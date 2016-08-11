Cannondale-Drapac take out Czech Cycling Tour TTT
Langeveld pulls on first leader's jersey of the race
Stage 1: Frydek - Mistek (TTT)
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:05
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:11
|3
|Klein Constantia
|0:00:15
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:19
|6
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:25
|8
|Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:34
|9
|Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:36
|10
|Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:37
|11
|Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:52
|12
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:00
|14
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:05
|16
|Adria Mobil
|0:01:12
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:05
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:11
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|0:00:15
|11
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|12
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|14
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|15
|Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:19
|21
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|22
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|24
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|25
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|30
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:24
|32
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|37
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:34
|38
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|39
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|40
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|41
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Whirlpool - Author
|42
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:36
|43
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|44
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|45
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|46
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|47
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:37
|49
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|50
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|51
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|52
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|53
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|54
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:47
|55
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:52
|56
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|58
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|59
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|60
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|61
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|62
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|63
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|64
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|66
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|67
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:56
|70
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:59
|71
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|72
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|73
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|74
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|75
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:02
|76
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:04
|77
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|78
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|79
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|80
|Daniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:05
|81
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|82
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|83
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|84
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|85
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:01:10
|86
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:01:12
|87
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|88
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|89
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|90
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|91
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:15
|92
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:20
|93
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|95
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|96
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:22
|97
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:24
|98
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|103
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:01:37
|104
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:00
|105
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:02:04
|106
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:07
|107
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|108
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:10
|109
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:11
|110
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|111
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|112
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:15
|113
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:17
|114
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:20
|115
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|117
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|118
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:43
|119
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:54
|120
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:02:58
|121
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|122
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|123
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|124
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:12
|125
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:20
|126
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:22
|127
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:30
|128
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|129
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|130
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:37
|131
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:48
|132
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:49
|134
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:59
|135
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:04:16
|136
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:01
|137
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:05:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Klein Constantia
|0:20:20
|2
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|4
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Klein Constantia
|5
|Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
|6
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:09
|7
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Pavel Camrda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:19
|9
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|10
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:21
|11
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|12
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|13
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|14
|János Pelikán (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:22
|15
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:00:37
|16
|Michal Brázda (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|17
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|18
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|19
|Markus Freiberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|20
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|21
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|22
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:00:41
|23
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:44
|24
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|25
|Daniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:50
|26
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|27
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|28
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:57
|29
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|30
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|31
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Klein Constantia
|0:01:22
|32
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:01:49
|33
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|0:01:52
|34
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:00
|35
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|36
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|37
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:57
|38
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:22
|39
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:44
|40
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:05:17
