Trending

Ulissi wins overall title at Czech Tour

Planckaert wins finale stage 4

Image 1 of 10

The top three overall on the podium

The top three overall on the podium
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 2 of 10

A Verva rider on the podium

A Verva rider on the podium
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 3 of 10

Best young rider Michal Schlegel (Klein Constantia)

Best young rider Michal Schlegel (Klein Constantia)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 4 of 10

Overall winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Overall winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 5 of 10

Stage winner Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles)

Stage winner Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 6 of 10

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) wins stage 4

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 7 of 10

Fans cheer on the peloton

Fans cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 8 of 10

Cannondale-Drapac on the front of the peloton

Cannondale-Drapac on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 9 of 10

Lampre-Merida's Diego Ulissi in the yellow jersey

Lampre-Merida's Diego Ulissi in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 10 of 10

Tomáš Bucháček (Whirlpool - Author)

Tomáš Bucháček (Whirlpool - Author)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) has secured overall victory at the four-day Czech Cycling Tour. The Italian won stage three on Saturday with a solo attack and then defended his lead during Sunday's final stage to Dolany, won by Belgium's Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie – Bruxelles).

Ulissi finished 26 seconds ahead of Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) and 33 seconds ahead of Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi).

It was Ulissi's 25th career victory. The Tuscan won two stages at the Giro d'Italia in May and is expected to lead the Italian team at the hilly European road race championships late in September.

Planckaert won he final sprint ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) and Ivan Garcia Cortina (Klein Constantia).

"I was perfectly led out by my teammates," Planckaert said. "Delfosse, Dufrasne and Warnier in particular controlled things on the final climb. The sprint was launched in the last 350 meters; when I started, nobody really followed my wheel. So I finished this Czech Cycling Tour in a great way. The team had done a good team time trial (5th ). I was 6th in the second stage. However, the legs were worse on Saturday's stage but the feeling returned today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3:48:42
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
4Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
5Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
6Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
7Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
8Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
9Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
11Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
14David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
15Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
16Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon (Bel)
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
22Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
25Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
26Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
27Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
29Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia (Cze)
30Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
32Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
33Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:26
34Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
35Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
36Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
37Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
38Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
39Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
41Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
42Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
44Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
45Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
46Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
47Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
48Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
49Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
50Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels (Aut)
51Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
53Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
55Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
56Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
57Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
58Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
59Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
61Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
62Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:48
63Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:00:51
64Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:57
65Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
66Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:43
67Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
69Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
70Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
71Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
72Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
73Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
74Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:32
75Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:03:40
76Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:04:25
77Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
78Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
79Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
80Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:06
81Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:07:38
82Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:43
83Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
85Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
86Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
87Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
89Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
90Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
91Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
92Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
93Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
94Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
95Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
96Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
97David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
98Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
99Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
100Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
101Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:07:55
102Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:07
103Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
105Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
106Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
108Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
109Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
110Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:25:08
111James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAndrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAlois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
DNFMichal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
DNFFrantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
DNFRyohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFHiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
DNFPatrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFAndi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
DNFMarek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
DNFJános Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect25pts
2Wouter Wippert (Spa) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
3Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia16
4Jordi Simon Casulleras (Cro) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team14
5Radoslav Rogina (Ned) Adria Mobil12
6Oscar Riesebeek (Ita) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel10
7Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier9
8Alessandro Fedeli (Ned) Unieuro Wilier8
9Sebastian Langeveld (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Jan Tratnik (Ned) Amplatz - BMC6
11Jasper Ockeloen (Aut) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team5
12Felix Grosschartner (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
13Diego Ulissi (Spa) Lampre - Merida3
14David Lozano Riba (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk2
15Michal Schlegel Klein Constantia1

Sprint 1 -Chomoutov
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon5pts
2Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author3
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 2 - Šternberk
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel5pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 3 - Jívová
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel3
3Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author1

Mountain 1 - Ecce Homo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon4
3Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel3
4Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
5Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author1

Mountain 2 - Petrovice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel4
3Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author3
4Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
5Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling11:26:06
2Klein Constantia
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
5Unieuro Wilier0:00:26
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Adria Mobil
8Tirol Cycling Team
9Team Novo Nordisk
10Lampre - Merida0:00:48
11Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:52
12Amplatz - BMC
13Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Aisan Racing Team
15Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:18
16Whirlpool - Author0:02:40
17Beobank - Corendon0:09:26
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:16

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida13:06:26
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:33
4Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:18
6Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:29
7Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia0:01:33
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author0:01:52
11Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:08
12Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:02:10
13Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:11
14Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:21
15Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:22
16Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:30
17Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
18Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:02:49
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:03:16
20Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:19
21Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:24
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:26
23Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:45
24Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:49
25Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:04:03
26Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:04:10
27Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:19
28Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:04:22
29Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:23
30Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:28
31Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:30
32Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:26
33Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia0:05:30
34Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:05:45
35Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia0:05:52
36Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:10
38Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:06:31
39Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:38
40Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:06:52
41Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:59
42Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:07:01
43Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:07:16
44Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:20
45Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:08:00
46Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil0:08:22
47Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:55
48Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
49Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:10:52
50Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:10:59
51David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia0:11:23
53David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:11:42
54Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:29
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:35
56Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:13:00
57Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:02
58Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:13:09
59Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:13:11
60Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:13:24
61Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
62Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:14:22
63Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia0:14:33
64Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:14:36
65Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:14:38
66Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:14:59
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:04
68Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:16:53
69Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:13
70Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:17:31
71Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:34
72Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:18:31
73Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:18:43
74Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:18:59
75Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:05
76Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:19:06
77Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:19:17
78Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:19:31
79Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:53
80Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:20:28
81Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:20:30
82Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:21:08
83Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:31
84Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:22:47
85Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:23:03
86Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:23:51
87Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:24:44
88Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:24:48
89Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:25:45
90Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:46
91Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:25:53
92Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:26:00
93Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:26:25
94Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
95Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:53
96Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:27:24
97Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida0:27:48
98Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:28:18
99Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:28:59
100Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:29:06
101Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:29:14
102Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:58
103Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:17
104Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:31:58
105Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:32:13
106Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:32:15
107Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:17
108Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:36
109Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:33:47
110Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:47:10
111James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling40pts
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect35
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida31
4Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team24
5Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia22
6Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier22
7Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
8Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team20
9Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel20
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil18
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
12Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier16
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
14David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon12
15Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk9
17Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels9
18Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier9
19Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team8
20Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel8
21Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier8
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
23Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil8
24Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
25Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
26Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
27Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC6
28Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon5
29Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
30Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
31Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel4
32Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author4
33Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia3
34Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team3
35Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
36Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC3
37Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon3
38David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
39Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
40Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
41Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia1
42Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon27pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier15
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia14
4Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author13
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
6Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel12
7Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team11
8Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk10
9Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
13Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
14Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team5
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
16Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team4
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team4
18Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author4
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon4
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
21Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil3
22Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC3
23Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels3
24Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
25Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
26Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
27Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia13:07:59
2Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:35
3Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:51
4Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:46
5Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:50
6Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:53
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia0:03:57
8Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:04:12
9Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia0:04:19
10Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:58
11Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:05:19
12Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:05:28
13Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:06:27
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia0:09:50
15Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:11:38
16Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:11:51
17Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia0:13:00
18Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:13:26
19Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:15:20
20Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:15:58
21Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:17:32
22Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:17:44
23Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:18:55
24Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:19:35
25Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:23:15
26Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:24:27
27Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:24:52
28Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:26:45
29Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:27:33
30Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:30:25
31Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:30:42

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Sprandi Polkowice38:42:21
2Lampre - Merida0:00:23
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:31
4Tirol Cycling Team0:05:24
5Adria Mobil0:06:31
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:36
7Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
8Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:08:23
9Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:31
10Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:08:37
11Klein Constantia0:09:16
12Amplatz - BMC0:09:29
13Team Novo Nordisk0:16:46
14Unieuro Wilier0:21:37
15Whirlpool - Author0:22:45
16Aisan Racing Team0:32:58
17Beobank - Corendon0:38:01
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:42:14

Latest on Cyclingnews