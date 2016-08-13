Czech Tour: Ulissi wins stage 3
Lampre-Merida rider moves into overall lead
Stage 3: Mohelnice - Sternberk
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:32:26
|2
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:21
|6
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|11
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|14
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|15
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|17
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|19
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:02:42
|21
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|22
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:02:51
|23
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:03
|24
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|25
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|26
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|27
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|28
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|30
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|31
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:07
|32
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:15
|36
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|37
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:05:12
|38
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|39
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:22
|40
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|41
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:05:33
|43
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|44
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|47
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|48
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|49
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|50
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|51
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|52
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|0:05:40
|53
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|54
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:38
|55
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:10:06
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:40
|58
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:10:46
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|61
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|62
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|63
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|64
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|65
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|68
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|70
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:13:40
|72
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:13:59
|73
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:15:54
|74
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|75
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:56
|76
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|77
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|78
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:59
|81
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|84
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|85
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|86
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|87
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|90
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:17:05
|91
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|92
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:17:49
|93
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|95
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|96
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|100
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|101
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|104
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|106
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|107
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|108
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|110
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|113
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|114
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|115
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|116
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|117
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|118
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|119
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|120
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|121
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|122
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
|123
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|124
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|125
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|126
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:18:04
|127
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|128
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:18:11
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|DNS
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9:17:44
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:26
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:33
|4
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:18
|6
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:29
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:01:33
|9
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:42
|12
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:52
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:02:10
|14
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|15
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:12
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:22
|17
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:02:23
|18
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:30
|19
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:00
|21
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:03:16
|22
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:19
|23
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|24
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:23
|25
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:24
|26
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:03:37
|27
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:44
|28
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|29
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:03:56
|30
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|31
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|0:03:59
|32
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:04
|33
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:04:27
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:28
|35
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:19
|36
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|37
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|38
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|0:05:34
|39
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|40
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:05:45
|41
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|0:05:52
|42
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|43
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|44
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:06:11
|45
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|46
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:06:26
|47
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:33
|48
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:06:35
|49
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:06:44
|50
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:50
|51
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:54
|52
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:07:34
|53
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:07:56
|54
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:52
|56
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|0:10:57
|57
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|58
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:11:02
|60
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|61
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:07
|62
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:11:17
|63
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:11:19
|64
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:03
|65
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:12:20
|66
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:12:50
|67
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:12:53
|68
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:12:57
|69
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:12:58
|70
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:48
|71
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:14:12
|72
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:04
|73
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:16:27
|74
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:47
|75
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:16:48
|76
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:16:58
|77
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:17:01
|78
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:17:05
|79
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|80
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:17:17
|81
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:40
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:51
|83
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:56
|84
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:18:02
|85
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:05
|86
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:10
|87
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:18:20
|89
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|90
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|91
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:18:22
|92
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:18:23
|93
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|94
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:18:38
|95
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|96
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|97
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|98
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:40
|99
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:18:42
|100
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
|0:18:43
|101
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:18:45
|102
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|103
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:18:51
|104
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:00
|105
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:19:05
|106
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:19:06
|107
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|108
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:19:08
|109
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:10
|110
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:19:26
|112
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:41
|113
|Gang Xu China Lampre - Merida
|0:20:05
|114
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:06
|115
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:20:11
|116
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:29
|117
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:20:35
|118
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:20:40
|119
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:16
|120
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:21:28
|121
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|122
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:31
|123
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:21:35
|124
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:22:02
|125
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:00
|126
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:25
|127
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:09
|128
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:29:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy