15
|26
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:24:27
|27
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:24:52
|28
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:26:45
|29
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:27:33
|30
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:30:25
|31
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:30:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38:42:21
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:23
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|4
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|5
|Adria Mobil
|0:06:31
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:36
|7
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|8
|Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:08:23
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:31
|10
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:08:37
|11
|Klein Constantia
|0:09:16
|12
|Amplatz - BMC
|0:09:29
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:46
|14
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:21:37
|15
|Whirlpool - Author
|0:22:45
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:32:58
|17
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:38:01
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:42:14
