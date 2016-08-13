Trending

Czech Tour: Ulissi wins stage 3

Lampre-Merida rider moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 13

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) riding to victory

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) riding to victory
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 2 of 13

Riders wait for the stage start

Riders wait for the stage start
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 3 of 13

The breakaway early in the stage

The breakaway early in the stage
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 4 of 13

The breakaway during the early stages

The breakaway during the early stages
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 5 of 13

A beautiful day of racing

A beautiful day of racing
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 6 of 13

CCC Sprandi Polkowice lead the peloton

CCC Sprandi Polkowice lead the peloton
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 7 of 13

CCC Sprandi Polkowice lead the peloton

CCC Sprandi Polkowice lead the peloton
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 8 of 13

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida), Karel Hnik (Verva ActiveJet) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida), Karel Hnik (Verva ActiveJet) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 9 of 13

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 3

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 10 of 13

Karel Hnik (Verva ActiveJet)

Karel Hnik (Verva ActiveJet)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 11 of 13

Stage winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Stage winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 12 of 13

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) moves into the yellow jersey

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) moves into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 13 of 13

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:32:26
2Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
5Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:21
6Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
9Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
11Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
14Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
15Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
17Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
19Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:02:42
21Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
22Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:02:51
23Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:03
24Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
25David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
26Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
27Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
29Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
30Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
31Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:07
32Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
34Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:15
36Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
37Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:05:12
38Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:15
39Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:22
40Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
41Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
42Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:05:33
43Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
44Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
46Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
47Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
48Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
49Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
50Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
51Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
52Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia0:05:40
53Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
54David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:38
55Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
56Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:10:06
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:40
58Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:10:46
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
60Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
61Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
63Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
64Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
65Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
67Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
68Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
69Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
70Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:13:40
72Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:13:59
73Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:15:54
74Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
75Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:15:56
76Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
77Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
78Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:59
81Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
82Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
83Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
84Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
85Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
86Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
87Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
88Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
89Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
90Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia0:17:05
91Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
92Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:17:49
93Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
94Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
95Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
96Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
98Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
99Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
100Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
101James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
102Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
103Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
104Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
106Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
107Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
108Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
109Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
110Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
111Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
113Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
114Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
115János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
116Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
117Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
118Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
119Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
120Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
121Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
122Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
123Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
124Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
125Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
126Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:18:04
127Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
128Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:18:11
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
DNFTakeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFAlexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFMario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
DNSRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida9:17:44
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:26
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:33
4Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:18
6Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:29
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia0:01:33
9Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
11Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:42
12Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author0:01:52
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:02:10
14Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:11
15Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:12
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:22
17Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:02:23
18Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:30
19Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:00
21Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:03:16
22Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:19
23Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
24Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:23
25Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:24
26Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:03:37
27Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:44
28Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:53
29Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:03:56
30Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:57
31David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon0:03:59
32Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:04
33Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:04:27
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:28
35Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:19
36Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:26
37Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
38Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia0:05:34
39Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
40Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:05:45
41Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia0:05:52
42Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
43Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:06:05
44Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:06:11
45Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
46Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:06:26
47Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:33
48Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:06:35
49Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:06:44
50Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:50
51Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:54
52Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:07:34
53Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil0:07:56
54Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:52
56Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia0:10:57
57Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:10:59
58David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
59Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:11:02
60Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
61Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:07
62Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:11:17
63Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:11:19
64Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:03
65Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:12:20
66Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia0:12:50
67Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:12:53
68Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:12:57
69Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:12:58
70Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:48
71Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:14:12
72Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:04
73Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:16:27
74Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:47
75Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:16:48
76Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:16:58
77Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:17:01
78Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:17:05
79Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
80Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia0:17:17
81Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:40
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:51
83Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:56
84Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:18:02
85Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:05
86Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:10
87Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:18:20
89Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
90Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
91Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:18:22
92János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:18:23
93Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
94Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:18:38
95Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
96Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:39
97Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
98Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:40
99Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:18:42
100Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon0:18:43
101Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:18:45
102Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
103Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:18:51
104Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:00
105Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:19:05
106Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:19:06
107Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
108Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:19:08
109Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:10
110Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
111Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:19:26
112Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:19:41
113Gang Xu China Lampre - Merida0:20:05
114Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:20:06
115Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:20:11
116Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:29
117Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:20:35
118Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:20:40
119Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:16
120Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:21:28
121Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
122Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:31
123Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:21:35
124Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:22:02
125Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:00
126Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:25
127James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:09
128Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:29:35

