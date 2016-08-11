Trending

Cannondale-Drapac take out Czech Cycling Tour TTT

Langeveld pulls on first leader's jersey of the race

Image 1 of 5

The Cannondale-Drapac team is presented on the podium

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 2 of 5

CCC Sprandi Polkowice placed second in the team time trial

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 3 of 5

Cannondale-Drapac on the way to taking the victory

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 4 of 5

Race leader Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)
Image 5 of 5

Best young rider Jhonatan Narvaez (Klein Constantia)

(Image credit: Jan Brychta / TTV sport group)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:05
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:11
3Klein Constantia0:00:15
4Lampre - Merida
5Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:19
6Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
7Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:25
8Whirlpool - Author0:00:34
9Unieuro Wilier0:00:36
10Amplatz - BMC0:00:37
11Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:52
12Tirol Cycling Team0:00:53
13Beobank - Corendon0:01:00
14Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:04
15Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:05
16Adria Mobil0:01:12
17Aisan Racing Team0:01:20
18Team Novo Nordisk0:01:25

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:05
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:11
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia0:00:15
11Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
12Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
14Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
15Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
17Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:19
21Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
22Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
24Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
25Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
26Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
27Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
28Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
29Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
30Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
31Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:24
32Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
37Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:00:34
38Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
39Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
40Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
41Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
42Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:36
43Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
44Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
45Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
46Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
47Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:00:37
49Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
50Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
51János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
52Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
53Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
54Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:00:47
55Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:52
56Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
57Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
58Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
59Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
60Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:53
61Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
62Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
63Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
64Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
66Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
67Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:56
70Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:00:59
71Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
72Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
73Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
74David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
75Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:02
76Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:04
77Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
78Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
79Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
80Daniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:05
81Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
82Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
83Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
84Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
85Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:01:10
86Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:01:12
87Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
88Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
89Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
90Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:14
91Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:15
92Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:20
93Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
95Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
96Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:22
97Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:24
98Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
99Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
100Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
101David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
102Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:34
103Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:01:37
104Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:00
105Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:02:04
106Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:07
107Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
108Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:02:10
109Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:11
110Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
111Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:15
113Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:17
114Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:20
115Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
116Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:26
117Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
118Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:43
119Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:02:54
120Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:02:58
121Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:05
122Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
123Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:11
124Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:12
125Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:20
126Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:22
127Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:30
128Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
129Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
130Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:37
131Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:48
132Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
133Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:49
134Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:59
135Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:04:16
136James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:01
137Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:05:32

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia0:20:20
2Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
4Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
5Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
6Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:09
7Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:00:19
9Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
10Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:21
11Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
12Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
13Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
14János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:00:22
15Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:00:37
16Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
17Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:38
18Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
19Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
20Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
21Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
22Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:00:41
23Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:00:44
24Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
25Daniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:50
26Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
27Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
28Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:57
29Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
30Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:59
31Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia0:01:22
32Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:01:49
33Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia0:01:52
34Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:00
35Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:11
36Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:56
37Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:57
38Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:22
39Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:44
40Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:05:17

